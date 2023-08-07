Andy Lyons/Getty Images

CBS sportscaster Pat Summerall introduced the Dallas Cowboys as "America's Team" way back in 1978 in response the team's fervent fans. Win or lose, Dallas Cowboys fans never stop supporting their team, filing stands at home and away games with the team's legendary silver and blue team colors.

Now that the 2023 NFL season is here and Dak is back and healthy, it's time to get the latest Cowboys hear. The holidays are coming, after all. Don't wait to shop for the Dallas Cowboys fans in your life.

The ultimate Dallas Cowboys gift guide



A lot has changed his that 1978 CBS broadcast, but Cowboys fandom has not. With quarterback Dak Prescott two years into his four-year, $160-million 2021 contract extension, the Cowboys are primed to make a serious run at a postseason after losing the Divisional Round in 2022. How about them Cowboys!

Dallas Cowboys fan gear: Micah Parsons Nike Vapor No. 11 player jersey

Fanatics

Prescott may be the Cowboys' franchise quarterback, but standout pass rusher Micah Parsons had the team's top-selling jersey for the 2022 NFL season. Chalk that up to Parsons' first team All-Pro selections his first two seasons in the league, his 13 sacks last season (that's seventh in the league) or his outspoken personality and you've got a fan favorite for years to come.

Parsons jersey is made with Dri-FIT technology that wicks moisture away. The stylish V-neck collar is comfortable and delivers an authentic game-day look. The embroidered team details are built to last.

Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys Nike Vapor Player Jersey

Fanatics

With Dak securely in Dallas for the foreseeable future, there's no bigger fan flex than a Dak Prescott No. 4 player jersey. Featuring moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology, top-quality embroidered player details and a stylish authentic V-neck collar, you'll make any fan's day with an authentic Dak jersey.

Dallas Cowboys '47 Chamberlain Hitch Adjustable Hat

Fanatics

We love the clean style of this one-size-fits-most snapback featuring a curved bill and embroidered graphics. The low crown and unstructured fit are the perfect fit for anyone and everyone.

Dallas Cowboys '47 Chamberlain Hitch Adjustable Hat, $29 (reduced from $38)

Looking for more Dallas Cowboys hats and other wearables? You'll find a large selection of options at '47 Brand, including a few sale-priced options.

Hugo Boss x NFL Denim-Look Cotton T-Shirt

Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss's limited capsule NFL collaboration offers a fresh take on fan gear. This collection features just five NFL franchises, the Dallas Cowboys included, and celebrates their contribution to the league. We like the entire collab, this denim-effect tee in particular.

Hugo Boss x NFL Denim-Look Cotton T-Shirt, $198

Shop more Dallas Cowboys hats, caps and snapbacks

Simple Modern Reusable Dallas Cowboys Water Bottle

Amazon

Why not hydrate fan-style? Simple Modern delivers a BPA-free, leak-proof reusable water bottle features a double insulated wall that keeps beverages cool for hours. While this bottle is dishwasher safe, it's not recommend for use with hot beverages. Rated 4.8 stars.

Simple Modern Reusable Water Bottle (32 oz.), $27 (reduced from $30)

Dallas Cowboys Sherpa Trip Blanket

Walmart

This officially licensed Dallas Cowboys throw is the perfect accessory for any fan's bedroom, living room or TV room. Stay cozy this season with this super soft blanket.

Dallas Cowboys Center Stripe Sherpa Trim Blanket (50" x 60"), $26 (reduced from $35)

Dallas Cowboys Beaded Friendship Bracelet

FOCO

Fan fashion takes on new meaning with Dallas Cowboys unisex beaded friendship bracelets. Featuring all-over team-colored design and team logo, there's no better way to support the Cowboys on game days than this. While you're shopping, these make the perfect stocking stuffer for Cowboys fans.

Dallas Cowboys Beaded Friendship Bracelet (3-Pack), $20

Oakley Dallas Cowboys Low Key Sunglasses

Oakley

Oakley's special-edition Dallas Cowboys Low Key Sunglasses feature Prizm Lens Technology. The official Cowboys logo and team colors are etched into the glasses throughout.

Oakley Dallas Cowboys Low Key Sunglasses, $97 (reduced from $193)

Shop Dallas Cowboys gifts on Amazon

