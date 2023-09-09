Samsung

As summer turns to football season -- or "fall" as others call it -- the weather is finally cooling down enough to lounge on your patio or deck. But if you want to enjoy the cool weather without missing a game, you'll need an outdoor TV.

They're rugged enough to tolerate the heat, dust and humidity they'll be exposed to outside while also offering anti-glare screens and ultra-bright displays so you can still see what's going on even in the sunlight. So fire up your grill, throw some beer in the fridge and invite your friends to watch the game on your new outdoor TV.

Here are our top outdoor TV picks for 2023.

Best overall outdoor TV: Samsung's The Terrace

Samsung's Terrace series gives sports fans the crystal clear picture of a QLED 4K TV in a durable dust and water-resistant frame that can handle living out on your patio or deck. The anti-glare screen ensures you'll be able to see the screen no matter where you're sitting. Now you can bring everyone over to grill and watch the game without missing a single second of the action each time you have to check on the burgers or flip those steaks.

The partial sun version, meant for covered patios or other shaded areas is on sale for just $3,688 (reduced from $5,000) right now at Amazon. The full sun version has an anti-glare screen so powerful you'll still be able to see the action even when the TV is in direct sunlight. Normally priced at $10,000, you can get the full sun version for just $6,500.

Top features of the 65" Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K:

The dust and water-resistant TV is built for the outdoors.

The QLED 4K technology offers crisp definition, vivid colors and a bright picture even in the daylight.

The anti-glare screen lets everyone see a clear picture no matter where they're sitting.

Best for poolside patios: 65" Sylvox Pool Pro

The Sylvox Pool Pro is one of the most waterproof outdoor TVs on the market. Sure, you can't dunk it underwater, but it can handle the splashing from your kids diving in the pool. This also makes it a great option for watching the game while relaxing in a hot tub.

In addition to being waterproof, the Sylvox Pool Pro is compatible with Google Assistant, allowing you to command the TV with your voice. So there's no need to dry off your hands each time you want to rewind to review that last play or adjust the volume.

And if you need to keep the volume down for your neighbors or your sleeping kids, take advantage of the wireless Bluetooth connection to pair your TV to your waterproof headphones to enjoy the game at full volume without disturbing anyone else.

Top features of the 65" QLED Sylvox Pool Pro:

With IP55 water resistance, you can mount this TV on a poolside patio without worrying about splashing from the kids doing cannonballs in the pool.

The 2,000 nit screen is bright enough to watch even in direct sunlight.

An anti-glare screen means everyone can see the action no matter where they're sitting.

Best budget outdoor TV: SunBrite Veranda 2

At under $1,700, the SunBrite Veranda 2 is one of the most affordable outdoor TVs you'll find. And even at this lower price point, you still get an ultra-bright, ultra-high definition 4K picture with an anti-glare screen so you can watch outside. It's also weatherproof, dustproof and able to block out rain, snow and humidity. And with two built-in speakers that are 10 watts each, you don't have to splurge on a separate soundbar to hear the action.

Top features of the 43" SunBrite Veranda 2:

The durable casing keeps the TV safe from rain, snow, dust, salt, and even extreme heat and cold.

The built-in speakers come with internal amplifiers so you can hear the game without needing to hook up a soundbar.

The anti-glare screen ensures you can still see the crystal clear 4K picture even in the sunlight.

