The 2023 NCAA college football season is underway. More than just amazing football, this season is history in the making. The No.1 Georgia Bulldogs have set their sights on being the only team in modern college football history to score a National Championship three-peat. ACC fans might be able watch some games (including Bowl games) in a local movie theater. And the Tennessee State Tigers are primed to make history on Saturday, Sept, 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET when they head to South Bend, Indiana -- the first HBCU to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

This year, the Nike Pegasus 40 is repping the Tennessee Tigers just in time for the Tigers to face the Fighting Irisn. Featuring Peg's responsiveness and neutral support, the gender-neutral college collab offers improved comfort in the parts of your foot that need in most -- the arch and the toes. A running shoe by design, Nike Pegasus 40 will keep you comfortable at the game and beyond.

Worth noting: Nike's college collab sells fast every year. That means the Nike Tennessee Tigers shoe will likely sell out. We think these make a great gift for parents of college students, siblings and students themselves. Stock up early on holiday gifts for the entire family before this popular drop sells out.

Tennessee Tigers fans are always proud to rep their team, but this season heads might be held even higher. Not only are the Tigers the first HBCU (Historically Black College and University) to face the Fighting Irish, they're the first team from the Football Championship Division to face 13th-ranked Notre Dame.

Saturday's game also holds significance for all of college football as TSU's head coach (1995 Heisman Trophy winner) Eddie George and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman are two of just 14 Black head coaches currently in college football. The landmark event is not wasted on either.

George told journalists, "We have an opportunity to go up to South Bend and play at a historical venue (next to) 'Touchdown Jesus,' the cathedral of all stadiums," George said. "I think this is going to be a great opportunity for our kids to experience that, play Saturday football up there against a damn good opponent."

Win or lose, the matchup is a good game for football and a great day to wear royal blue and white.

It's no surprise the Tigers' Nike Pegasus 40 is selling fast (some sizes are already gone). The Tigers have one of the most engaged and dedicated fans bases in college football. The Tigers finished their 2022 campaign 4-7, but George isn't rattled stepping into Notre Dame's storied stadium.

"Personally, I think it's a wonderful opportunity," George told HBCU Gameday. "To graze the sidelines as a head coach at Notre Dame is once in a lifetime. ... It's gonna be a great learning experience."

Tigers linebacker James Green was feeling more confident.

"They put helmets and cleats on just like we do. We've been working all summer," he said last month. "We haven't been waking up and running hills just to go to Notre Dame and lay down."

We're confident the Tennessee Tigers Nike Pegasus 40 will keep fans comfortable all day, whether you make the trip to South Bend, or are watching from home.

Why we like the Tennessee Tigers Nike Pegasus 40:

This shoe is a stylish way to rep your favorite team.

Nike's Tigers shoe provides a fan gear-alternative to jerseys and caps.

The Pegasus 40 is a comfortable supportive gender-neutral running shoe wearable game day and beyond.

