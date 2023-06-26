If you're like us, you've tried just about every workout the fitness world has to offer. From Pilates to rebounders to the cycling studio we joined (and then un-joined), we thought we'd sampled the best ways to get in shape. And then we learned about Tempo.

What's Tempo? Thanks for asking. We've been waiting to talk about the coolest new home gym, which, as it turns out, is offering some major discounts on its intuitive at-home smart gym. You can save $800 on the Tempo Studio gym now, ahead of the Fourth of July.

Best Fourth of July deals on Tempo:

Tempo Move with weight cabinet, $395 (reduced from $495)

Tempo Studio smart home gym, $1,695 (reduced from $2,495)

What is Tempo, and how does it work?

Tempo is a smart gym that uses AI (artificial intelligence) to personalize training, accessible through dedicated hardware. Tempo's focus is on resistance weight training with a range of exercises including mobility, cardio, strength training, quick fit, high intensity.

Tempo offers three different products: Tempo Core, Tempo Move and Tempo Studio. Tempo has gained a cult following not just because "Aquaman" actor Jason Mamoa is a fan, or its coaching provided by Olympians, Tempo has become a trusted name in fitness because it was created with the input of scientists, psychologists and trainers.

To get the most out of Tempo, you'll need a Tempo membership. You can pay $39 monthly (a 12-month commitment is required), or prepay $420 for a full year. A longer term, two-year prepaid membership is available for $720.

We love that Tempo ships for free (in-home set up included) and features a 30-day risk-free trial.

Tempo Studio

Tempo

Tempo Studio is a complete home gym that acts like your very own personal trainer. Using a color-coded weight system that talks to sensors in the hardware, Tempo Studio (72" x 26" x 16") empowers your weights and helps you lift smarter. The adjustable smart steel weights are color coded and are automatically recognized by sensors, leveling up to a maximum weight of 255 pounds.

The aluminum free-standing frame features a 42-inch touchscreen, all-in-one storage and built-in 3D sensors. Studio's front, rear and back storage have a space for all accessories including your workout mat, heart rate monitor, weights, dumbbells, barbell, and more. It's easly accessed, but out of the way when not in use.

Tempo Studio is available in two finishes, light and dark and requires 6'x 10' of workout space.

With Pro, Plus and Starter options available, Tempo Studio is available no matter what your level of fitness.

What's included in Tempo Studio Starter? In addition to Tempo Studio, Starter includes a 5mm workout mat, 2 x 7.5 pound dumbbells, 4 x weight collars, 75 pounds of color coded weights (includes 4 each of 1.25 lb., 2.5 lb., 5 lb. and 10 lb. plates).

Tempo Studio Starter, $1,695 (reduced from $2,495)

Level up your accessories with Tempo Studio Plus, which includes everything in the starter set plus an extra two weight collars, 25 lb. barbell, heart rate monitor, foam muscle roller, folding bench and two 25 lb. plates, a savings of $74 on accessories and $200 on Studio Plus.

Tempo Studio Plus, $2445, (reduced from $3,245)

Tempo Studio Pro includes everything included in Plus and a folding squat rack, Tempo's kettlebell system, 2 x 45 lb. plates and a weight storage plate for 25 lb. and 45 lb. weight plates, a savings of $129 on accessories and $800 on Studio Pro.

Tempo Studio Pro, $3,195 (reduced from $3,995)

Tempo Move

Tempo

Tempo Move features Tempo's intuitive AI-driven technology and includes everything you need, housed in under a square foot. The Move stores up to 90 pounds of gear, six weight plates, two dumbbells, and four weight collars vertically, with grooved trays to help you grab what you need. It's all stored in a discreet unit that blends with your style.

Each dumbbell can reach up to 42.5 pounds of weight. Their movement is tracked by Tempo's sensors to create real-time instruction, designed to give maximum benefits to each workout.

Powered by a mighty mini device with a high-tech core, simply dock your smartphone to see get real-time weight and form guidance, not to mention rep tracking. Tempo's sensor-driven weights mean there's no logging your weights. Tempo Move already knows.

Tempo Move comes in light and dark finishes.

Tempo Move Starter, $395 (reduced from $495)

Tempo Move Plus delivers everything included in the Starter and also includes an extra 40 pounds of weights (4 x 10 lb. plates for your dumbbells) and Tempo's rubber-based 5mm workout mat for a savings of $45 on accessories and $100 on The Move Plus.

Tempo Move Plus, $565 (reduced from $665)

In addition to all of Tempo Move Plus accessories, Move Pro buyers receive Tempo's barbell and two 25-pound plates, too for savings of $150 on accessories and $100 on The Move Pro.

Tempo Move Pro, $885 (reduced from $985)

Tempo Core

Just dock your phone and Tempo Core creates a workout studio wherever you, while offering real-time guidance on form. Tempo's AI sensors connect with Core's adjustable steel weights, tracking your workout as you go.

Core's dock positions, charges and connects your phone to Tempo so the only thing you have to worry about are your fitness goals.

Tempo Core is available in dark and light finishes and comes with three accessory options: Pro, Plus and Starter.

Tempo Core Starter comes with the iPhone dock, 4x weight collars, two 7.5-pound dumbbells, 35 pounds of weights (four each of 1.25 lb., 2.5 lb., and 5 lb. plates) and HDMI & USB-C cables.

Tempo Core Starter, $245

Get everything included in Tempo Core Starter and add two 10-pound plates and Tempo's' workout mat, a savings of $40 on accessories.

Tempo Core Plus, $420

For Tempo's ultimate Core package, get Core Pro, which includes everything included in Tempo Core Plus and also delivers Tempo's barbell and two 25-pound plates, a savings of $145 on accessories.

Tempo Core Pro, $740

