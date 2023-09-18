Amazon

The elliptical is one of our favorite pieces of home gym equipment. You get a great cardio workout without the high-impact stress on your joints that can come with running and other intense cardio activities. Plus, many come with a wide range of resistance levels for an incredible hybrid workout blending cardio and strength in one session.

But if you don't want to shell out thousands for the top-of-the-line elliptical machines from Bowflex, Schwinn and other leading brands, you might feel like your options are limited. While the budget-friendly options definitely miss some of the cooler immersive features and seamless fitness app syncing that those high-end models have, there are still some reliable machines at the under $500 price point. To help you find the right elliptical for your workout goals and your budget, we've rounded up some of the best affordable elliptical machines here.

Best overall elliptical under $500: Niceday Elliptical Machine

The 4.5-star rated Niceday elliptical machine is our readers' favorite elliptical thanks to its whisper-quiet operation and cordless design. That cordless design also allows you to place it just about anywhere, and smooth-gliding transportation wheels make it easy to roll into place.

With 16 resistance levels, it's easy to adjust the workout intensity to different fitness levels and goals so one piece of equipment can be customized to everyone in the house. If you just want a low-impact recovery session, the Niceday Elliptical has you covered. And if you want a serious high-intensity cardio session, it's got you covered there, too.

This Niceday Elliptical is normally priced at $500. But Amazon is currently offering a $150-off coupon on this machine, which brings the price all the way down to $350.

What we like about the Niceday Elliptical Machine:

Sixteen resistance levels let you customize the intensity according to your fitness goals.

Digital display tracks time, distance, speed, calories burned and pulse.

The built-in pulse sensor on the handles lets you check your pulse regularly.

Its cordless design saves on electricity and gives you more options for where you want to workout.

Smooth-gliding transportation wheels make it easy to stash in a corner when not in use.

Best for tracking performance and progress: Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical

The Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical comes in at just $480 regularly, but you can get it for even less right now while it's on sale for just $420. The affordable elliptical features 16 adjustable resistance levels, a maximum weight capacity of 330 pounds, and a sturdy, stable design that stays in place even during your most intense workouts.

But its most standout feature is the detailed performance monitor. There's no need for an added subscription to track in depth metrics like heart rate, rotations per minute, distance and more. You can see all of that on one convenient display and then just log it on your preferred fitness app after. So for those who are following a specific training plan or want to improve a particular performance metric, this budget elliptical is a great pick.

What we like about the Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical:

Choose from 24 workout modes, including pre-loaded programs or your own custom workouts.

16 resistance levels give you a wide range of intensity levels to achieve your training goals.

A detailed performance monitor shows you your distance, speed, time, calories burned, watts generated, rotations per minute and current resistance level.

Do heart rate zone training by setting your target zone ahead of time and then checking your heart rate throughout the workout with the built-in pulse sensors.

Get it while it's on sale for just $360: Youngfit Elliptical Machine

This is a limited time offer that was just too good to pass up. Normally priced at $799, the Youngfit Elliptical includes a large LCD monitor complete with tablet holder, magnetic driving system and 22 levels of adjustable resistance. Right now, it's 43% off on Amazon. But you can also use a $100-off coupon at checkout to bring its final price down to just $360.

This elliptical is designed to engage 90% of the body's muscle groups, making for an intense full-body workout for everyone from beginners to seasoned pros. No wonder this elliptical earns 4.4 stars from verified buyers who "love it." The handlebars feature pulse pads and the LCD monitor tracks everything from heart rate and duration of workout, to calories burned and distance covered.

What we like about the YoungFit Elliptical Machine:

It arrives already mostly assembled, so you can start working out right away.

Foldable design makes it easier to store between workouts.

Built-in tablet holder lets you watch your favorite shows or read while you exercise.

