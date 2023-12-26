WalkingPad

The new year is just a week away so now is the perfect time to shake things up, assess those fitness goals and hit the home gym. While we've found some great premium treadmills for those looking to supercharge their at-home workout, but what about those of us who don't have the space for a full-sized treadmill or the time for a long workout session?

That's where these must-see under-desk treadmills come in.

Under desk treadmills slide easily under your desk so you can log steps while answering emails or attending Zoom meetings. Some of our favorite designs feature transport wheels and foldable handles, so you can easily roll it out to the middle of the room for a few minutes of HIIT. Between those steps you're racking up walking during the work day and a couple of 5-10 minute sessions of higher intensity running, you'll have no trouble staying on track with your fitness goals as you head into the new year.

You got this. And we got you. Your new under-desk treadmill awaits.

The best under-desk treadmills to get for 2024



One of our favorite pieces of exercise equipment is the under-desk treadmill. Compact enough to fit in small spaces and versatile enough to make working out possible for even the busiest people, these convenient treadmills make it easy to keep up with your fitness goals in the new year. Because no matter how busy you are, you deserve to make time for your health and fitness. (PS: You should check out these great under-desk elliptical deals while you're at it.)

Best under-desk treadmill overall: WalkingPad R2

WalkingPad

The slim and foldable WalkingPad R2 features one of the most portable, space-saving designs we've seen. When not in use, it can fold in half, shrinking from about 47 inches long down to just 33 inches. Then, it can be folded again to store it in a vertical position instead of a horizontal one so that it takes up almost no floor space at all. It slides easily under a desk, couch or even the bottom of your closet.

It's not just a favorite for its compact size, though. This surprisingly high-tech under-desk treadmill also features eight built-in sensors to detect your cadence and foot placement. It uses that to automatically adjust to match your walking speed or stop when you stop. That smart tech makes it one of the best picks for your office. It's easy to log a few steps when you can, stop when you need to and start up again without having to manually start, stop or adjust settings.

Right now, you can get this under-desk treadmill directly from WalkingPad for $699, a savings of $300. (That's even better than Amazon's deal which drops the price to $749.)

What we like about the WalkingPad R2:

Multiple folding options let you store this horizontally under a desk or couch or vertically in a closet.

In walking mode, use the smart speed control to automatically adjust the speed based on your steps.

The brushless motor is quiet enough to use while working.

Most versatile under-desk treadmill: Urevo 3-in-1 treadmill

Amazon

Small and easily stored, Urevo's 3-in-1 treadmill can be used under a desk, or with a handrail at higher speeds. And if you don't have a standing desk already, not to worry. The handrail comes with a removable desk board that's the perfect size for a laptop.

With so many different ways to use it, this is the perfect treadmill for the busy person who has little time to spare for longer workout sessions.

Get some extra steps in during meetings and calls or raise the railing to squeeze in a quick high-intensity run. And if you need to move it out of the way, fold it and roll it under a couch or into a closet. It's lightweight and has built-in transport wheels to make it easy to move around as needed.

Even better, you get all that versatility at a price that won't break the bank. The 4.5-star rated folding treadmill is available on Amazon for just $430 after coupon (reduced from $500).

What we like about the Urevo 3-in-1 treadmill:

You can fold down the handrail to use this as an under-desk treadmill.

A removable desk board converts the handrail into a standing desk.

It has a quiet, brushless motor so you can get your steps in without disturbing others in the house.

With a max speed of 8.6 mph while in running mode, this model gives you the option to do more high intensity runs than many other treadmills at this price point.

An under-desk treadmill with built-in speakers: SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill

Walmart

With a speed range of 0.6 to 7.5 mph, you can walk or run at your own pace on this SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill. Stick to the slower pace so you can walk while you work to meet your daily step goals. Then, raise up the handrail for a 5 to 10 minute sprint in between meetings or on your lunch break.

The multi-purpose treadmill also comes with a built-in media shelf, perfect for holding a tablet or phone. So you'll be able to watch a show or stay tuned into work presentations and Zoom meetings during your high-intensity cardio sessions.

Walmart is offering the 2-in-1 treadmill for just $290 (reduced from $479).

Most stylish under-desk treadmill: Redliro wood walking pad

Amazon

Sturdy and slim, this Redliro treadmill boasts shock-absorbing technology to manage stress on your joints and multiple preset programs to get the most out of your workday walking and running.

One of our favorite features is the wood trim on the edges of this treadmill. If you're keeping it in your office, it turns your exercise equipment into a stylish accent piece.

When you're not using it, it rolls easily under a couch or desk to keep it out of the way. This walking treadmill can reach a max speed of 4 mph. A handy remote is also included so you can start, stop or adjust speed without bending down to reach the LED display.

Regularly priced at $360, you can get the stylish treadmill on Amazon for just $260 after coupon.

Shop more top-rated under-desk treadmills