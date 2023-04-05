The 2023 MLB season is in full swing. If you're cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies this year, now is the perfect time to grab a new baseball jersey or hat.

Not sure where to start? Your friends at CBS Sports have curated a selection of the best Philadelphia Phillies gear for fans in 2023. These picks go way beyond your standard foam finger or basic Phillies T-shirt. Think high-quality, custom jerseys, cozy pullovers, classic baseball caps -- even a gift card you can grab for the Phillies fan in your life.

Keep reading to shop our top picks for Philadelphia Phillies fans.

Top products in this article:

Philadelphia Phillies Nike home replica custom jersey, $150

Philadelphia Phillies New Era game team classic 39Thirty flex hat, $34

Philadelphia Phillies Nike home replica custom jersey

Fanatics

Celebrate your favorite Philadelphia team with a customizable Phillies jersey. The jersey has bold Phillies graphics and is made with moisture-wicking technology. Available in sizes S-2X, and also in a women's style.

Order this custom jersey with your favorite Phillies player's name and jersey number, or pick out your own!

(Note: Fanatics may reject and cancel any customization order for any reason, including for messages that are deemed offensive or inappropriate.)

Philadelphia Phillies Nike men's home replica custom jersey, $150

Philadelphia Phillies Nike women's home replica custom jersey, $150

Philadelphia Phillies Nike rally rule T-shirt

Fanatics

Show off your support for the Fightin' Phils with this 100% cotton T-shirt. Available in sizes S-3X.

Philadelphia Phillies Nike rally rule T-shirt, $35

Philadelphia Phillies New Era game team classic 39Thirty flex hat

Fanatics

Show some team spirit all summer long with this classic Phillies cap. Available in three sizes.

Philadelphia Phillies New Era game team classic 39Thirty flex hat, $34

Philadelphia Phillies Fanatics branded leopard pullover sweatshirt

Fanatics

Cozy up in the stands during a chilly evening game with this stylish Phillies leopard-print pullover. Available in sizes XS-3XL.

Philadelphia Phillies Fanatics branded leopard pullover sweatshirt, $55

Philadelphia Phillies Fanatics digital gift card

Fanatics

And, of course, if you're shopping for a Phillies fan and not quite sure what they'd want, you can always get them a digital Philadelphia Phillies Fanatics gift card! Available in amounts ranging from $10 to $500.

Philadelphia Phillies Fanatics digital gift card, $10 and up

Related content from CBS Sports