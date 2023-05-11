If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a new rower for your home gym, the time to act is now. Amazon currently has two of it's highest rated and most popular exercise rowers on sale for half price.

Top rated rowers on sale at Amazon now

The Yosuda magnetic rowing machine is rated 4.6 stars on Amazon. It's a relatively no-frills rowing machine -- there's no touchscreen here like on the top-of-the-line Hydrow rower (now $250 off for Mother's Day). But it does have a tablet holder, so you can still enjoy this rower while watching rowing classes or your favorite TV shows on an Apple iPad ($270). It's easy to assemble, and it folds up when not in use to save space.

But that's not your only-half price rowing machine option. Read on to learn more about the Yosuda magnetic rowing machine, and highly rated alternatives that we think are worth your attention. (And while you're at it, you might want to check out Amazon's big sale on hand weights for your home gym, too.)

Yosuda magnetic rowing machine: Save $210

Key features of the Yosuda rowing machine:

Features 8 levels of magnetic resistance

Tracks workout time, reps, distance and calories burned on the LCD screen

Amazon reviewers say it's "whisper quiet"

Includes a holder for your tablet

Supports up to 350 pounds

Yosuda magnetic rowing machine, $207 (reduced from $420)

Sunny Health magnetic rowing machine: Save $190

Key features of the Sunny rowing machine:

Features 8 levels of magnetic resistance

Easy, straight forward assembly

Tracks workout time, reps and calories burned on the digital monitor

Amazon reviewers say its quieter than non-magnetic machines

Supports up to 250 pounds

Sunny Health magnetic rowing machine, $209 after coupon (reduced from $399)

More top-rated exercise rowers to consider

