Amazon/CBS Essentials

Humblebrag alert: we like to think of ourselves as Amazon Prime Day aficionados. We all have our thing. Our thing is deals. Fitness deals, in particular.

Amazon has announced that Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be held on July 11-12. Prime Day is not just one of the biggest shopping days of the year, it's your best opportunity to save big on fitness apparel, fitness trackers and smartwatches, home gym equipment (such as treadmills rowers and elliptical machines), golf gear and more.

To say Amazon Prime Day deals on fitness are good would be an understatement. These deals are epic.

While we have a few more weeks to until Amazon Prime Day, the mega retailer is already offering terrific savings on some of the best fitness gear on the market. We've found must-see deals on Bowflex SelectTech adjustable weights (save $200), Beats Solo3 headphones (save $71) and Schwinn's best-selling IC4 at-home bike, just $649 (reduced from $1,199). And that's just the start of the early Prime Day deals.

The best in fitness gear, including weights, Pilates reformers and ellipticals, are majorly discounted for Prime Day 2023. Let's go shopping.

Weights for home gym: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Hot deal alert! Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set is sold as a pair and replaces 15 sets of weights. That's a major space and budget saver. This set comes with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only app, free for two months, which tracks your reps and your form in real time.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, $350 (reduced from $529)

If you don't need the whole set and want to focus on unilateral movements, Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell (single) is also on sale for Prime Day.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (single), $179 (reduced from $275)

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar

Amazon

Love those lunges, but hate the challenge on your grip strength when you level up with heavier free weights? We like the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar. Featuring seven weight settings per bar, it adjusts from 20 to 80 pounds and reduces the amount of loadable dumbbells needed at home. Now on sale for Prime Day, this new take on dumbbells is a huge budget saver (and space saver too). Rated 4.6 stars.

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar, $459 (reduced from $749)

BalanceFrom Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbell Weight Set

Amazon

Featuring its lowest price in 30 days (20-pound set), Balance Form's rubber coated hex free weight sets earn 4.6 out of 5 stars from happy customers, thrilled with the quality for the price. Use hex weights at home to prevent weights from rolling and creating a hazard under foot. The rubber coating helps soften the blow if you drop your weights and the textured chrome handles keep your grip tight and and secure.

We love shopping for free weights on Amazon, that Prime Delivery bringing them right our doorstep so the only heavy lifting we have to do is in gym. At up to 29% off for Prime Day, this deal won't last.

Weight benches for home gym: FLYBIRD Weight Bench

Amazon

So you've just stocked up on great deals on free weights. Now, you need a weight bench. Flybird's adjustable weight bench is an Amazon bestseller that's rated for up to 800 pounds. It features seven back positions (incline and decline) and three seat positions, adding more options to your workout.

Says one satisfied Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

Flybird Weight Bench, $100 after coupon (reduced from $150)

Bowflex Weight Bench Series

Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day 30% off deal on Bowflex's top-of-the-line adjustable weight bench caught our attention. This bench offers endless options and variety to your workout, its six different adjustments make all types of weight workouts possible. This bench supports up to 600 pounds and weights just 70 pounds, which means Amazon delivers it right to your doorstep. Save the heavy stuff for that awesome workout you're about to do with your new bench.

Benches with four ($199) and five adjustment options ($299) are also available. Rated 4.6 stars.

Bowflex Weight Bench Series (six position), $349 (reduced from $499)

At home fitness equipment: Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series

Amazon

Save time and money getting your spin on from home. Schwinn takes anywhere you want to go with a 1-year JRNY membership, included with purchase. JRNY creates daily adaptive workouts that automatically level up as you improve over time. It's like having a private coach who gives feedback and guidance.

The magnetic resistance features 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels and the dual link foot pedals come with toe cages or clips. Rated 4.6 stars.

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series, $649 (reduced from $1,199)

Sole Fitness E35 Elliptical

Amazon

Driven by a whisper quiet system, the Sole Fitness E35 Elliptical (‎26.38"D x 32.28"W x 8.66"H) earns 4.4 out of 5 stars from buyers who "love this product." We like E35's unique pedal design, which features a 2-degree inward slope to reduce ankle and knee stress. We also noted Sole's four back wheels, there for a smoother and more stable ride than other at-home ellipticals. The Sole Fitness E35 includes an integrated tablet holder for smart phones or mobile devices.

One note: some reviewers commented that assembly wasn't difficult, but did take some time. While it can be assembled as a solo job, we suggest grabbing a buddy or family member to speed up the assembly process so you can get to work(out). It's now 45% off for Amazon Prime Day.

Sole Fitness E35 Elliptical, $1,100 (reduced from $2,000)

Niceday Elliptical Machine

Amazon

Reviewers promise of easy assembly and Niceday's promise of a "hyper-quiet" magnetic drive system had us digging deeper into the Niceday Elliptical Machine (48"D x 25" W x 62"H).

A 16 lb. flywheel and 16 resistance levels provide double the resistance levels than similar products. Its 400 lb. weight capacity and heavy-duty base, which is made from extra-thick commercial steel, make this model more stable than similarly priced machines.

Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best deal.

Niceday Elliptical Machine, $450 after coupon (reduced from $800)

Shop under desk elliptical Prime Day deals on Amazon

Prime Day deals on fitness tech: Apple Watch 8

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen or track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. Its Crash Detection and sleep stage tracking help you stay healthy, active and well-rested.

Available in four colors, the Apple Watch 8 pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that it is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 and up (reduced from $400)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones have become nearly synonymous with champion athletes like LeBron James and Serena Williams. Beats feature a bass-heavy sound that delivers up to 22 hours of battery life from a single charge, helping you stay focused on your workout, not on your sound.

Take calls or control your music stream with the headphone's multifunction on-ear controls and mic, or block out unwanted noise with adaptive noise cancellation.

If you've been eyeing a pair of Beats, but didn't dare splurge on yourself, this Amazon Prime Day deal is your moment. At over 50% off, there's never been a better time to pre game like LeBron.

Beats Studio 3 comes in black, blue, red, white, black-red, black-gold and gray-gold.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $169 (reduced from $350)

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals on fitness accessories

The best Amazon Prime sports and fitness deals in 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here. The two-day deals event at Amazon, running July 11 - 12, is one of the biggest sales events of the year. You can get Black Friday-like pricing on home gym essentials such as free weights, treadmills, massage guns, Apple AirPods, fitness trackers (like Garmin and the Apple Watch), heart rate monitors and so much more. In short, if it's sports or fitness related, there's probably a top-rated option on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top sports and fitness brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, ETOnline and ComicBook.com.

Our top Prime Day deals picks

Best Prime Day home gym deals

Best Prime Day deals on fitness tech

Best Prime Day nutrition deals

Best Prime Day fitness apparel deals

More Prime Day sports deals