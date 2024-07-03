Adidas

With their ultra-responsive and lightweight designs, super shoes promise a speed boost to push you to your next PB. While I normally stick to my daily trainers or trail running shoes for my everyday runs, I finally had a chance to test out three of the top-selling super shoes on the market to see what the hype is all about.

To test the supercharged running shoes, I ran 10 miles each in the Nike Alphafly 3, Hoka Rocket X2 and the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3. While each shoe had its strengths, my all-around favorite was the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3. And if you're wondering whether there was a clear winner? Yep.

Best super shoes overall: Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 is the running shoe I would put on for a marathon. The energy return was almost on par with the Nike (more on that ahead) while feeling about as soft underfoot as the Hoka (again, keep reading to see more on that one). By mile eight or nine, having that balance of comfort and speed was really helpful in pushing through the last couple of miles.

I also appreciated the fact that I could get great energy return on both heel strikes and forefoot strikes. Since my strike pattern changes at faster and slower paces, it was great to have one shoe that was just as fun to run in at any pace.

The upper isn't as snug as the Nike, but with some tweaks to the lacing, I was still able to get a secure lockdown. Once I got the fit right, I didn't have to deal with any pinching or discomfort around the toes, which made it easier to focus on the run. The material was also breathable enough to prevent my feet from getting hot.

Overall, the latest super shoe from Adidas just struck the best balance of comfort, fit and responsiveness to make for a fun ride that I could breeze through miles in. It was fun, lightweight and allowed me to run faster and farther without feeling as fatigued as I would have in a heavier, less responsive running shoe. I'll be keeping this pair in reserve to wear for running a marathon.

Key features of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3:

This running shoe offered the best balance of comfort and responsiveness.

The upper is breathable and roomy, but you can still get a good lockdown.

The midsole was both soft and lively, making it great for longer races.

It felt stable.

It's fun and comfortable for both heel and forefoot strikers.

Most responsive super shoes: Nike Alphafly 3

Nike

The Nike Alphafly 3 was a very close second to the Adidas. They were definitely the most fun to run in out of the three. They were so lightweight and the energy return was unmatched, making it feel like I was flying through miles even at the point when I would have normally started losing steam. With a full length carbon fiber and Air Zoom units in the forefoot, that was true for both heel and midfoot striking. It was just a ton of fun to run in, no matter how I was running.

If not for the fact that the upper pinched around the toes, these might have been my top choice. If the toe box had been just a bit wider, even the upper would have been perfect. The thin, stretchy upper had a sock-like fit that reminded me of the Nike Roshes. It was also extremely breathable and the stretch made it easy to get a secure lockdown without having to fiddle with the lacing too much. The ZoomX foam was a bit firmer than the Adidas and the Hokas, but still comfortable enough.

Overall, I'd wear these for a shorter race -- perhaps a 5k or 10k. But the pinching in the toebox would get too uncomfortable for me to wear for a marathon.

Key features of the Nike Alphafly 3:

These were the most responsive and lively running shoes of the three.

The wider carbon fiber plate helped it feel stable.

The sock-like upper was stretchy and breathable (but tight in the toe box)

It's fun for both heel and forefoot strikers.

Most comfortable super shoes: Hoka Rocket X 2

Hoka

Like most of the running shoes from Hoka, the Rocket X 2 excels in comfort. I immediately noticed how soft and cushy it felt underfoot, both in the heel and the forefoot. That made running long distances really easy.

It also had a really well-fitting upper. It wasn't as stretchy as the Nike, but still felt snug without needing to adjust the lacing too much. There was no pinching anywhere, either. My only complaint with this upper was that it wasn't as breathable as the Nike or Adidas, so my feet started getting hot in the latter half of my run. Still, on a longer run, I'd take that decreased breathability over the pinching of the Nikes any day.

Where the Rocket X 2 could be a bit better is in its responsiveness. Of the three, it felt the heaviest and least springy. It still had that signature super shoe feel, though. If you were to go from your Hoka Clifton 9s to these, you'd definitely feel the difference in propulsive power on the Rocket X 2. But I think the plusher cushioning might be dampening some of that energy return, making them feel a little less responsive than the Nikes or Adidas.

While they weren't as lively as the others, I'd still wear these for a marathon if I didn't have my Adidas. They're so comfortable and still offer enough of speed boost compared to a standard running shoe.

Key features of the Hoka Rocket X 2:

These were the softest, most comfortable of the super shoes.

The upper was lightweight and fit well (but ran a little hot).

There was a good balance of stability and responsiveness (though these were the least lively of the three).

It felt stable and had good traction for the road.

