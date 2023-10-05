Amazon

If you've noticed that life has gotten a little more sedentary in the past few years, there's hope (and help) on the horizon. Even if you don't have the time to get regular workouts in, an under-desk elliptical can help add movement to your day while you work. They take up even less space than a compact manual elliptical and usually range in price from $100-$300.

An under-desk elliptical may be just the thing to keep your heart rate and your body moving, even when you're sitting down. And the coolest part: Amazon has serious deals on under-desk ellipticals right now ahead of its Prime Big Deal Days event next week. The even cooler part: You don't have to be a Prime member to access these discounted prices. Let's get moving, these prices won't last.

The best under-desk ellipticals on sale at Amazon

Under-desk ellipticals come with a variety of features including massage rollers, an LCD monitor and even a remote control. You can use them while seated at your desk or pull it out to the middle of your office for a few minutes of higher-intensity standing exercises.

An under desk elliptical that massages your feet: Rotai

Promote circulation and mobility with Rotai's massage elliptical. The LCD monitor tells you how many calories are burned and how much distance you've covered. The added shiatsu massage helps with circulation. Reviewers, especially those who had tried other under-desk ellipticals, felt this one stood out in the crowd.

The 4.6-star rated under desk elliptical is selling for just $230 (reduced from $270).

Why we like the Rotai:

Built-in massage rollers in the pedals massage your feet while you workout.

Choose from five different speeds for a higher or lower intensity workout.

A remote control lets you turn the machine on and off or adjust your massage and exercise settings.

A total body workout in one machine: Sportsroyals Twist Stepper



Work-from-home fitness has never been easier thanks to the Sportsroyals Twist Stepper. The pedals don't just move forward and backward. They add a twist action that makes the workout a bit more challenging while also targeting even more muscle groups than a standard under desk elliptical.

To make it even better, removable resistance bands let you get an arm workout during your cardio session. The total body exercise machine is on sale for just $100 with coupon (reduced from $150).

Why we like the Sportsroyals Twist Stepper:

Twist action in the steps helps you target every muscle group in your legs.

Attach the included resistance bands to build upper body strength at the same time.

Hydraulic pistons add resistance for a higher intensity workout.

The under desk elliptical arrives fully assembled.

An under desk elliptical for high intensity cardio: Stamina Inmotion E1000

This 24-pound elliptical is easy to slide under your desk for seated pedaling while you work or slide out to the middle of your office for a quick 5-10 minutes of more vigorous standing pedaling. The 4.4-star rated elliptical also pairs with a smart workout app that logs your pedaling throughout the day so you can challenge yourself to beat your previous day's record. It also offers guided workouts, demonstration videos, and other features to help you get the most out of this compact elliptical.

Right now, the under desk elliptical has dropped to its lowest price in the last 30 days so you can get it for just $110 (reduced from $129).

Why we like the Stamina Inmotion E1000:

The compact elliptical can support up to 250 pounds.

Switch between forward and backward pedaling to target different muscle groups.

Adjustable tension lets you add more resistance for a higher intensity workout.

Shop more under desk elliptical deals on Amazon

What is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10 and October 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deals Day deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deals Day?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deals Day or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.

will run from October 9 through October 12. Nike's Ultimate sale is running from October 8 through October 15.

