While I'm now a firm believer that running shoes aren't something you should cheap out on, the rest of my running gear is fair game. That's because I can often find great fitness apparel from lesser-known brands that are just as comfortable and well-designed as the big name, big-price-tag gear out there. Plus, while running shoes need to be able to bear the full weight of my body on every foot strike without losing their springiness or cushion, my running shirt really just needs to feel comfortable and stay out of my way.

Still, not all running shirts are created equal, and when you're shopping at the under $30 price point, you do have to filter through a lot of cheap stuff that isn't worth your money. Luckily, I've been bargain-hunting for years and I've discovered a few hidden gems in the process. So keep reading for the best running shirts under $30, according to a runner who hates spending money as much as you do.

Best running shirt under $30 overall: CRZ Yoga pima cotton tank top

This is my most recent purchase, so I've only worn it a couple of times so far, but I absolutely love the buttery soft feel of the pima cotton fabric in this CRZ Yoga tank top. I got this tank top because I own a couple of pairs of leggings from CRZ Yoga and they are the softest, most comfortable items in my wardrobe.

I typically prefer cotton for running because it's breathable and doesn't hold onto odor the way a lot of synthetic materials do. I know cotton isn't every runner's favorite. It doesn't dry so quickly as some of the technical fabrics out there and cotton has a reputation for feeling rough against the skin. When you combine that roughness with chronic dampness, it's a recipe for chafing.

This pima cotton tank top is different. It's so much softer than a typical cotton shirt and it has flat seams, both of which minimize the friction that causes chafing. It still doesn't dry as quickly as a technical fabric, but that's actually a feature in my opinion. On a hot day, a damp but breathable shirt is kind of like wearing a cooling towel around your entire torso.

Overall, it's super soft and feels so cool and breezy on hot days. CRZ Yoga has a full collection of pima cotton tops, so if you're not a fan of the tank top, you can check out the brand's other styles, including a short-sleeve T-shirt and long-sleeve shirt made from the same material.

Best multi-pack of running shirts under $30: Real Essentials classic-fit cotton T-shirt (4 pack)

I just ordered this four-pack of Real Essentials classic-fit cotton T-shirts and they still haven't arrived yet so I have yet to try them out. But I got them because I wanted to be able to go a full week without having to either wash my running clothes or resort to wearing sweaty clothes from the day before. So a four-pack of shirts for $30 was a cost-effective way to expand my running wardrobe.

In addition to the price, I liked that these T-shirts are made from a cotton blend that reviewers said felt soft against the skin. I'm not sure it'll beat the buttery soft feel of my CRZ Yoga tank top, but it should be soft enough to stay comfortable on a weekday morning run. The 60% cotton, 40% polyester blend may even make these T-shirts suitable for chafe-prone runners, at least for your shorter runs when the risk of chafing is lower.

As mentioned earlier, I'm a fan of cotton because it just breathes better than any synthetic fabric I've tried. It also doesn't trap odor the way synthetic fabrics do, so it'll actually smell fresh again after a wash. So if you're looking for a budget-friendly way to skip doing laundry like I am, I think this four-pack is a great deal.

For men, I found a similar four-pack of cotton T-shirts from Real Essentials. The men's version features a blend that's 70% cotton rather than 60% and, as usual, your version has pockets.

Best compression running shirts under $30: Neleus compression shirt (3 pack)

For those chafe-prone runners who are tired of all my cotton running shirt recommendations, this Neleus compression shirt is for you. I actually own the long-sleeve version, which I love for fall and winter runs because the compression fit makes them easy to layer under jackets. I've had them for about two years now, and they still look the same as the day I bought them, despite repeat cycles in the washing machine and dryer.

This short-sleeve version features the same four-way stretch, quick-dry fabric that I like in the long-sleeve set I have. It's not as breathable as cotton, but it still feels light and airy compared to other technical fabrics. With the four-way stretch and gentle compression, I'm able to get a snug fit that doesn't feel restrictive, but also doesn't rub against the skin. That's a must-have feature for preventing chafe.

Best running shirt with sun protection under $30: Baleaf UPF 50+ sun shirt

The Baleaf UPF 50+ sun shirt is on my wish list. I've heard from other runners that Baleaf apparel holds up really well, especially considering the price point. But what I'm most interested in is having a sun-blocking shirt that minimizes the amount of sunscreen I need to reapply on runs.

While all clothing offers some sun protection, this Baleaf shirt was specifically constructed with a high-density fabric that blocks 98% of UV rays while still being lightweight and quick-drying. The looser fit and wide side slits suggest this would be a breezier, more breathable shirt than you'd expect from something that's 100% polyester. It also means it would be easy to pull up the sleeves if the full coverage starts to feel too hot.

Best reflective running shirt under $30: Dri-Equip high-visibility T-shirt

If you run anytime between sunset and sunrise, you need to think about visibility just as much comfort. Reflective or high-visibility gear helps ensure passing cars or bikes can see you even in poorly lit areas so you don't get hit.

Personally, I've come to accept that the night belongs to the neighborhood coyotes, but if I did run in low light conditions, I'd get this Dri-Equip high visibility T-shirt.

Available in a variety of neon colors, this running shirt will make you easier to spot on a dark road at night, but would also make you stand out better even in the daytime. So if you regularly run in a high-traffic area at any time of day, I strongly recommend grabbing high-visibility running gear like this shirt.

Visibility aside, this running shirt also features moisture-wicking, quick-dry fabric to help you stay dry even as you work up a sweat. While it's not a compression shirt, it is designed for a more contoured fit which means less rubbing against your skin -- so runners who chafe, hurry up and click "add to cart."

