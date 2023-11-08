Amazon

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means Black Friday deals are already live. This is a terrific time for sports fans to take advantage of early Black Friday deals on all the stuff they crave -- NFL team fan gear; the best TVs and tech for watching live games; all the finest Callaway and Wilson athletic equipment for golfers or other active types -- and a ton more.

If you're any kind of sports fan, this roundup is your Black Friday best bud.

One of our top picks? The Amazon Fire TV 4-series. Available in three sizes (43", 50" and 55") this top-notch TV is currently on sale for starting at $270 (reduced from $370). If you're in the market for a high-contrast sports viewing experience for under $500 -- yes, really -- click the button below.

Amazon Fire TV 4-series

Best early Black Friday deals on golf gear

You'll find our full coverage of Black Friday golf gear deals here. But in the meantime, we've already spotted the best pre-Black Friday deals on the top-selling Callaway golf rangefinder, early Black Friday sales on golf launch monitors, and of course the best deal on Wilson golf balls.

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder (30% off)

Callaway

Our readers can't get enough of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, with good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands. Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $200 on Amazon for Black Friday. And you don't even need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal. It's accurate up to plus or minus one yard.

Rapsodo golf launch monitor (42% off)

Amazon

For the golfer who loves gadgets, and who doesn't, this is a terrific deal on supreme golf tech. The Rapsodo golf launch monitor is the only device to pair an iOS camera with radar processing for precise feedback on a golf swing. This mobile launch monitor features 10 metrics to deliver immediate replay with shot trace technology. Use this monitor as your mobile golf coach to up your game in real time.

Note: This launch monitor is iOS compatible only. Android users, check out the Garmin Approach golf launch monitor ($589) at Amazon.

You can score this launch monitor at Amazon for $289 (reduced from $500).

Rangefinder under $100: Gogogo Sport Vpro golf laser rangefinder

Amazon

We love this pre-Black Friday deal on the Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder, a tournament-legal range finder for under $100. You can find this rangefinder on Amazon for $80 with coupon (reduced from $130). Even better: The slope feature can be turned off or on making your tournament legal.

Wilson Smart-Core golf balls (20% off)

Walmart

A terrific gift for the golfer in your life, or a smart way to stock up on golf balls for yourself, this pre-Black Friday deal from Walmart on one of Wilson's top-selling golf balls makes Christmas come early for golfers. Expect a firm response off the tee for maximum distance.

This 24-pack of golf balls from Wilson is available at Walmart for $20 (reduced from $25).

Callaway golf shirts on sale: Callaway Men's Golf polo (50% off)

Callaway

The favorite golf brand of athletes like Steph Curry, Callaway also makes men's golf shirts that are comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, moisture wicking. These shirts normally don't come cheap, thanks to quality UV protection and other perks -- which is why our heads turned at a 50%-off deal.

Best pre-Black Friday deals on TVs and tech for watching sports

Black Friday is a great time to get a deal on a sports-friendly TV; you'll find our complete coverage on Black Friday TV sales here. Here are some of our favorites so far.

Best pre-Black Friday deal on TVs for sports: Samsung's 'The Frame'

Samsung

We love this early Black Friday deal on one of the TVs for watching sports at home. Samsung's 'The Frame' TV is a best seller and Hall-of-Fame-worthy pick among sports fans. A winning combination of style and technology, 'The Frame' even displays art when the TV is not in use.

It boasts revolutionary matte, no-glare technology -- a sports fan's dream come true. And the TV's Slim One Connect Box and One Invisible Connection are easy to install and keep cords that might otherwise distract from the game, out of sight.

Click on the links below for Black Friday deals on the Samsung 'The Frame' TV size that fits your space.

Another solid pre-Black Friday TV deal: TCL Class 4K LED Smart TV

Amazon

Expect incredible detail and resolution so you never miss a play or shot with TCL's Smart TV. Available in six sizes (45", 50", 55", 65", 75" and 85"), this pre-Black Friday deal makes this top-quality TV an affordable alternative to higher-priced models. Auto Game Mode reduces lag for an unparalleled gaming experience.

The TCL Smart TV is on sale for Black Friday at Amazon, starting at $198 (reduced from $280).

