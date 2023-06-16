Once a secret secret-weapon of pro athletes, compression recovery boots are no longer a secret. Superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Lindsey Vonn have all shared via social media their love of the latest recovery trend and fitness enthusiasts have taken note and pressed "add to cart".

LeBron James is a fan of Hyperice's Normatec recovery boots and takes his (custom) pair on the road after noticing how much better his legs felt after use. If it's good enough for a four-time NBA champ, compression recovery boots are good enough for us.

Amazon's selection is MVP-worthy, of course.

Top compression recovery boots on Amazon at any price

What are compression recovery boots (and do I need them?)

We asked ourselves the same thing. And yet, we're happy to bandwagon any legitimate recovery trend, especially one that works for big time athletes like LeBron and Lindsey Vonn.

Simply put, compression recovery boots are a type of recovery equipment that uses pneumatic compression (think inflatable boots with intermittent pressure) to apply pressure to legs to increase circulation, reduce swelling and increase blood flow, which helps with recovery and healing.

Who should use compression recovery boots? Anyone from long distance runners to non-athletes trying to reduce swelling (even blood clots) in the legs can see some serious benefits from adding compression to their recovery. The intermittent (pneumatic) compression is found to work better for recovery than static pressure. Compression increases blood flow, which accelerates recovery. Anyone can benefit from using compression boots and sleeves, not just pro athletes.

LeBron's Choice: Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs Recovery System

Amazon

In 2011, LeBron wanted to up his recovery in hopes of increasing his game (even further). His longtime trainer Mike Mancias turned him on to dual leg compression recovery boots, in particular the Hyperice Normatec.

So taken with the gear, which the company made specifically for LeBron, James noted an increase in performance and flexibility after use.

Hyperice Normatec 3 uses seven compression levels and the brand's patented Pulse technology to deliver precise treatment. Normatec 3 is lightweight and features Bluetooth connectivity that unlocks more features. Easy to use, simply zip up each boot, power up and relax.

Hyperice Normatec 3 Recovery System, $699 (reduced from $799)

If you like Normatec 3, but can't swallow the price, try Hyperice Normatec Go, $399, which uses the same science that powers all of Normatec's products, here with a leg sleeve rather than a full boot. The lightweight wearables are TSA approved, helpful for blood clot patients or athletes wanting to avoid the inevitable inflammation that comes with flying.

Hyperice Normatec 3 Leg Normatec Go, $399

Therabody Recovery Air Jet Boots

Amazon

Battery powered, the Therabody Recovery Air Jet compression boots don't need to be plugged in. The integrated internal pumps are controlled with a one-touch panel, making this dual-leg recovery system particularly helpful for athletes of all levels on the go.

Therabody's Fast Flush technology inflates and deflates for a full cycle in just 60 seconds using four time interval and four pressure settings. This creates a bespoke recovery regime, specific to each user.

An industry leader in sports recovery, Therabody's compression boots are brought to you by the same minds behind best-selling recovery products like Theragun.

This set comes in three sizes.

Therabody Recovery Air Jet Boots, $899

If you're looking for a fully customizable compression recovery boot, Therabody Recovery Air Pro is for you. Therabody Air Jet, Air Pro offers precise customization of timing, pressure settings and zones, which explains the $1,299 price. Amazon reviewers called Air Pro "great," "amazing" and "worth every penny." We agree.

Therabody Recovery Air Pro, $1,299

Shop Therabody Father's Day sale on Therabody Air System 1st Generation

How to choose between Normatec and Therabody

When it comes to compression recovery boots, Normatec and Therabody are the big names in the space. No surprise, they're also the most expensive.

Compression Levels: While Therabody Air Jet Recovery Boots offer four compression levels, both NormaTec 3 and NormaTec Go offer seven levels of compression as does Therabody Recovery Air Pro.

Sizing: Normatec Go's one-size-fits-all sizing (25" x 12" x 1") might not work for the tallest users. But Normatec 3, as well as Therabody's recovery boots all come in small, medium and large boot choices.

Wireless compression: If you're looking to take your recovery on the road, NormaTec Go and Therabody Air Jet Recovery Boots are for you. Normatec Go isn't a full boot and will offer less customizable options, but is TSA approved, a super choice for athletes or those suffering from blood clots, who want to keep circulation moving while in flight.

Fit King Leg Compression Boots

Amazon

Fit King's compression boots feature three massage zones and three different massage modes with a built-in pressure sensor. Power up Fit King's compression boots with its user-friendly smart control which displays air pressure data.

Fit King promises quiet operation, reducing disturbance to anyone nearby.

Fit King Leg Compression Boots, $200 (reduced from $400)

Quinear Leg Recovery System



Amazon

Quinear's full-leg massager features air compression technology that inflates and deflates four air chambers targeting the foot, lower calf, upper calf and thigh. The boots evenly apply pressure to improve blood circulation. The sequential compression boots have a built-in sensor, which can be adjusted for different leg sizes.

This dual-leg set earned 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon reviewers, some of whom boasted "a huge difference after hard workouts."

Quinear Leg Recovery System, $300 after coupon (reduced from $459)

Shop Normatec compression recovery bundles on Amazon

Related Content on CBS Sports