After a rocky season start, the Los Angeles Lakers have defied all odds (and some TV pundits) as the sleeper team of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Determined to bring another championship to LA, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the entire Lakers roster have put defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, on the defensive as they crawl their way back from a 3-2 series deficit.

We also like seeing the Lakers shine.

It's no wonder that LeBron been selected to the All-NBA team for each of his 20 seasons in the league. At 38 years old, Bron isn't close to slowing down (though what's with the Third Team nod for King James?).

Admittedly staying in the league to play along side his eldest son Bronny, who just committed to USC (sorry Bruins, that one hurts), LeBron isn't close to hanging out his high tops and retiring -- he's laser-focused on winning his fifth championship ring. But first, he has to get past the Splash Brothers.

After the Russell Westbrook trade, which sent Russ to the LA Clippers by way of the Utah Jazz, the Lakers surged, finishing the season the seventh seed in the West. That's a far cry for the team's struggles and claims LeBron was "washed." One game away from heading to the Conference Finals, LeBron is cleaning up with hopes of bringing the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy back to LA (again).

