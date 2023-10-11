Therabody

Massage guns are a terrific way to optimize post-workout recoveries. That goes for everyday fitness enthusiasts as well as pro athletes. They can prevent soreness while improving muscle strength and flexibility when used faithfully.

And the massage gun of choice for many pro athletes is the Theragun Pro. It uses a whopping 60 pounds of maximum pressure to deliver targeted deep tissue massages to the muscles that need it most. The powerful massage gun normally retails for $599. But during Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days sale, Prime members can get the recovery tech for just $349. That's almost half off for one of the best massage guns on the market.

The sale ends tonight at midnight so grab this deal before it's gone. (Don't worry. You can use your new massage gun to relieve any muscle pain from all that running.)

Get 42% off the 4th-generation Theragun Pro

The Theragun Pro is one of the most powerful massage guns on the market by just about every measure. It also delivers a maximum pressure of 60 pounds of to work out even the toughest knots.

That's paired with an amplitude of 16 millimeters to reach the deepest layers of muscle tissue that other massage guns miss. Plus, it connects to the Therabody app via Bluetooth so you can control the massage gun from your phone and save your own custom massage routines.

The 4.5-star-rated percussive massage gun was originally priced at $599, but Prime members have a chance to grab it now for just $349.

Why we like the Theragun Pro (4th Generation):

The rotating arm makes it easier to access to hard-to-reach muscles.

Choose from 5 built-in speeds, or set your own custom speed and force settings.

The 16 mm amplitude and 60 pounds maximum pressure make this one of the most powerful percussive massage guns for deep tissue massages.

The massage gun comes with six attachments, including a closed-cell foam attachment for gentle massaging near bones and sore areas.

The package includes two rechargeable batteries for uninterrupted use.

Get a travel-friendly Theragun for 20% off: Theragun Mini 2.0

The Theragun Mini 2.0 packs some serious punch for such a small massage gun. With a 12 mm amplitude, you can get deep tissue massages even when you're on the go. But the best thing about it is probably the fact that you can use it with any of your other fourth- or fifth-generation Theragun attachments. So you can keep your Theragun Pro at home and just pack this mini along with your most-used attachments for your next trip.

The portable massage gun has earned 4.8 stars from over 5,700 Amazon ratings. Right now, you have a chance to get it for just $159 (reduced from $199).

Why we like the Theragun Mini 2.0:

The Theragun Mini 2.0 is small enough to fit in a purse, and at 1.5 pounds, it won't weigh you down.

It's TSA-approved for travel.

Small but mighty, this massage gun boasts a 12 mm amplitude and 20 pounds maximum pressure for deep tissue massages.

Shop more Therabody deals on Amazon:

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

