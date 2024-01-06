Amazon / Walmart

The Super Bowl is nearly here, so now is the time to upgrade your entertainment system. The most important decision to make is which TV to get for watching the big game. Whether you're throwing a big Super Bowl watch party or you're just ready for a TV upgrade, keep reading to find our favorite TVs for watching football.

Best sports TV overall: Samsung Frame

Walmart

Samsung Frame is a brilliant, high-resolution TV, and a showcase for works of art, all in one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to art mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off art mode and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory.

It features a matte display film that reduces glare, giving you the best view of all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, the Frame offers Quantum HDR, which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

If you generally watch the game with friends, the brightness and anti-glare screen of Samsung's Frame might be the best for ensuring everyone in the room can see the game.

The 4K TV comes with a slim-fit wall mount, which will allow you to display beautiful pieces of art through your television. You'll be able to showcase artwork from world-famous galleries and museums in the comfort of your living room. With a subscription to Samsung's Art Store, you have unlimited access to a library of over 1,400 new and classic pieces of art from established and emerging artists.

This makes it a great TV for sports fans who want 4K clarity while watching the game, but who don't like the look of a big bulky TV in their living room.

Luckily, Walmart is having a huge sale on the Frame ahead of the Super Bowl. Prices start at $839 for the 43-inch size (reduced from $1,000). Other sizes are on sale, too.

What we like about Samsung's "The Frame:"

The anti-reflection screen with matte display film eliminates most glare so you and your friends can enjoy the game no matter where in the room you're sitting.

QLED technology tends to be brighter than OLED, making this TV better for daytime viewing or rooms with lots of light.

The Quantum HDR processor delivers blacker blacks, brighter whites and all-around more vibrant color and precision detail.

Upload your own photos and artwork to display while it's in art mode, or use an optional Samsung subscription.

Best picture quality in a sports TV: LG OLED C3 series 4K TV

Amazon

This 65-inch LG OLED C3 series TV features more than 8.3 million self-lit pixels that can individually turn themselves on and off to create the deepest blacks and the perfect contrast for a crisp, detailed image that's so real, it feels surreal. An AI processor automatically improves the picture and sound based on what you're watching, so even if the source quality is bad, you'll still get a great 4K picture.

Boasting a higher refresh rate -- 120 Hertz to the Frame's 60 Hertz -- the C3 series TV offers smoother movement and less blur. While both offer 4K definition, that extra boost of blur-free movement can be critical if you like to pause the game for a frame-by-frame analysis of the action. With that said, it's missing the anti-glare screen to ensure you can still see that action no matter where you are in the room or what kind of lighting you are in.

Still, for remarkable contrast, vibrant color and ultra-fast refresh rate, it's hard to beat the quality of an LG TV. For devoted sports fans who pay close attention to every move and question every decision by the ref, the clarity and blur-free motion handling of an LG ensure you'll catch every detail.

One of the best OLED TVs on the market, you can find the 65-inch C3 series TV on Amazon right now for as low as $897 for the 42-inch size (reduced from $1,200). The 65-inch LG C3 series is also on sale for $1,597 (reduced from $2,000).

What we like about the LG C3 series TV:

The 120Hz refresh rate provides the smoothest movement and most blur-free picture.

OLED technology boasts better contrast than QLED technology.

The super thin TV can be mounted to the wall or placed on a TV stand.

Best outdoor TV for watching the big game: Sylvox Pool Pro

Amazon

The Sylvox Pool Pro is one of the most waterproof outdoor TVs on the market. Sure, you can't dunk it, but it can handle the splashing from your kids diving in the pool. This also makes it a great option for watching the game while relaxing in a hot tub.

In addition to being waterproof, the Sylvox Pool Pro is compatible with Google Assistant, allowing you to command the TV with your voice. So there's no need to dry off your hands each time you want to rewind to review that last play or adjust the volume.

And if you need to keep the volume down for your neighbors or your sleeping kids, take advantage of the wireless Bluetooth connection to pair your TV to your waterproof headphones to enjoy the game at full volume without disturbing anyone else.

Get the durable outdoor TV on Amazon starting at $2,599 for the 43-inch size.

What we like about the Sylvox Pool Pro:

With IP55 water resistance, you can mount this TV on a poolside patio without worrying about splashing from the kids doing cannonballs in the pool.

The 2,000 nit screen is bright enough to watch even in direct sunlight.

An anti-glare screen means everyone can see the action no matter where they're sitting.

