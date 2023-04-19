When Kenya's Evans Chebet won the 2023 Boston Marathon, he won in grand style. With a winning time of 2:05:54, the 34-year-old became the first runner in fifteen years to win the race two years in a row. His third major marathon win in the space of a year, Chebet also won the 2022 New York marathon, Evans Chebet runs with such grace and ease, he makes it look…well, easy.

If watching Chebet's Boston Marathon performance had you wondering what it's like to run in a champion's shoes, now you can run in his shoes. We tracked down the make and model of Chebet's race day shoe -- the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 -- and now they can be yours. Stepping into a champion's shoes has never been easier.

The running shoes that won the Boston Marathon: Adios Pro 3

A favorite of elite runners, Chebet wore a vibrant orange pair of Adidas' lightweight distance shoe, the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3. Available in five standout colorways, the Adizero Adios Pro 3 was designed by Adidas' masterminds with performance in mind. This shoe is all about efficiency and optimizing energy return. And don't let its lightweight construction fool you into thinking this shoe can't deliver max support and stability. This shoe is designed to help you achieve your running goals. Rain or shine, the Adizero Adios Pro 3 will make you feel like a champion everyday.

What to look for in a running shoe: Function, fit and comfort

Adidas' seemingly endless selection of superior lifestyle and fitness shoes can make it feel like you need a college degree in sneakers just to choose a pair. Wondering what to look for in your new pair of kicks?

When choosing a running shoe, consider three things.

Is the upper wrinkle-free? The upper (everything above the sole) should lie flat. If the upper is wrinkled, buckling, binding, chafing or squeezing your feet, you've got the wrong fit on your feet.

Does the heel slip? Your shoe's heel counter (the rounded hard shell in the rear of the shoe) won't provide motion control, but it should keep your foot centered. If your heel slips, you're matched with the wrong shoe.

Can your arch arch? A shoe's saddle (the arch) should make your foot feel stable, while allowing your arch to do its thing while you stride mile after mile.

