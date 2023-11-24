Walmart

Black Friday deals are finally here, which means everyone who's been holding out on upgrading their TV can finally get the new TV they've been dreaming of at a deep discount. We found tons of great Black Friday TV deals that we know our readers will love. That includes incredible deals on top-of-the-line Samsung TVs like our readers' favorite TV, The Frame, and this Neo QLED 8K TV.

Featuring the latest and greatest Samsung technology, Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV is one of the best sports TVs--which makes the 35% discount available at Walmart one of the best Black Friday deals for sports fans.

Get one of Samsung's best 8K TVs for 35% at Walmart

The Neo QLED 8K TV is one of the best 8K TVs on the market. It features Quantum Matrix Pro technology and mini LEDs to deliver bright, brilliant color across over 33 million pixels. The TV's Neural Quantum Processor 8K does an amazing job upscaling non-native 8K content using a vast palette of vibrant and accurate colors.

The anti-glare screen limits light reflection, so you'll get to enjoy the full detail of the QLED 8K TV no matter what time of day or where you've placed it.

And for sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0. For gamers, this TV includes the company's popular Samsung Gaming Hub technology, which provides access to a vast selection of high-quality games without needing a console-based gaming system.

While we found the top-of-the-line TV on Amazon for $3,300, the best Black Friday deal is at Walmart where you can get the 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV for just $3,194 (reduced from $4,999). You can also save on other sizes. The TV comes in sizes ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch TVs, all of which are also on sale.

