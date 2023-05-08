The 2023 NBA playoffs are already delivering some seriously good basketball. The Warriors vs. Lakers matchup (aptly renamed the Steph vs. LeBron series) is a championship-worthy Goliath vs. Goliath semifinals. Every game has delivered MVP-worthy performances from Curry and James. And they're just getting started.

At 35 years old, Steph is old-ish by NBA standards, but that hasn't slowed him down. He scored 50 points during Game 7 of the Warriors/Kings series, the most points scored by a single player in a playoff Game 7.

Inspired by Steph's three-pointers, mouthguard acrobatics and general showmanship? Same. You may not be able to shoot threes like Steph, but you can walk (or shoot hoops) in his shoes. Literally.

Steph's Under Armour Deal

Former teammate Kevin Durant mocked Steph for signing with Under Armour 10 years ago, but the relationship has been transformative for both Curry and the Baltimore-based sports apparel company. UA and Curry have launched 10 signature shoes together, making Curry the only UA athlete to do so.

Steph first signed with UA in 2014, a deal worth $4 milion. His current contract is worth $215 milliion and includes equity in the brand. Both Michael Jordan and LeBron James have similar deals with Nike, with profits in the billions. Expect Steph to become the next billionaire athlete, thanks to his Under Armour deal (and all those threes).

After a profitable 10-year partnership, UA announced that it will extend its relationship with Curry, who will continue working with the brand long after his playing career ends. Curry will take on the role of president of Curry Brand and an extended role in developing new products in the categories of basketball, women, golf and youth sports.

What Steph's Wearing In the 2023 NBA Playoffs



During Steph's historic performance in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings, his shoes garnered almost as much attention as his game. Steph wore an unreleased colorway of the Curry 10. You'd have to be the three-point-king of the NBA to score that colorway, but you can come close. (See below for our favorites from Curry Brand, including our top pics for Curry 10 colorways).

For Game 2 of the Warriors/Lakers series, Steph went with an Under Armour Curry 1 Low FloTro. That's Steph's first signature shoe, his game-worn shoe with some upgraded technical bells and whistles. The performance shoes combine the light, grippy speed of UA Flow cushioning with the sock-like feel of the Curry 1's form-fitting upper.

Shop Curry Brand From Under Armour

Inspired by the four-time NBA champion's legendary career, Curry Brand shoes are known for unique colorways and technical precision. A grippy sole and tight upper, coupled with lightweight materials designed to increase bounce, will help you up your game and feel like Steph, whether or not you ever step foot on a basketball court.

Under Armour UA Curry 8 NM Team Basketball Shoes

Available in five colorways, the Curry 8 is totally rubberless so it's lighter than most basketball shoes. The signature grip promises skidless play and no wasted steps.

Under Armour Curry Flow 9 Team Basketball Shoes (Unisex)

This unisex shoe is designed for max comfort. The breathable mesh tongue and slip-on styling are all part of Under Armour's (self-proclaimed, but it works for Steph) technology to ensure comfort and efficiency.

Under Armour Steph Curry 3Z5 NM Sneakers

Under Armour's techincal expertise coupled with high style makes these a winner for Curry Brand. Available in sizes 8.5 through 13.

Under Armour Curry 10 Basketball Shoes

Dick's Sporting Goods

The latest from Curry, aka "Butterflies and Unicorns," the Curry 10 is high on comfort, durability and style. Unisex styling, naturally. Worn by Steph in Round 1 of the playoffs during Game 5 vs. the Sacramento Kings.

