One of our favorite things about Amazon Prime Day is finding surprise deals that everyone might not know about. Call us deal nerds, but we get a kick out of finding unknown deals and passing them on to you -- and anyone you want to share them with. Thinking of it as the transitive property of Prime deals.

So when we were doing our hourly (okay minute-ly) refresh on Apple Watch pricing, dazzled by that Prime Day Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) pricing of $280 (reduced from $400), we noticing something pretty spectular: the elusive-to-deals Apple Watch Ultra just went on sale.

Apple's high-end waterproof watch, which serves as your own personal dive computer when combined with the Oceanic + app. rarely goes on sale much lower than $780. Except today, it did.

Apple Watch Ultra, GPS + Cellular, (49 mm), $749 (reduced from $799)

Apple Watch Ultra: $749 (Lowest price in 30 days)

Apple's most prestigious smart watch, Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged, durable piece of technology perfectly suited for the adventurous lifestyle of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts. Apple even offers a specialized band for various uses.

Ultra features a 49mm corrosion-resistant Titanium case and a large digital crown with easily accessed buttons. Swimmers and divers will note Ultra is features 100m of water resistance.

Apple Watch's biggest, brightest display, Ultra boasts a bright Always-On retina display that's easy to see even in direct sunlight.

Endurance athletes will relish Ultra's advanced metrics in the Workout app, which include heart rate zones and running form.

Ultra offers dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance and route tracking. It even suggests pace calculations when wanted.

A particularly popular watch for divers, surfers and swimmers, Ultra becomes your own personal dive computer with the Oceanic+app.

Is there anything Apple Watch Ultra doesn't do? Tough one. Give us a minute.

Apple Watch Series 8: Save 28%

Amazon

Since we're talking Apple Watch, we'd be remiss if we didn't remind you of the terrific Apple Watch Series 8 deal happening now (it ends soon so, go, go, go!) You can get the 41mm version and the 45mm version for their best prices of 2023.

Apple Watch Series 8 features health tracking apps that offer detailed analytics, allow you to take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and even temperature changes for deeper insights into your menstrual cycle.

This popular smart watch also offers Crash Detection, sleep stage tracking and deep workout metrics.

Apple Watch Series 8 is a fan-favorite because it helps keep you healthy, safe, connected. It even supports you staying on track and focused on those summer health goals.

Shop Apple Watch charging stations on sale for Amazon Prime Day



Why buy an Apple Watch?

The term "smart watch" is an understatement when describing Apple Watch. If "genius watch' were a term, this would be that. That's because Apple Watches do far more than just tell time or act as a glorified heart rate monitor.

Apple Watch can do everything from track your heart rate, to send and receive texts and emails. Apple Watch can even detect a car accident and call emergency services. Apple Watch does track heart rate, but also features loads of tracking options (temperature, calorie burn to name a few), making it a great wearable for the gym, work or everyday life.

And since Apple Watch features Apple's signature sleek modern styling, it's an easy accessory to wear regulartly.

Note, however, that you'll need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. They're not fully compatible with Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (on sale for $379) and Google Pixel Watch, on sale for $289, make great alternatives for Android owners.

