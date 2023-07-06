Amazon

Can we share a secret? We've been contemplating purchasing gym-quality fitness equipment for home but have been holding off knowing Amazon Prime Day (July 11-12) is coming. For two days, Amazon slashes prices on the best of the best, so we've been holding off, quietly peeking at our favorite fitness equipment, hoping, waiting, peeking again, until the prices finally dropped to fit our budget.

With Prime Day just around the corner, the deals are already rolling in. First on our list, a high-quality treadmill like Bowflex T22, which as it turns out, is on sale for Prime Day.

We're trying to stay calm, but seriously, these treadmill deals are so good.

Treadmills for home: Our favorite pre-Prime Day deals



The best treadmills feature pre-programmed workouts that can make you feel like you're jogging in the Swiss Alps, with elaborate interfaces that help you maximize efficiency.

Sunny Health & Fitness Electric Treadmill: Save up to $65



Amazon

For a small and relatively inexpensive treadmill, the Sunny Health & Fitness electric treadmill packs a punch. A bestseller on Amazon, this one is incredibly popular with reviewers, the price being just one favored featured.

Dimensions 32.5"L x 27"W x 58"H

The solid steel construction gives extra shock absorption, which your knees and joints will appreciate over time.

The LCD monitor and pulse grip can track heart and pulse rate, while keeping track fo your time and distance.

The three incline levels add variety to your workout while putting less strain on your knees and legs.

Unlike pricier treadmill models, there's no touchscreen or tablet holder included.

Sunny Health & Fitness electric treadmill, $343 (reduced from $380)

Need a few more features, but like Sunny Health's lower price point? Take a look at the Sunny Health & Fitness folding incline treadmill. Still foldable and easy to store, this model has 15 incline levels, giving more resistance to your run (or walk) and added variety to your training.

Sunny Health & Fitness folding incline treadmill, $585 (reduced from $650)

Urevo 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill: Save $40

Amazon

The Urevo 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill is one of the more versatile options for buyers on a budget. It works as both as a under desk walking treadmill and a running treadmill.

Top features of the Urevo 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill:

Dimensions: 53.1"D x 26.4"W x 5.1"H

The wide 17-inch belt adds stability to your workout.

Belt is five layers, providing shock absorption for knees and joints.

Run up to 7.6 mph with frame up and walk up to 3.8 mph under desk using the remote control.

This treadmill arrives fully assembled.

Rated 4.4 stars.

Urevo 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill, $310 after coupon (reduced from $360)

Bowflex T22 treadmill: Save $600

Amazon

We liked that Bowflex's treadmill series requires no assembly (goodbye Allen wrench) and that it sustains speeds up to 12 mph.

Top features of Bowflex treadmill series:

Dimensions: 85"D x 40"W x 70"H

Users have access to Bowflex's JRNY platform (2-months free w/purchase) featuring on-demand workouts.

Durable gym-quality treadmill from a trusted name in fitness

Access favorite streaming platforms through touch screen

Features ample storage for water bottle, mobile device and phone

Bowflex T22 Treadmill, $2,999 (reduced from $3,600)

Sole Fitness Pro Treadmill: Save $100

Amazon

An Amazon top-seller, and a trusted name in fitness equipment, Sole offers a gym-quality treadmill at at-home pricing. The cooling fans are a big bonus for runners who tend to overheat as they run.

Top features of Sole Fitness Pro treadmill:

Dimensions: 82"D x 35"W x 57"H



This treadmill features cooling fans and incline, speed controls on the armrest

Console features built-in speakers, which pair with your mobile device

Called "the best quality treadmill in its price range" by reviewer



Tracks calories, pulse, pace, speed, incline and time



Offers pre-programmed workouts, 15 levels of incline and up 12 mph speed



Sole Fitness Pro Treadmill, $1,000 (reduced from $1,100)

Runow Foldable Treadmill: Save $180

Amazon

Runow's 4.3-star rated foldable treadmill offers a wider, longer running area for increased stability in motion.

Top features of Runow 3305EB treadmill:

Dimensions: 60.4"D x 26.6"W x 55.9"H



Maximum speed 8.1 mph

Features three manual inclines

Supports up to 300 pounds

Steadier run thanks to longer, wider running area (49.2" x 16.5")

Easy assembly; foldable for easy storage

Runow Foldable Treadmill, $520 with coupon (reduced from $700)

More treadmill early Prime Day deals on Amazon:

How to shop for an at-home treadmill



First and foremost, look for a treadmill that is durable. You'll be moving at high speeds, balancing your weight on the equivalent of a conveyor belt. It needs to hold up, quietly supporting you so the machine takes the shock, not your knees and joints. That means you want a treadmill with cushioning and shock absorption under the belt.

Measure your space. Most treadmills have an average footprint of 77 inches long by 35 inches wide. You'll want space around your treadmill so you can easily get on and off. Likewise, you'll need an easy-to-access socket to power up your treadmill.

Look for a machine with varied speeds and incline levels to accommodate all kinds of workouts, from walking to sprinting up hill.

Last, make sure your treadmill's interface is easy to navigate, and to read. Don't forget, you'll be changing settings while running or walking at full speed. Your treadmill's interface must be easy to navigate even while you're on a run.

