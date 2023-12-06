Amazon

If you've been in the market for a new TV, now is the perfect time to go for it. Manufacturers are making space for next year's releases by clearing out this year's stock, and retailers are offering unprecedented discounts for the holiday shopping season. So, even though Black Friday technically ended in November, serious deals on the best TVs for watching sports are still pouring in this December, giving you even more chances to save. We're seeing 4K TVs (and even 8K TVs) drop to some of their lowest prices all year.

To help you save on a new television, we've rounded up the best TV deals so far on our favorite brands. Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and other retailers are all slashing TV prices up to 55% off. You can get your hands on a discounted 4K TV today that will let you enjoy the game in ultra-high definition.

Here are some of the best TV deals we've found so far.

Our favorite TV deals to shop before Christmas

Here are the best TV deals that you can shop this holiday season. But don't delay -- these deals won't last long.

Samsung's Frame TV: Save up to 35% off at Walmart

Walmart

This sale on CBS Sports readers' favorite TV is probably the best of the TV deals we've seen so far.

The Frame is a brilliant high-resolution television and work of art all in one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off Art Mode and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory.

The Frame features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, the Frame offers Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

Prices start at $845 for the 43-inch size (reduced from $1,000). But the larger sizes are also on sale.

65" Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV: Save $700

Best Buy

The Neo QLED 8K TV is one of the best 8K TVs on the market. It features Quantum Matrix Pro technology and mini LEDs to deliver bright, brilliant color across over 33 million pixels. The TV's Neural Quantum Processor 8K does an amazing job upscaling non-native 8K content using a vast palette of vibrant and accurate colors.

The anti-glare screen limits light reflection, so you'll get to enjoy the full detail of the QLED 8K TV no matter what time of day or where you've placed it.

And for sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0. For gamers, this TV includes the company's popular Samsung Gaming Hub technology, which provides access to a vast selection of high-quality games without needing a console-based gaming system.

Get the 65" size of this premium 8K TV at Best Buy for just $3,800 (reduced from $4,500).

LG B3 series OLED TV: $1,100 off

Best Buy

This 65-inch LG B3 series OLED TV features over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that can individually turn themselves on and off to create the deepest blacks and the perfect contrast for a crisp, detailed image that's so real, it feels surreal. An AI processor automatically improves the picture and sound based on what you're watching, so even if the source quality is bad, you'll still get a great 4K picture.

One of the best OLED TVs on the market, you can find the 65" size at Best Buy right now for just $1,300 (reduced from $2,400).

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV: Save more than 55%

Walmart

Samsung is one of our favorite brands for sports TV, but we have to admit the price tags on its TVs can be a little scary. Normally selling for $900, Walmart is offering this 65-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV for just $398.

The smart TV features 4K UHD resolution and high-dynamic range technology to deliver a full spectrum of vivid color and lag-free movement. Just what you need for your own frame-by-frame review of any important plays this football season.

55" TCL Q6 series QLED 4K smart TV: $350 (save $150)

Amazon

Here's your chance to upgrade to a QLED TV on a budget -- Amazon has cut the price of this 4.0-star-rated smart TV down to $350, a savings of 30% off its list price. It runs the Google TV operating system, so its a great choice for those with a Google Assistant-based smart home setup.

Beyond the enhanced QLED display, we like that there's a mode that optimizes this 4K TV for gaming. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG formats.

Amazon 4 series Fire TV at Amazon: 31% off

Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don't miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you're in the other room.

Regularly priced at $450, you can get the 4.5-star rated 50-inch 4K UHD TV on Amazon for just $310 right now.

55" Element partial sun outdoor Roku 4K TV: $498 (save 40%)

Walmart

Here's one of the best TV deals of the seasons for sports fans looking to enjoy games outside -- Walmart has discounted the 55-inch Element partial sun outdoor Roku 4K smart TV down under $500 this holiday season, or 40% off its usual price. The TV operates in temperatures ranging from -4 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, with IP55 resistance against dust and water, so it can handle light rain and the occasional splash from the pool. (Summer 2024 will be here before you know it!)

Samsung Neo QLED 4K ($400 off)

Samsung

The Neo QLED 4K TV features the latest and greatest Samsung technology. Quantum LEDs deliver bright, brilliant color while the HDR10+ mapping tech adds contrast, shading and scene-by-scene tone adjustments for a realistic picture.

The anti-glare screen limits light reflection, so you'll get to enjoy the full detail of the QLED 4K TV no matter what time of day or where you've placed it. The 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV is selling for just $1,100 (reduced from $1,500). You can also save on other sizes. The screen comes in sizes ranging from 55-inch to 85-inch TVs, all of which are also on sale.

Sony Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K UHD Smart TV ($1,100 off)

Walmart

This Sony Bravia OLED 4K TV features pure OLED to deliver rich blacks, lifelike color and crisp contrast. Combine that with blur-free picture and you'll be able to catch every movement in every play with precision. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and even Neflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode so you can get a cinematic viewing experience from the comfort of home.

This major deal at Best Buy has slashed the price on the 65" size of this top-of-the-line TV to just $1,500 (reduced from $2,600).

65" LG UR9000 series 4K TV: $580



Walmart

This LG 4K TV is one of the best options at this price point. It boasts an AI-powered processor that automatically enhances both picture and sound--including transforming any regular content into the sharper, more detailed 4K quality you want in your TV. That AI can even automatically adjust the screen brightness according to changing light levels in the room so you're always getting the optimal brightness level.

Regularly priced at $630 for a 65" size, all of that can be yours for just $580 when you buy it at Best Buy.

98" Samsung QLED 4K Q80C: $2,000 off at Samsung

Samsung

The 98-inch Class QLED 4K Q80C TV delivers a larger-than-life picture powered by Samsung's state-of-the-art AI processing. So when Sunday night rolls around, put the game on and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory. The game is made even better by the built-in surround sound speakers that use object tracking to automatically adjust the channel audio to match the action on screen.

With a TV this powerful, it will look and sound like you're right there on the 50-yard line.

Get it on sale at Samsung for just $6,000 right now (reduced from $8,000).