Best projector deal: Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico projector

Amazon

Whether you're wanting to watch the game while traveling or camping, or want to display it on a large screen, the Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Projector is a small (3.1 x 3.1 x 0.87 inches) projector that offers big features. Turn your smartphone into a sports-viewing hub by connecting to this projector.

This projector is available at Amazon for $220 (reduced from $250).

Pre-Black Friday deals on sports gear

Being a sports fan doesn't mean just watching from the sidelines. We found big pre-Black Friday deals on some of the best sports equipment for playing football, basketball, baseball, pickleball and more.

Nike basketball shoes on sale: Air Jordan XXXVII Low (34% off)

Nike

A best seller from Nike on sale early for Black Friday, the latest from Michael Jordan is all about height and speed. This shoe is available in four color ways. Check availability in your size for the color way of your choice. This basketball shoe is on sale at Nike for $114 (reduced from $175).

This shoe features multiple Air units to help get you off the ground and Formula 23 foam to ease your impact. The strong, lightweight upper is designed to mimic the support given by a taped ankle.

Early Black Friday basketball deal: Wilson NBA Forge Series

Amazon

You don't need to have handles like Steph or dunk like Viktor Wembanyama to feel worthy of a high quality basketball--even if your game is a game of weekend warriors who haven't given up a love of the sport. Wilson is the official ball of the NBA. This ball features official NBA branding with Wilson's iconic logo.

This Wilson basketball is currently on sale at Amazon for $22 (reduced from $34).

Pre-Black Friday pickleball deal: Wilson Juice XL paddle (17% off)

Wilson

One of the most trusted names in tennis, basketball and pickleball, Wilson's pickelball paddle features a specialized elongated shape specifically designed for avid singles players. A honeycomb core helps dampen vibrations.

This paddle is available at Wilson for $100 (reduced from $120).

Pre-Black Friday football deal: Nike All-Field 2.0 football (16% off)

Nike

If the current NFL season serves as any source of inspiration for you to find your inner Odell or practice your Pat Mahomes spiral, Nike has just the early Black Friday deal for you. This football is made of tacky synthetic leather that gives consistent control.

You can find this football at Nike for $25 (reduced from $35)

Pre-Black Friday deals on NFL fan gear

Being a sports fan doesn't have to be expensive thanks to these early Black Friday deals on fan gear from Amazon, FOCO and Omaha Steaks.

NFL fan gear on sale: Picnic Time NFL reclining chair

Amazon

Camp, tailgate or relax in style with Picnic Time's foldable NFL fan chair with arm rests designed for comfort. It's even the perfect chair for watching your student athlete on the field. This chair is easily collapsable and comes with its own carrying case.

This chair is on sale at Amazon for as low as $112 (reduced from $165).

Pre-Black Friday deal for NFL fans: FOCO NFL neck gaiter (33% off)

Amazon

Stay warm with this cool pre-Black Friday deal on a cozy NFL team-themed neck gaiter designed to keep you warm as temperatures dip and the 2023 NFL season heats up. Availability varies. Click on the link to check for your team's gaiter. One size fits most.

FOCO's NFL neck gaiter is on sale at Amazon for $20 (reduced from $30).

Best deal for a watch party: Omaha Steaks Gameday pack (50% off)

Omaha Steaks

If you're hungry for the ultimate sports watching snacks, look no further than the Gameday Favorites Pack from Omaha Steaks. Currently 50% off, this feast will have you labeled best host in no time.

You can order your gameday favorites from Omaha Steaks for $137 (reduced from $275).

The pack includes:

2 (16 oz. pkgs.) Fully Cooked Chicken Wings, 1 (12 oz. pkg.) Mini Lobster Grilled Cheese, 1 (16 oz. pkg.) Redhook Ale Beer-Battered Shrimp,2 (9.3 oz.) Artisan Flatbread: Filet Mignon Cheesesteak,1 (11.5 oz. pkg.) Gourmet Franks in a Blanket,1 (18 oz. pkg.) Fully Cooked Beef Meatballs.

Omaha Steaks offers free shipping on this package.

This package takes the prep work out of your game day party. Just unpack, heat and serve.

