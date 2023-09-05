Apple

This Labor Day, we were dazzled by Amazon's $310-and-up pricing on the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) -- the lowest prices for this smartwatch we've seen since Prime Day. And then we noticed something else pretty spectacular: Amazon is also offering a rare discount on the Apple Watch Ultra that you can still get.

Apple's high-end waterproof watch, which serves as your own personal dive computer when combined with the Oceanic+ app, rarely goes on sale. But right now, Amazon is offering $50 off the Apple Watch Ultra, bringing the price of the normally-$800 smartwatch down to just $750.

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra:

Amazon

Apple's most prestigious smart watch, the Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged, durable piece of technology perfectly suited for the lifestyles of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts. Apple even offers a specialized band for various sports uses.

The Ultra features a 49mm corrosion-resistant Titanium case and a large digital crown with easily accessed buttons. Swimmers and divers will note Ultra features 100m of water resistance -- unlike the Apple Watch 8, you can wear this one in the pool.

What we like:

Apple Watch's biggest, brightest display, Ultra boasts a bright Always-On retina display that's easy to see even in direct sunlight.

Endurance athletes will relish Ultra's advanced metrics in the Workout app, which include heart rate zones and running form.

Ultra offers dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance and route tracking. It even suggests pace calculations when wanted.

A particularly popular watch for divers, surfers and swimmers, Ultra becomes your own personal dive computer with the Oceanic+app.

Save $90 on the Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon

Since we're talking Apple Watch, we'd be remiss if we didn't remind you of the terrific Apple Watch Series 8 deal happening now (it ends soon so, go, go, go!) You can get the 41mm version and the 45mm version for one of their best prices of 2023.

Apple Watch Series 8 features health tracking apps that offer detailed analytics, allow you to take an ECG, measure heart rate, blood oxygen and even temperature changes for deeper insights into your menstrual cycle and stress levels.

This popular smart watch also offers Crash Detection, sleep stage tracking and deep workout metrics.

Apple Watch Series 8 is a fan-favorite because it helps keep you healthy, safe and connected. It even supports you staying on track and focused on your summer health goals.

Shop Apple Watch charging stations on sale at Amazon



Why buy an Apple Watch?

The term "smart watch" is an understatement when describing Apple Watch. If "genius watch' were a term, this would be that. That's because Apple Watches do far more than just tell time or act as a glorified heart rate monitor.

Apple Watch can do everything from track your heart rate to send and receive texts and emails. Apple Watch can even detect a car accident and call emergency services. Apple Watch does track heart rate, but also features loads of tracking options (temperature, calorie burn to name a few), making it a great wearable for the gym, work or everyday life.

And since Apple Watch features Apple's signature sleek modern styling, it's an easy accessory to wear regularly.

Note, however, that you'll need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. They're not fully compatible with Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (on sale for $380) and Google Pixel Watch (on sale for $330), make great alternatives for Android owners.

