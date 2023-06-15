If you don't own a handheld massager, you don't know what you're missing. These tools -- like the top-rated Theragun by Therabody -- aid in workout recovery, providing relief from muscle aches and pains.
Theragun massagers often go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, but there's no need to wait until later this summer to get a great deal on one. Amazon currently has Father's Day deals on every Theragun massager, from the travel-friendly Theragun Mini to the top-of-the-line Theragun Pro.
Here's a breakdown of the Father's Day deals on Theragun by Therabody.
Save $210 on the best Theragun: Theragun Pro massager, $399 and up (regularly $599)$399 at Amazon
Save $50 on the travel-size Theragun: Theragun Mini, $143 (reduced from $199)$143 at Amazon
Depending on which handheld massager you buy, these devices can soothe sore muscles, increase blood and lymphatic flow, break up scar tissue and more. They're especially loved by professional athletes and hardcore gym rats, who use massage guns for both warm-up and recovery. But anyone with sore muscles or sore feet can appreciate how good a Theragun massage feels.
The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Theragun
Amazon Prime Day is likely coming sometime in July, but that's a long time to put up with sore muscles and other aches and pains. So if you've been wanting a new handheld massage gun, now's a great time to act. Keep scrolling to discover the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Theragun massagers.
Theragun Pro massager (4th generation): $399 and up
The fourth generation Theragun Pro is a professional-grade massage gun constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, both serious and amateur. It's equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. The powerful Theragun Pro boasts 60 pounds of force, the most of any Theragun model. It's the only model with an adjustable arm, too, which makes it easier to use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily. Rated 4.6 stars.
Prices vary by color.
Theragun Pro massager (4th gen), $399 and up (regularly $599)$399 at Amazon
It's not on sale, but the fifth generation Theragun Pro is 20% quieter than the model above. You can get it for $597 at Amazon.
Theragun Pro massager (5th gen), $597$597 at Amazon
Theragun Elite: $327 (save $72)
The 4.6-star-rated fourth generation Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.
It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.
Theragun Elite (4th gen), $327 (regularly $399)$327 at Amazon
Theragun Prime: $249 (save $100)
The fifth generation Theragun Prime, just released in Feb. 2023, is Therabody's most basic, standard-sized model. It offers a five-speed range with customizable speed through the Theragun app. It's also equipped with four attachments: dampener, standard ball, thumb and micro-point. This model is quite user-friendly and will suit the needs of the average person suffering from muscle soreness, tightness and pain. Rated 4.7 stars.
Theragun Prime (5th gen), $249 (regularly $349)$249 at Amazon
Theragun Mini: $143 (save $57)
The first generation Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the Mini is not. While the Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option that travels well, either in a suitcase or a gym bag. Rated 4.8 stars.
Theragun Mini (1st gen), $143 (reduced from $199)$143 at Amazon
The upgraded Theragun Mini 2.0 is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than the first generation. It's also available on Amazon.$195 at Amazon
