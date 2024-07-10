Amazon

It's official. Amazon Prime Day 2024 will happen on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, 2024. That gives you less than a week to prepare for the retailer's biggest sales event of the year. The 48-hour sale will give shoppers a chance to snag major deals on everything from home décor to home gym essentials. But there's just one catch: you have to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals.

Here's what we know about Prime Day 2024. Read on learn what to do to make sure you don't miss out on the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech, the best Prime Day deals on golf equipment or any of the other must-have goodies on offer.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is a 48-hour sales event that will start at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, July 16 and end at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, July 17. During that short window, members will have a chance to save big on thousands of popular items, including smartwatches, TVs, camping gear, golf tech and so much more from many of our favorite brands.

New deals will be added each day, and you'll need to move quickly to grab them before they're gone. Many of the best deals are Prime Day exclusives that will expire when the sales event ends.

How to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals

The first step to finding the best Amazon Prime Day deals is becoming a member if you aren't already. Right now, the retailer is offering three months of Prime membership for just $7.49 per month (normally $14.99 per month).

Once you've joined Amazon Prime, check CBS Sports Essentials regularly as we scour the site for the best deals we know our readers will love. We'll also be checking other retailers to make sure you're getting the absolute best deal available -- even if it's not an Amazon Prime Day deal.

You can also browse the deals page on Amazon to find the latest deals. Select the "Prime Exclusive" or "Prime Early Access" filters to find the limited-time Amazon Prime Day deals.

Do you need to be a member to shop deals on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, you need to be a Prime member to shop most Prime Day deals on Amazon. While some independent sellers will likely be offering their own deals on the platform that may be available to all shoppers, the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for members.

Along with access to thousands of exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals, Prime members also get other perks, too, like free one- and two-day shipping on most items, year-round access to exclusive deals, and access to the Amazon Prime streaming platform.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

The best early Prime Day deals you can shop now

Get a head start on the savings by shopping some of our favorite early Prime Day deals that are available right now.

Best Apple deal: Save 47% on Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

The entry-level second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon for just $69, making it our favorite early Prime day Apple deal. That's the lowest price for these earbuds that we've ever seen.

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, these are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100. The second-generation AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can stand up to a sweaty gym workout.

Best golf deal: Wilson women's Magnolia complete set ($150 off)

The Magnolia golf club set from Wilsion includes a spacious stand bag housing a driver, 5-wood, 4-6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter. The lightweight bag is great for those who prefer to walk but it's also compact enough to fit in most carts. Oversized heads and precision weighting make the irons and driver in this set forgiving and easy to swing. Meanwhile, the more compact hybrids offer great loft that will come in handy when playing from the rough.

Normally retailing for $650, this complete set is a steal even at full price. But with this golf deal, you can get it for even less ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The 11-piece set has dropped to just $500 right now.

Best TV deal: Amazon 4 Series 4K Fire TV: Save up to 38%

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don't miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you're in the other room.

The 4.5-star-rated Amazon 4K Series Fire TV caters to those looking for a smaller television. Sizes range from 43 inches up to 55 inches. Right now, Prime members can get all sizes of the Amazon 4 Series TVs on deep discount, with prices starting at $230 for the 43-inch version (reduced from $370).

Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best deal on this TV.

Best protein powder deal: Save 28% on unflavored Now Sports Whey Protein Isolate

We like this lab-tested whey powder from Now Sports, a top-seller on Amazon. This certified organic whey powder is produced without the use of synthetic growth hormones (rBGH), antibiotics or pesticides.

This powder does contain BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), which are attractive to athletes because they are metabolized into skeletal muscle. Amazon customers gave this unflavored protein powder 4.3 stars. Its ability to dissolve without clumping a highlight. It offers 25 grams of protein per serving.

Regularly $40 for a 1.2-pound container (19 servings), Amazon is offering the versatile unflavored whey protein powder for just $29 ahead of Prime Day.

Best pickleball deal: 25% off the Diadem Edge 18k

Carbon fiber is already a great pickleball paddle material for players who want tons of spin, but the Diadem Edge 18K takes it to a new level with its triaxial weave 18K carbon fiber face. With carbon fiber yarn woven at 60-degree angles, the paddle can generate spin at every angle of contact.

Get the rarely-on-sale pickleball paddle while it's on deep discount at Amazon for just $180 (reduced from $240).