Congratulations to the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets. On Monday evening, the Nuggets bested the Miami Heat in Game 5 by a score of 94-89, capping an impressive season with the franchise's first ever championship win.
After losing in the Western Conference Finals, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called the Denver Nuggets "the best" team he's ever played with the Lakers. Jokic, Murray and company swept Los Angeles, and then beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals four games to one.
If you're a die-hard Nuggets fan -- or just jumping on the Nuggets bandwagon (no judgement!) -- you're going to want to grab some Denver Nuggets championship merch while you can to show off your Mile High City pride. Fortunately, there's no need to wait. Fanatics is already offering a wide range of Nuggets champion merch, including snapbacks, T-shirts, Nikola Jokic jerseys and more, just moments after the Nuggets sealed the title.
And the best part? If you order today and use the code 24SHIP, you'll get free shipping.
Our favorite Denver Nuggets championship gear:
- Score a championship fitted cap: Denver Nuggets New Era side patch fitted, $44
- Get the 22-23 NBA Champions locker room T-Shirt: Denver Nuggets Nike locker room T-shirt, $35
- THE T-shirt for retro video game fans: Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Unisex NBA Jam T-Shirt, $40
- Get an unofficial Jokic jersey with a screen-printed autograph: Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets jersey, $75
Best Denver Nuggets championship hats
A new Denver Nuggets hat is one of the easiest and best ways to show off your love for the team. Here are our favorite picks celebrating the Nuggets' huge win.
Denver Nuggets New Era championship snapback
This special order Denver Nuggets championship snapback by New Era ships on or before June 20.
Denver Nuggets New Era championship snapback, $39$39 at Fanatics
Denver Nuggets New Era championship side patch fitted cap
This Denver Nuggets championship fitted cap is available in sizes ranging from 6 7/8 to 8. Fanatics says this hat will be shipped no later than Wednesday, June 28.
Denver Nuggets New Era side patch fitted cap, $43$43 at Fanatics
Denver Nuggets championship trophy stack adjustable hat
This curved brim New Era cap features an adjustable fabric strap with slide buckle. It ships by Thursday, June 22.
Denver Nuggets championship trophy stack adjustable hat, $28$28 at Fanatics
Best Denver Nuggets championship T-shirts
Fanatics has an assortment of championship T-shirts emblazoned with the Nuggets logo. Here's a selection of our favorite designs.
Denver Nuggets Nike locker room T-shirt
Bring it in! This 100% cotton Nike T-shirt is available in sizes range from small to 2XL. Machine washable. Ships by June 20.
Denver Nuggets Nike locker room T-shirt (black), $35$35 at Fanatics
Denver Nuggets Nike 2023 NBA championship roster T-shirt
Fanatics is also offering a Nuggets championship T-shirt in white with the 2022-23 Denver Nuggets roster printed on the back. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 4XL. Ships by June 28.
Denver Nuggets Nike 2023 NBA championship roster T-shirt (white), $35$35 at Fanatics
Jokic and Murray Denver Nuggets NBA Jam throwback T-shirt
No cheat code is necessary to unlock this pixelated Denver Nuggets championship T-shirt. We love how it evokes the retro gaming spirit of the 1990s classic, NBA Jam.
Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Unisex NBA Jam T-Shirt, $40$40 at Fanatics
Best Nikola Jokic jerseys and alternatives
Finding an official Jokic jersey is next to impossible right now, but don't fret -- we found some Jokic gear you'll love to wear. But don't delay -- if Jokic jerseys sold out quick, these finds likely will too.
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets team player shorts
These 100% cotton Jokic shorts feature an elastic waistband with drawstring, stitched woven stripes, heat-sealed fabric applique graphics and a back pocket with hidden zipper. They're officially licensed, and ready to ship now.
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets team player shorts, $110$110 at Fanatics
Nikola Jokic youth jersey
Got a little one who's a huge Denver Nuggets fan? Adult size Jokic jerseys may be sold out, but Fanatics still has officially licensed youth jerseys available for purchase. Made from 100% polyester.
Nikola Jokic youth jersey, $70$70 at Fanatics
More Denver Nuggets championship gear and collectibles
There's plenty more than just Nuggets apparel at Fanatics. Here are some of the best Denver Nuggets championship gear and collectibles you can buy.
- Denver Nuggets Funko 2023 NBA Finals Champions POP! Five-Pack With Trophy, $100
- Denver Nuggets Nike 2023 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room Pullover Hoodie (Heather Gray), $75
- Denver Nuggets WinCraft 2023 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room 22" x 42" Towel, $28
- Denver Nuggets WinCraft 2023 NBA Finals Champions 12" x 30" Premium Pennant, $12
- Denver Nuggets WinCraft 2023 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room One-Sided Deluxe 3' x 5' Flag, $43
- Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Autographed Nike Jersey with "23 NBA Champ" Inscription, $450
