Expert say sports bras should be replaced every six to 12 months. If you're anything like us, the thought of replacing a favorite, sometimes expensive, sports bra that often just -- it doesn't feel realistic. Then again, if you've ever tried to get through a high-impact workout wearing a sports bra that's lost its support, you know that nothing can ruin a workout quite like that.

Amazon has an extensive selection of seriously good sports bras, and they're priced so well that you can follow the six-to-12-month rule and replace them when you need to.

The best sports bras on Amazon

Shopping for sports bras on Amazon is a breeze. Sporting a sports bra for every body and every need, Amazon is our new go-to for workout apparel, including high-quality sports bras.

Light support top pick: CRZ Strappy Sports Bra



If you haven't discovered CRZ's Lululemon Align legging dupe, you're missing out on a well-priced Lulu alternative. Now, CRZ has done it again, this time offering a terrific alternative to another Lululemon favorite, the Lululemon Energy sports bra.

At half the price of the Lululemon Energy Sports Bra, the CRZ Women's Strappy Sports Bra offers light to medium support; smooth, super-soft, buttery fabric; and a criss-cross back that won't dig into your shoulders -- a welcome relief from most sports bras.

You won't get maximum support here, so this isn't the bra for a HIIT class or energy-inducing boot camp unless you don't need a lot of support in general. A better fit for yoga, gym workouts, hiking or a stroll around a Sunday farmer's market, this sports bra is available in more than two dozen fabulous colors, meaning you can wear this with your leggings of choice, with or without a tank on top.

In addition to the affordable price, dreamy color choices and oh-so-soft fabric, our favorite feature of this sports bra is the criss-cross back. Sure, it looks cute, but we also prefer a criss-cross back because it's easy to get on and off.

If you've never had the feeling of thinking you're going to dislocate a shoulder just to get in and out of a sports bra, consider yourself lucky. Having been there once or 10 times ourselves, we'll gleefully admit the dread of taking off a sports bra is enough to make us not want to work out at all. The style here takes that dread (and discomfort) away by creating more room and flexibility in the fabric for arms and shoulders to get in and out. Hallelujah.

It's available at Amazon for $26.

Top features of CRZ Strappy Sports Bra:

Light to medium support

Good for yoga, gym training

Made of buttery-soft fabric

Smooth fabric

Criss-cross back offers support while also allowing mobility and flexibility

Won't dig into your shoulders

Just between friends: If you don't like the squeeze of sports bras, or just like a little breathing room, size up on this one. This brand runs small.

Pros: A stylish, soft and comfortable choice made better by the price, we impressed by CRZ's products for the price and we love the "It doesn't dig into my shoulders" of it all. Sold.

Cons: You won't get a lot of support here. If you're looking for a bit more support, keep reading. We've got you covered.

Lululemon Energy Sports Bra: Is it worth the hype?

Featuring smooth fabric, with a comfortable criss-cross back, the Lululemon Energy Sports Bra offers pockets for padding (included), which can be taken out or worn as is. This is an all-sport bra that is wildly versatile and best suited for those needing low to medium support. A terrific, comfortable and endlessly wearable sports bra, it's also nearly double the price of the Amazon alternative. Great if you can swing it.

Worth the hype? Yeah, but don't break the bank for it. CRZ is a fine option.

Medium support: Running Girl Sports Bra

When discussing sports bras promising medium to heavy support, we instantly dive deep into reviews, knowing verified customers offer the best indicator of the actual support delivered versus what's promised. This medium-support sports bra from Running Girl checks out. With comments like, "Great sports bra for bigger boobs", we feel confident that wearers can feel confident in this bra.

Made from high-quality fabric, which features four-way stretch, this bra promises to retain its shape over time. We love the moisture-wicking fabric, which keeps your skin dry and cool even during that intense Sunday bootcamp you look forward to each week.

This sports bra features removable padding and a widened band and elastic hem that offers support and comfort. But there's no denying the real star of the sports bra show here is this bra's style. Offering a different criss-cross styling than the CRZ bra featured above, this bra is the perfect combination of comfort, support and style.

Available at Amazon for $22

Top features of Running Girl Criss Cross Sports Bra:

Removable pads

Holds shape over time

Medium support

Moisture-wicking fabric

Psst: Hand wash only, please.

Pros: We love the style (front to back) of this sports bra and the moisture-wicking fabric is a selling point. It's rare to get a stylish bra when you get into the medium and high support categories, and this bra is just that.

Cons: Reviewers state it runs small. Be sure to size up.

More medium support sports bras: Running Girl Racer Back Sports Bra

Running Girl levels up a traditional racerback sports bra with its cross-back straps and neck support, which provide an additional boost without digging into the back. We like the ultra-breathable side mesh panels, which keep the wearer cool and keeps the air flowing. The buttery-soft fabric will have you wanting one in every color.

Finally, an attractive sports bra that delivers maximum support. The Glamorise Custom Control Sports Bra is not only wireless and seamless, but also built with double-layer cups, two-way stretch and upper-bust control.

Glamorise specializes in sports bras for curvy bodies, and this bra delivers in all areas. The hook-and-eye closure offers adjustable support, and the adjustable front panel offers different levels of bounce control depending on the support needed and the type of workout you plan to do.

Made from moisture-wicking fabric, this bra will keep you comfortable, supported and dry throughout your day or workout.

Available at Amazon starting at $33

Top features of Glamorise Custom Control Sports Bra:

Offers maximum support

Front panel delivers adjustable bounce control

Designed for curvy bodies

Stylish and supportive

Upper-bust control

Pros: Highly supportive, this sports bra delivers on comfort as well. Its wireless construction makes this sports bra wearable throughout the day and the moisture-wicking fabric keeps your skin dry.

Cons: Customer feedback says this bra runs small. Size up as needed.

Maximum support alternative: Yvette Zip Front Sports Bra

Yvette's zip-front, racer back sports bra offers maximum support for large-busted wearers and those with curvier bodies who want support and comfort for high impact workouts like running or HIIT. We like the front zip access, which spares the wearer the inevitable gymnastics required to get in and out of most supportive sports bras. Made from sweat-absorbent fabric, this sports bra is a welcome relief for large-busted wearers who don't want to sacrifice comfort for support.

