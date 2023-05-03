Whether you're hydrating for that HITT class you never miss or you're just trying to heed your doctor's orders (what was it, a water bottle a day keeps the doctor away?), you're going to need a reusable water bottle or two this spring. These days, taking care of yourself and the planet is the definition of cool.

If you're thinking one water bottle is the same as the next, you've obviously never had your supposedly leak-proof bottle spill all over your bag, or your car, or, well… anywhere. Save yourself the trouble, the cash and the mess. Shop the best reusable water bottles this spring.

Top-Rated Reusable Water Bottles On Amazon Now

Most popular now: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler ($45)

Best seller: Iron Flask 32 oz Sports Water Bottle With 3 Leak Proof Lids ($22)

Most versatile: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid ($34)

Won't sweat: YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle ($40)

The Best Reusable Water Bottles Of 2023

If you're old-school, you probably think of a water bottle as just that. However, water bottles now feature straw tops, vacuum-sealed lids and detachable or attachable tops. The best offerings are made from sturdy metals and BPA-free plastics. They come in bright colors and patterns, becoming a statement in and of themselves.

There's a lot more to a water bottle than meets the eye. Here's how we chose our favorites.

What is it made from? First and foremost, we want a water bottle made from safe materials. That means BPA-free steel or BPA-free plastic. We're more partial to those made from steel, but do note they are heavier than their BPA-free plastic counterparts. We like Yeti's 18 oz. Rambler ($30 on Amazon), which is mid-size, made from high-quality stainless steel and insulated to keep water cool or coffee hot. Use: If you're bringing your water bottle to the gym or to a workout class, consider a bottle with a straw top or spout. Avoid water bottles whose top needs to be taken off to be used. Your hands will be busy at the gym, not to mention dirty. Likewise, if your bottle is going in your bag or backpack all day, consider the weight of your water bottle when filled. For the gym, we chose Coldest Sports Water Bottle with Straw Lid ($34 on Amazon), as its promise of chilled water after 24 hours piqued our interest. Cost: Water bottles made from BPA-free materials are likely more expensive than those made from potentially harmful plastics. If cost is an issue, we suggest buying a mid-priced offering but still prioritizing safe materials. We chose Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid ($34 on Amazon), a brand we trust for a moderate price. Who's using it? It's great to get kids in the habit of drinking water from a young age. But if you're buying a child a water bottle, know they will 1: lose it and 2: lose it. Look for lower cost bottles that your child can open without your help. For children, consider YETI Rambler Jr. 12 oz Kids Bottle, with Straw Cap ($25 on Amazon). It's made from safe materials, is smaller in size than similar water bottles and is dishwasher safe (parenting bonus x 10).

It's impossible to talk about water bottles this year without talking about that water bottle. Is it worth it? Does it leak? What is it? Keep reading for our honest assessment of the must-have water bottle of 2023 and other bottles you should purchase this year.

Stanley Quencher Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw

Amazon

Historians will look back on 2023 as the year of the Stanley tumbler. Okay, that might be a slight exaggeration, but there is no reusable water bottle more popular right now than Stanley. The tumbler's vacuum-sealed top promises to be leak-proof, and the stainless steel tumbler is (almost) dent-proof. This is a perfect water bottle for anyone working from a desk all day or for those hanging at home. Worth the price? It is!

Voice of experience: Stanley's magic is that the top is vacuum sealed. But when the bottle heats up, especially when it's empty, that lid can get tight. If your vacuum sealed top turns impossible to open, put your Stanley in the freezer for ten minutes or so, and the top should come right off. #ithappenedtome

Stanley Quencher Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw ($45 on Amazon)

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Amazon

A few years ago, Hyrdo Flask quickly went from incredibly reliable, leak-proof water bottle to must-have accessory thanks to social media. The brand's popularity hasn't waned thanks to the (really) leak-proof tops and sturdy steel construction. We chose this bottle and lid because the lid loop makes it that much easier to carry when trying to get your water in all day.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid ($40 on Amazon)

YETI Yonder 34 oz Water Bottle with Yonder Chug Cap

Amazon

We are generally partial to stainless-steel bottles, but Yeti's brand new Yonder Water Bottle is worth a look. Designed specifically to be lightweight and shatterproof, Yeti's newest offering is perfect for those tired of lugging a heavy water bottle around. Available in five color options.

YETI Yonder 34 oz Water Bottle with Yonder Chug Cap ($28)

IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle - 40oz, 3 Lids

Amazon

A top seller on Amazon, Iron Flask's water bottle is more of a canteen. We love that it comes with three different lids (without having to buy them separately) and appreciate the brand's promise of a leak-proof bottle that won't sweat from condensation.

IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle - 40oz, 3 Lids ($30)

