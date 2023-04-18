As if a memo was sent out with a cool kid-dress code, Adidas is the "It" sneaker brand for spring 2023.

Why so popular? Soccer superstars like Leo Messi and David Beckham have had long-standing relationships with the German shoe brand, while basketball legend Candace Parker signed with the company in 2022. The classic Adidas Gazelle is having a moment. The Forum Low never goes out of style. And the Mahomes Impact 1, inspired by Kanas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' young daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, has become the go-to shoe of fitness enthusiasts. That is, if you can find them.

And we can't leave out the Adidas Adizero Pro 3, the running shoe that Evans Chebet wore in his 2023 Boston Marathon win.

We curated a list of the best of Adidas this spring. Whether you're looking for the best gym sneaker or just looking for the right sneaker to improve your fit, Adidas has got something for you.

Things to consider when shopping for sneakers: Function, fit and comfort

Adidas' seemingly endless selection of superior lifestyle and fitness shoes can make it feel like you need a college degree in sneakers just to choose a pair. Wondering what to look for in your new pair of kicks?

When choosing a running shoe, consider three things.

Is the upper wrinkle-free? The upper (everything above the sole) should lie flat. If the upper is wrinkled, buckling, binding, chafing or squeezing your feet, you've got the wrong fit on your feet.

Does the heel slip? Your shoe's heel counter (the rounded hard shell in the rear of the shoe) won't provide motion control, but it should keep your foot centered. If your heel slips, you're matched with the wrong shoe.

Can your arch arch? A shoe's saddle (the arch) should make your foot feel stable, while allowing your arch to do its thing while you stride mile after mile.



Adidas 4DFWD Running Shoes, $200

When choosing a lifestyle sneaker, we suggest keeping these things in mind.

Can you walk a mile in your own shoes? If you're thinking about purchasing a sneaker with a lot of walking in its future, assess the shoe's bounce factor before pressing "add to cart." Your foot should feel comfortably supported, not like its being punished. How does the fit feel? Feet like to spread on a long walk or stroll. If you're planning on taking your new Adidas on your summer vacay or if the goal is to wear them for that upcoming MLB double header, make sure your toes don't slide into the front of the shoe, the upper isn't too tight and your heel doesn't slide out of place.

Adidas Daily 3.0, $65

The Best Men's Adidas Sneakers Spring 2023

Adidas

Adidas' iconic suede Gazelle began debuted in 1991. Its original iteration was as a soccer shoe before a pivot to everyday staple.

Comes in 6 colors, available in sizes 4-14.

Adidas Gazelle, $100

Amazing Adidas men's running and gym shoes

Adidas

Adidas has a stellar roster of elite running shoes. Our favorite by far is the Ultraboost line, which had us running on Cloud 9.

Sixteen colors are available, comes in sizes 6-14.

Ultraboost Light Running Shoes, $190

Adidas Adios Pro 3: The sneakers that won the 2023 Boston Marathon

Adidas

If you're looking for the best running shoe, why not choose the one worn by 2023 Boston Marathon winner Evans Chebet? The Adios Pro 3 is available in most sizes and five colorways, including the cloud white shoe shown above. The shoe is praised by its owners for its comfort and support during long runs.

Says one Adidas reviewer: "I compete with this shoe and the amount of energy return is awesome."

Adidas Adios Pro 3 Running Shoes, $250

Check out these Adidas gym shoes

Adidas

Adidas' training shoes, from the mind of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, integrate flexibility, protection, stability and adaptability into this elite trainer.

Available in six colors, sizes 6.5 through 10.5 (larger sizes sold out).

Mahomes 1 Impact Flx Play Time, $140

