If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a new rower for your home gym, the time to act is now. Amazon currently has two of it's highest rated and most popular exercise rowers on sale for half price.
Top rated rowers on sale at Amazon now
- Yosuda magnetic rowing machine, $207 (reduced from $420)
- Sunny Health magnetic rowing machine, $209 (reduced from $399)
The Yosuda magnetic rowing machine is rated 4.6 stars on Amazon. It's a relatively no-frills rowing machine -- there's no touchscreen here like on the top-of-the-line Hydrow rower (now $250 off for Mother's Day). But it does have a tablet holder, so you can still enjoy this rower while watching rowing classes or your favorite TV shows on an Apple iPad ($270). It's easy to assemble, and it folds up when not in use to save space.
But that's not your only-half price rowing machine option. Read on to learn more about the Yosuda magnetic rowing machine, and highly rated alternatives that we think are worth your attention. (And while you're at it, you might want to check out Amazon's big sale on hand weights for your home gym, too.)
Yosuda magnetic rowing machine: Save $210
Key features of the Yosuda rowing machine:
- Features 8 levels of magnetic resistance
- Tracks workout time, reps, distance and calories burned on the LCD screen
- Amazon reviewers say it's "whisper quiet"
- Includes a holder for your tablet
- Supports up to 350 pounds
Yosuda magnetic rowing machine, $207 (reduced from $420)$207 at Amazon
Sunny Health magnetic rowing machine: Save $190
Key features of the Sunny rowing machine:
- Features 8 levels of magnetic resistance
- Easy, straight forward assembly
- Tracks workout time, reps and calories burned on the digital monitor
- Amazon reviewers say its quieter than non-magnetic machines
- Supports up to 250 pounds
Sunny Health magnetic rowing machine, $209 after coupon (reduced from $399)$209 at Amazon
More top-rated exercise rowers to consider
- 4.9-star owner-loved rower: Concept2 Model D rowing machine, $1,200
- Best smart rower: Hydrow rower, $2,250 (reduced from $2,500)
- Save on a trusted brand: NordicTrack smart rower with 10" touchscreen, $1,155 (reduced from $1,500)
- Top-rated water resistance rower: Mr. Captain rowing machine, $449 after coupon (reduced from $649)
Related content:
- Amazon has top-of-the-line free weights, and they're on sale now
- Apple Watches are on sale at Walmart (and the prices are so good)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 make great gym headphones -- and they're on sale at Amazon now
- These are the best golf ball deals right now
- Snag some early Amazon Prime Day deals on golf balls and equipment for men and women