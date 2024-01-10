Amazon

Widely regarded as the most accurate, commercially available heart rate monitor, the Polar chest strap is often the benchmark against which other devices are compared. So if you're looking for accurate data to take your heart rate zone training to the next level or take charge of your heart health, this is the chest strap to get. And right now, you can get the premium heart rate monitor for up to 26% off at Amazon.

Save up to 26% on the Polar H10

Regularly listed at $90, Amazon is offering the Polar H10 -- the brand's newest heart rate monitor -- for as little as $67 right now.

The Polar H10 is a comfortable chest strap that delivers precision data on your heart rate straight to your phone or smartwatch. Rather than optical sensors (like those used on most smartwatches or fitness trackers), the chest strap uses an electrocardiogram (ECG) -- small electrodes that pick up electrical activity -- to measure your heart rate.

Since it's a chest strap, those electrodes are worn right next to your heart for the most precise measurement possible outside of a hospital.

In addition to accuracy, the Polar H10 boasts a soft textile strap and non-slip silicone patches that keep it in place, even while you're working out. Speaking of workouts, the heart rate monitor is waterproof down to 30 meters so you can swim, work up a sweat, and shower without worrying about your chest strap.

Plus, this latest generation adds improved connectivity, allowing you to sync your data with a variety of fitness apps and even pair it with a treadmill or stationary bike.

Prices start at $67 for the smallest size.

Top features of the Polar H10:

The best-in-class heart rate monitor boasts the best accuracy outside of a medical ECG machine.

Waterproof down to 30 meters, the chest strap can be worn during any workout, including swimming.

You can easily sync your data with Peloton, Strava, Nike, Apple Fitness+ and other popular health and fitness apps.

The built-in memory lets you log data during your workout with just the chest strap, so you can leave your phone at home and sync the data when you're done.

The battery lasts up to 400 hours.

Get a Polar-quality heart rate monitor for even less: Polar H9

If you want the accuracy, durability and battery life of a Polar chest strap without the price tag, try the previous generation Polar H9, which is also on sale right now.

Like the latest generation chest strap, the Polar H9 uses an ECG to track heart rate so you get the same accuracy. It also uses the same battery and boasts the same waterproof design. The main downgrades are the lack of multipoint Bluetooth pairing and no built-in memory for storing your health and training data so you'll need to take your phone or smartwatch with you on your workouts.

If you're willing to give up those features, you can get the Polar H9 for as low as $51 on Amazon (reduced from $60).

