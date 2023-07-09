Getty Images

Congratulations on your early Prime Day fitness deals haul. If you were able to take advantage of the big Bowflex sale, or jump on the great deal on Schwinn's at-home bike, you're probably noticing one thing is missing: pants!

Yeah, pants.

In addition to slashing prices on some of the retailer's hottest fitness equipment, Amazon is also offering big deals on its top-rated workout leggings and yoga pants. If it's been a minute since you purchased new workout gear, jump on these deals and say goodbye to those tattered, threadbare leggings. No judgement, but they've got to go.

Top-rated leggings and yoga pants on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Big Prime Day fitness deals are coming in the by the minute, boasting strong discounts. If ever there was a moment to do a serious upgrade on your legging and yoga pants collection, this would be that moment. Here are our top early Amazon Prime Day finds.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging

While the allure of owning a pair (or more) of Alo leggings has been drawing fans in since the fitness brand's inception in 2007, the high-quality, oh-so-soft-fabric has turned buyers into superfans.

These high-waisted leggings are form fitting and fit to the ankle. Made from 81% polyester and 19 Spandex, these beauties are suitable for that hot yoga class you hit every Sunday, the trail run you've been crushing all summer or just a day spent walking around in style.

Available in four camouflage tones, black, white, putty and hunter green. Rated 4.2 stars.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging, from $32

Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women

Satina's buttery soft leggings feature major stretch and added tummy control, its fabric geared toward all body types. The high waist gives your tummy a hug and holds everything in without unwanted sag in the leggings.

An extremely versatile legging, they'll take you from a workout to the perfect work from home fit. Available in over a dozen vibrant colors including black, grey, fuschia and mauve.

"These are my absolute favorite leggings ever," says one verified Amazon reviewer. Rated 4.3 stars overall.

Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, from $11 (reduced from $18)

Blisset High Waisted Leggings With Tummy Control

It's tough to be the price on Blisset's high-waisted legging 3-pack. These leggings feature four-way stretch and non see-through fabric (phew!). These ultra-lightweight and supremely soft and breathable leggings fit close to your figure. The quick-drying fabric ensures your comfort for your entire gym session and beyond.

Available in over 20 dynamic colors including our favorite combo, Black, Grey and Rosy Brown, we suggest stocking up on this Amazon best seller.

Reviewers say, "These are GREAT leggings."—Britt739, verified Amazon buyer

Blisset High Waisted Leggings With Tummy Control (3-pack), from $23

HUE Ultra Leggings with Wide Waistband

Hue's super-soft leggings are top seller on Amazon. The 54% cotton leggings features a wide waistband and no roll-down (woot!). This figure-flattering legging comes in eight unique colors including black, navy, dark grey and light blue. Rated 4.4 stars.

HUE Ultra Leggings with Wide Waistband, from $20

90 Degree By Reflex Flex Yoga Pants

90 Degree by Reflex offers leggings with pockets, the perfect smart phone and air pod storage while at the gym or on a walk. Made from 76% polyester and 24% Spandex, these leggings are slightly shorter in length with a 25-inch inseam.

Available in over two dozen colors including black, navy, aqua and orange. Rated 4.4 stars overall.

Reviewers say, "I love these," says one Amazon reviewer. "They are buttery soft and don't pill. Love the pockets!"

90 Degree By Reflex Flex Yoga Pants, $27

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

These ultra-stretchy leggings feature a high waist for maximum comfort. The stretch fabric is design for thickness and breathability and is moisture-wicking with a four-way stretch that promotes added support. Amazon reviewers say these leggings stay put.

Available in over two dozen colors and patterns including black, grey, light blue, marble and purple. Rated 4.4 stars.

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants, $25

Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings

Everybody needs a pair of "fancy" leggings and Commando's faux leather leggings are just that. Made from 47% polyester, 45% polyurethane and 8% Spandex, these ultra-flattering feature internal waistband technology and highly durable fabric. An upscale legging, these are sure to become a wardrobe staple immediately.

Available in eight colors including black, navy, lavender and cocoa (pictured). Rated 4.1 stars.

Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings, from $50 (reduced from $120)

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets

Soft, comfortable, and made from non-see-through fabric, these yoga pants feature two pockets on both sides and hidden pocket on the inside of the waistband. The high waist offers extra tummy control, not that you'll need it in these oh-so-flattering leggings.

Available in over a dozen colors including black, jade green, grey and white.

One Amazon reviewer says these yoga pants fit like a second skin. Rated 4.6 stars overall.

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets, from $26

