Wilson

Sporting goods company Wilson has been the official football supplier of the NFL for decades, creating the footballs used in every Super Bowl. This year's game ball has been revealed, and Wilson is giving you the opportunity to get a official Super Bowl LVIII football of your own.

Wilson dropped a full lineup of special edition pigskins (actually cowhide, but it's hard to squash old rumors) for diehard football fans. From the authentic game football to limited-edition versions that commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, you can take home a piece of Super Bowl history.

Select versions have already sold out so you'll need to order fast to get yours before they're gone.

Get the official Wilson Super Bowl LVIII game football

Wilson

This collector's football is touted as the closest a fan can get to the official game ball that will be used in the Super Bowl this Sunday. The handmade leather football features the official Super Bowl LVIII logo along with the iconic "The Duke" and commissioner inscriptions that have appeared on ever Super Bowl football since the very first championship game in 1967.

On the other side of the game ball, you'll find the date and location of this year's Super Bowl along with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers team names inscribed in the premium dark leather.

If you order now, you'll be able to get the commemorative football before the Super Bowl with the standard free shipping option. If you wait, you may have to spring for an expedited shipping option ranging from $19.50 to $69.50 to make sure it arrives in time. If you have a Wilson store near you, you can order it for in-store pickup.

The official game ball is available exclusively from Wilson for $250.

Limited-edition Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII football

Wilson

Chiefs fans have a chance to get a special edition of the official game ball stamped with the Kansas City Chiefs logo. The perfect addition to your Chiefs fan gear collection, get this ball to commemorate your team's fourth championship appearance in five years -- and what could become the Chief's third victory in that same time frame.

If you want to get your hands on this limited edition Chiefs version of the official Super Bowl LVIII game ball, you'll need to act fast. Only 250 footballs for each team are available to purchase. Once they sell out, they won't be restocked.

Limited-edition San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LVIII football

Wilson

Wilson has also made a limited-edition Super Bowl LVIII game ball for 49ers fans with your team's scarlet and gold logo stamped on the side. The perfect piece of Niners memorabilia to celebrate the team's Super Bowl appearance this year, the official San Francisco 49ers edition of the Duke is available for $250.

Wilson is only releasing 250 of the limited edition footballs and once they're sold out, they won't be restocked.