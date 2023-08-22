Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With the 2023 NFL regular season start on the horizon for Sept. 7, all eyes are on the big playmakers. After losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 38-35 loss, the Philadelphia Eagles are primed to finish the job, and this season, with a Super Bowl victory. It makes sense that Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts has the top-selling jersey of the 2023 NFL season so far.

Eagles fans, it's time to get yours.

Fanatics

It's hard to believe the Eagles 25-year-old franchise quarterback is the same student-athlete who raised eyebrows when he entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, making the move from the Alabama Crimson Tide to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019. And though Hurts signed a $255-million contract extension with the Eagles in 2023, ensuring he'll be with the team for the foreseeable future, the Eagles didn't even draft Hurts until the second round of the 2020 draft.

Hurts wasn't named the Eagles starter until Week 14 of the 2020 season when he replaced Carson Wentz, who was benched for ineffective play against the Green Bay Packers. During that game, Hurts had 109 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. Two days later, Hurts was named the team's starter. He hasn't looked back and neither have Eagles fans who have embraced Hurts since his first start.

Hurts' Eagles jersey has been a top seller throughout the preseason. The Nike short-sleeve jersey features the classic Eagles dark-green-and-black color way; mesh side panels for breathability; an official NFL shield at the collar; and side split hems for movement and mobility.

Hurts' jersey is a high-quality ode to the team's franchise quarterback, well worth the investment, knowing Hurts' future in Philly is secure.

Note: This jersey is not currently available in women's sizing.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike player jersey, $130

Made from 100% cotton, this officially licensed, short sleeve dark green Jalen Hurts T-shirt is the perfect alternative to a team jersey when availability is limited. Featuring a crew neck and high-quality screen print graphics, this tee is machine-washable (tumble dry low, please).

Jalen Hurts Nike Player Name and Number T-Shirt, $40

Shop more Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles gear for the 2023 NFL season

Related Content on CBS Sports: