We have spotted some pretty incredible deals at Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale, but this genius foldable under desk treadmill is one of our favorites. The sleek design barely takes up any space when you're not using it. So you can crush your step goal and then fold it up and hide it under the couch.

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale this week, you can get the Walking Pad P1 for 20% off. So order it now before this deal disappears.

Save 20% on the Walking Pad P1

When unfolded, the ultra slim Walking Pad P1 is 56 inches long and 21.5 inches wide. Fold it over and it shrinks to just 32 inches long--and just five inches tall, so you can easily slip it under your couch, bed or chair when you're not using it.

The under-desk treadmill is made for walking with a max speed of 3.72 mph, which makes it ideal for using while working or when you want to squeeze in some steps while watching TV.

Speaking of speed, the treadmill comes with three ways to adjust it: a remote control, an app on your phone or (our favorite) with your feet. With the Smart Gravity sensors inside the treadmill, you can increase the speed by walking on the front of the belt or decrease the speed by stepping on the back of the belt. To maintain your current speed, walk in the middle of the belt.

That's especially convenient when using this while working. You can seamlessly adjust the speed without having to stop what you're doing.

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the compact and easy-to-use treadmill is available for just $318 (reduced from $399).

