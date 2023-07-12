Amazon

Wondering if you can still get in on amazing Amazon Prime Day fitness and health deals? The answer is a resounding "Yes!"

Right now, we're focused on this "get it while you can" deal (34% off, what?!) on the NutriBullet Single Serve Blender, which verified buyers call "best purchase ever." CBS Sports writer Fox Van Allen says it's an essential part of his post-gym routine -- it mixes up tasty frozen protein powder shakes with peanut butter and banana in just seconds.

NutriBullet Single Serve Blender (10 pc. includes travel cup), $80 (reduced from $120)

Personal blenders are substantially smaller than a typical kitchen blender, are cordless and yield enough for a single serve smoothie or bowl. Personal blenders and portable blenders take up less space and also minimize the number of containers needed as you usually drink from the same container in which you blend.

They're also easy to clean, with no heavy lifting as you clean up.

NutriBullet Single Serve Blender

If you've been diving into adding protein powder to a smoothie (check out this Prime Day deal on top-selling Orgain), you're already well-versed in the realization that the right blender can be an absolute health game-changer.

If you're new to protein, smoothies and bowls, know that the right blend can mean the difference of you being a "one-and-done" protein user (chalky consistency, terrible taste, blender too clunky to want to use on the regular), the right blender is the key to you getting the right blend.

New(ish) on the blender scene? Personal blenders are portable, easy to transport and easy to clean. And, we love this, a personal blender can store your smoothie or bowl until you're ready for it. That means no added containers for you to carry or clean.

NutriBullet is one of the most trusted brands in the space, which explains this model's 4.7 stars. Prime Day is coming to a close, so we're jumping on this $40 off deal before it's gone for good.

Top features of NutriBullet personal blender:

Dimensions: 11.81"D x 12.05"W x 12.99"H

Hands-free auto-off

High torque power bars, powerful 1200-Watt motor

Pre-programmed plus cycles feature automatic shut-off

What's in the box? 1200W motor base, extractor blade, 32 oz. cup, 24 oz. cup, To-Go lid, lip ring and recipe book

NutriBullet Single Serve Blender (10 pc. includes travel cup), $80 (reduced from $120)

Beast Blender

If you're looking for even more features on your blender, check out this deal on Beast Blender, which features an intuitive blade that monitors speed and adjusts to give you the smoothest of blends.

A powerhouse of an appliance, Beast's personal blender promises "silky smooth" blends -- no more ice or fruit chunks in your smoothies. The vessel features an innovative 12-rib design for increased efficiency when blending. It works in conjunction with the 1-minute interval blend program to make silky smoothies that you'll look forward to day after day.

The blade monitors speed, while managing the internal temperate to avoid the appliance overhearing while blending hot liquids.

Easily take your smoothie, soup or blend with you by installing the drinking lid and carry cap to any blending vessels.

What's in the box? 1000mL Tritan blending vessel, storage lid, drinking lid, carry cap.

Beast Blender, $140, reduced from $165

