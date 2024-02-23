The Delta Cycle Gravity Storage Rack holds up to four bikes. You can find it at Amazon for $115. Amazon

Let's face it: As much fun as bikes are to ride, they're a hassle to store when you're not riding them. By the second or third time you trip over that bike parked in your hallway or knock over the entire row of bikes in your garage, you're probably thinking that there has to be a better way. We've got great news for you: there is!

There are tons of bike storage options on the market, from budget-friendly hangers and stands to pricier solutions like lockable steel sheds. Whether you're trying to find a way to store a bike inside a tiny apartment or you want to reclaim your garage from all the bikes currently taking it over, we've rounded up the best bike storage options for every space and budget.

Best bike storage option for an apartment: Stalwart Bike Wall Mount

This Stalwart Bike Wall Mount is such a simple (and affordable) bike storage solution, you'll be kicking yourself for not getting one sooner. The foam-coated hooks mount directly to any wall--just make sure to mount them over a stud.

Once installed, simply lift your bike onto the hooks. With a weight capacity of up to 50 pounds, it can hold pretty much any bicycle. The wall mount design makes it easy to keep your bike off the floor and against the wall so you won't be tripping over it or bumping into it all of the time.

The compact and simple design is also convenient for just about any space. Whether you want to mount it right by your front door or take advantage of an empty wall in your living room or bedroom, it's easy to mount this hanger wherever it makes the most sense in your home.

The best part: they're affordable enough and small enough that you can install as many as you need if other members of your household need better bike storage options, too. Regularly priced at $26 each, you can get one while it's on sale at Amazon for just $15.

Top features of the Stalwart Bike Wall Mount:

The small hanger can easily be mounted anywhere in your home that makes the most sense.

Easy to install, you'll have this space-saving bike storage solution ready to use in about 10 minutes or less.

These bike hangers are affordable enough that you can easily buy one for every bike in your house.

Best indoor bike storage option for multiple bikes: Delta Cycle Gravity Storage Rack

The Delta Cycle gravity storage rack is super easy to set up and fits up to four bikes on a single rack. After assembly, the free-standing vertical rack can hold up to two bikes on each side. This makes it a great pick for a mudroom or garage where you want to maximize space while keeping all the bikes easy to grab and go as needed.

The free-standing design can also be a good option for renters. With no need to mount anything into a wall, the easy-to-assemble gravity stand can store your bikes without putting your security deposit at risk.

Get the four-bike vertical stand on Amazon for $115 (reduced from $130). A two-bike stand is also available.

Top features of the Delta Cycle Gravity Storage Rack:

Adjustable hook placement allows you to customize each set to store both adult and kid bikes on one stand.

The easy-to-assemble stand requires no drilling or wall-mounting.

Store up to four bikes on a single rack.

The hook storage offers easy access to bikes that are used daily.

Best bike storage option for your garage: Garage Gator Motorized Bike Lift

For weekend warriors or passionate cyclists with a collection of bikes for every kind of ride, we recommend the Garage Gator Motorized Bike Lift. The ceiling-mounted rack holds up to eight bikes that can be raised or lowered with the click of a button.

This design completely frees up the floor space of your garage while still keeping your bikes easily accessible for weekend trail rides or city adventures. While you'll probably want to keep your daily commuter bike parked on the ground for quicker access, this ceiling lift is a great option for your mountain bike or the rest of the family's bikes if they aren't using them for daily commutes.

If you don't need to use all eight hooks for bikes, the 220-pound capacity lift can also hold golf bags, jogging strollers and other gear.

Get the space-optimizing bike lift on Amazon for $420.

This bike lift keeps bikes stored near the ceiling so you can still use the garage as a workshop or, you know, a place to park your car.

The motorized lift makes it easy to raise and lower your bikes with the click of a button.

Store up to 8 bikes, or a mix of bikes, golf bags, ladders, strollers and other gear on one rack.

Best outdoor bike storage option: Hanover Galvanized Steel Bicycle Storage Shed

If you don't have a garage and don't want to store your bikes indoors, your best bet is a shed. Our favorite is this steel shed designed specifically for bike storage. The galvanized steel is rust, rot and fire resistant so it will keep your bikes protected from the elements all year round.

Inside, four rails make it easy to neatly store bikes without them falling on top of each other. So if you ride often, you'll have no trouble getting your bike in and out without knocking into the other bikes stored in the shed.

Get the strong, durable bike storage shed on Amazon for $475 after coupon (reduced from $649).

Top features of the Hanover Galvanized Steel Bicycle Storage Shed:

The galvanized steel shed is rust, rot and fire resistant.

A lockable latch on the doors keeps your bikes secure.

Dedicated rails make it easy to keep bikes organized inside for easy access.

The shed protects your bikes from the elements all year round.

How do you store a bike with minimal space?

When storing a bike in a small space, the key is to think vertically. A bike hanger that mounts to the wall, for example, allows you to store the bike flat against the wall and raised above the floor. That way, it's not sticking out into the room more than it needs to.

Vertical storage is especially important if you have multiple bikes. Even a roomy garage or mudroom can quickly feel cluttered if you have more than three bikes parked inside. Wall hangers or vertical stands make it easy to maximize your space while keeping all of your bikes easily accessible.

How do you store a bike outside without a shed?

Storing a bike outside when you don't have a shed or garage can be risky, but it's still possible. Before choosing an outdoor bike storage option, you need to consider your climate, your outdoor space and how concerned you are about your bike getting stolen.

If you live somewhere with lots of rain, wind and general stormy weather, consider a bike storage tent. They're cheaper than sheds, easy to set up and designed to protect your bike from the elements. If you live in a drier climate or your outdoor space is limited, you might try a small bike parking rack. They take up minimal space and you can usually bracket or bolt them directly to the ground. So when you lock your bike to it, neither your bike nor the rack its locked to can be easily stolen.