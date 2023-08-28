Bowflex

Whether you're new to working out or are a seasoned fitness enthusiast, understanding the importance of strength and resistance training is crucial. Cardio alone won't help build muscle mass, which is integral to your general fitness and skeletal health. Studies have even found that lifting weights can help lower your risk of noncommunicable diseases.

You don't have to have a fancy gym membership or bulk up like The Rock to see the benefits of adding strength training into your workout regimen. All you need is some free weights, a small corner of your home and you're set to easily add weight training into your daily routine.

But with so many weight deals online, it can feel overwhelming to muscle through the options and find the best deals on the best free weights. Thankfully, we've done the heavy lifting for you and discovered the best free weight deals on the internet.

The best free weight deals online

Here's a quick review of the terrific free weight deals featured in this article. From Amazon to Walmart, online retailers are making it easier than ever to save big on free weights. Ordering weights online has one big benefit -- you won't have to lug weights from the store, to your car and into your home.

Save over 30% on adjustable weights: Bowflex

This adjustable weight set is 50% off: Mangko

Shop a Walmart Exclusive on deep discount: FitRX

Save $60 on 150-pound dumbbell set with rack: CAP

Get Walmart's top-selling hex dumbbells on sale: Balance From

Amazon shoppers will like this free weight deal: Signature Fitness

Amazon

If you're looking for free weights to use in a small space, or just want to avoid the clutter of multiple weight sets, adjustable weights are for you. Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," one Amazon reviewer raves about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Regularly priced between $429 and $549, Bowflex Select Tech 552 adjustable weights are now $379 at Amazon, Walmart and Bowflex.

Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells:

The space-saving design is perfect for small home gyms -- one set of Bowflex weights replaces 30 other dumbbells.

Satisfied Amazon reviewers say their set of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells hold up even with many years of use.



They can be paired with the JRNY app, or used on their own if you don't require coaching.

This Bowflex deal is also available at Walmart. Like Amazon (Prime), Walmart offers free shipping.

You can also save $50 on Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights by shopping directly from Bowflex, who also offers free shipping.

Amazon

While Bowflex is an Amazon bestseller and a CBS Sports reader favorite, it's not the only game in town. Mangko makes a terrific adjustable weight, which replaces five weights from five to 25 pounds.

This adjustable weight is sold as a single, not as a pair.

Why we like Mangko Adjustable Weight Set:

It can replace five weights ranging from five to 25 pounds.

It saves space.

It features a unique safety locking mechanism to keep dumbbell plate safely secured.

Walmart

Walmart reviewers call the FitRX SmartBell Adjustable Weight Set a terrific alternative to Bowflex at a fraction of the price.

This set offers weight increments from five to 52.5 pounds and features a simple one-handed quick-select design that makes it easy to use. This set also features anti-slip handles and a safety lock to secure the weight plates and ensure seamless workouts.

The FitRX SmartBell Adjustable Weight Set is currently on sale at Walmart (and only available at Walmart), for $199 per pair (reduced from $399).

Why we like FitRX SmartBell Adjustable Weights:

We like its space-saving design.

It can replace weights ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds.

It features an anti-slip handle with a safety lock to keep weight plates secure.

Amazon

This 150-pound rubber hex dumbbell set from CAP Barbell includes pairs of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound and 25-pound dumbbells, plus a sturdy steel rack to store them on. When you consider the cost of buying individual dumbbells plus storage, this set can save you a lot of money. Rated 4.6 stars.

This CAP dumbbell set retails for $250. It's on sale now for $190.

Why we love the CAP dumbbell set:

This full solution includes weights and a rack, everything you need to set up your home gym.

CAP is a trusted brand known for making quality gym weights.

The rack has rubber inserts to help protect these good-looking weights from scratches.

Walmart is also offering the same deal on this 150-pound CAP dumbbells set.

Walmart

Build your own weight set with the Balance From Rubber Encased Hexagonal weights, available in 10- to 40-pound pairs at Walmart. We favor hexagon-shaped weights, especially for home gyms or workout spaces, as they're less prone to rolling underfoot.

We like this set, not just because the 20-pound pair is currently on sale for $83 (reduced from $95), but for its stylish and functional chrome handles, contoured for increased grip and comfort.

Balance From Rubber Encased Dumbbells are available at Walmart starting at $30 per pair.

Why we like Balance From Rubber Encased Dumbbells:

Their hexagon shape keeps weights from rolling.

The chrome handle promote a better grip.

It has a 4.5-star rating from customers.

Amazon

The Signature Fitness Hex Dumbbells come in pairs or sets of five pairs. These high-quality hex dumbbells are made from encased rubber, which makes these a floor saver. Note: We suggest gently placing weights down instead of dropping them, regardless.

The handles are constructed with a solid chrome finish and contours to increase grip strength and comfortability, while the texture also gives the handle a light and secure grip.

This set is currently on sale on Amazon starting at $43 for a 15-pound pair.

Why we like the Signature Fitness Hex Dumbbells:

They're made from encased rubber, which is durable and is less likely to damage floors.

The handles are contoured and constructed from solid chrome for increased grip strength.

Their hex shape promotes gym space safety and can help stop weights from rolling.

