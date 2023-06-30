Keeping up with all the (ah-may-zing) early Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling fitness equipment has us winded. Good thing Amazon's Prime Day deals include some of the retailer's best ellipticals to keep us fit enough to keep up with the frenzy.
Top early Prime Day elliptical deals on Amazon:
- Best combo elliptical: Bowflex M8 Elliptical, $1,559 (reduced from $1,899)
- Most innovative pedal design: Sole E35 Elliptical, $1,100 (reduced from $2,000)
- Best design: Mobi Fitness 3-in-1 Elliptical, $1,400 after coupon (reduced from $1,600)
The best early Prime Day deals on elliptical machines
While an at-home elliptical typically costs between $500 and $2,000, Prime Day pricing means you can save big on some of the fitness world's top brands.
Look for ellipticals that earn 4 stars or above. We'll only suggest those here, knowing a top rating from a verified Amazon customer is hard to come by. Look for durable gym-quality construction, ample resistance options and an ergonomically designed machine that won't strain your back and knees.
Bowflex M8 Elliptical: Save $160
Top features of Bowflex M8 elliptical:
- Takes less space than other ellipticals (30.79" x 47.83" x 65.2")
- Reviewers state this elliptical is easy to assemble
- Interactive backlit magnetic media rack included to hold your tablet, smartphone or book
- Multi-grip handles help steady you in motion
- Rated 4.5 stars
Bowflex M8 Elliptical, $1,559 (reduced from $1,899)$1,559 at Amazon
Sole E35 Elliptical: Save $900
Top features of Sole E35 elliptical:
- Buyers love that this elliptical is "whisper quiet"
- Inward slope pedal design takes stress off ankles and knees
- Four back wheels sit on heavy duty rails to provide stability
- Includes tablet holder
- Measures 26.38" x 32.28" x 8.66"
- Rated 4.4 stars
Sole E35 Elliptical, $1,100 (reduced from $2,000)$1,100 at Amazon
Mobi Fitness Elliptical 3-in-1 Machine: Save $200
Top features of Mobi Fitness elliptical:
- 22-pound flywheel delivers 24 levels of resistance
- Quiet, smooth workout
- Features a commercial-grade aluminum track that keeps machine from wobbling
- Elevated aesthetic perfect for design-conscious workout enthusiasts
- Measures 61.1" x 26.11" x 70.22"
- Rated 4.6 stars
Mobi Fitness Elliptical 3-in-1 Machine for Home, $1,400 after coupon (reduced from $1,600)$1,400 at Amazon
Niceday Elliptical Machine: Save $450
Top features of Niceday Elliptical machine:
- 16-pound flywheel and 16 resistance levels double tensions levels compared to other ellipticals
- "Hyper quiet" magnetic drive system is designed to eliminate unwanted noise
- Made from extra-thick commercial steel; supports up to 400 pounds
- Measures 48" x 25" x 62"
Niceday Elliptical Machine, $450 after coupon (reduced from $800)$450 at Amazon
Young Fit Elliptical Machine: Save $250
Top features of Young Fit elliptical:
- Arrvies 95% pre-assembled
- Magnetic resistance creates smooth and nearly silent workout
- 22 levels of adjustable resistance
- Features a large LCD monitor and a tablet holder
- Measures 44" x 20" x 63"
- Rated 4.4 stars
Young Fit Elliptical Machine, $549 (reduced from $799)$549 at Amazon
Teeter Free Step Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical: Save $150
Top features of Teeter Free Step Recumbant cross trainer and elliptical:
- Commercial-grade engineering for long-lasting use
- "Whisper quiet" total body workout
- Zero-impact workout for all fitness levels
- Easy-to-read, cord-free digital console tracks progress
- Measures 55.25" x 38" x 52.5"
- Rated 4.6 stars
Teeter Free Step Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical, $1,050 (reduced from $1,100)$1,050 at Amazon
Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical: Save $100
Top features of Cubii under desk elliptical:
- Built-in LCD display tracks progress including strides and calories burned
- Easy to store
- Little assembly required
- Rated 4.6 stars
Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical, $199 (reduced from $249)$199 at Amazon
Shop more under desk ellipticals on Amazon
- Save $120: Rotai Under Desk Elliptical Machine, $280 after coupon (reduced from $400)
- Save $40: Sunny Health & Fitness Under Desk Elliptical, $117 (reduced from $140)
- Save $50: Niceday Under Desk Elliptical, $150 after coupon (reduced from $200)
