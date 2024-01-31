Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LVIII. Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce became the most recognizable player on the team this season when his romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift became public. Kelce's No. 87 Nike player jersey quickly sold out thanks to Taylor Swift fans wanting to join her in her Travis Kelce era.

Though Swifties like to joke that Taylor put Travis on the map, NFL fans and the Chiefs Kingdom has praised Kelce's skills on the field for quite some time. The future Hall of Famer is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro selection. He's also a two-time Super Bowl champion who hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the first time last year.

Now that Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl, Kelce's 2024 Super Bowl player jersey is in stock. But if there's one thing the 2023-2024 NFL season taught is, it's that fans can't get enough of Travis Kelce. So we expect his Super Bowl LVIII jersey will likely sell out fast.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII game jersey

Fanatics

Nike makes a terrific player jersey, designed to be more comfortable and breathable than typical fan gear. This high-quality jersey is destined to become a keepsake shared with future generations of Kansas City Chiefs fans.

This officially licensed NFL Super Bowl LVIII short sleeve jersey features side splits at the hem, with mesh side panels. Designed with a loose fit for all-day comfort, you'll be able to flex your fandom with the stitched NFL shield and Kelce's screen print name and No. 87 jersey number.

Travis Kelce's No. 87 Super Bowl LVIII player jersey is available for pre-order at Fanatics for $150.

Kansas City Chiefs jerseys and t-shirts you can get in time for the 2024 Super Bowl

Kelce's Super Bowl LVIII jersey won't ship until Feb. 14, 2024 at the earliest, so you won't be able to wear it to your Super Bowl LVIII watch party. That said, there are plenty of officially licensed Kansas City Chiefs jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies and more at Fanatics that will arrive in time for the big game. Here are some of our top picks.

'47 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Hitch RF snapback

'47

We've been '47 devotees since first learning about the fan gear brand, which specializes in merging classic sports styling with modern design to create high-quality, officially licensed fan gear. The brand delivers on quality and design to create long-lasting, statement pieces you'll enjoy wearing on game day and beyond.

You'll make a statement at your Super Bowl LVIII watch party in the '47 Hitch RF snapback, the "RF" indicating a relaxed fit. This adjustable cap features a curved brim with an embroidered Super Bowl LVIII logo and team logo. Made from garment washed cotton twill, this hat is a keeper.

This snapback won't ship until Feb. 6, 2024 at the earliest, but Chiefs fans can expect to have it delivered by Feb. 8, 2024 -- just in time for the big game.

Junk Food Clothing Chiefs Chrome Flea Market hoodie

Junk Food Clothing

We've not been shy about our fandom of Junk Food Clothing. The T-shirt and hoodie brand is known for its clever, stylish, comfortable (and oh so soft) NFL collaboration.

New to the lineup at Junk Food Clothing is its Chiefs Chrome Flea Market hoodie, featuring a bold, stylish design. This hoodie is designed for comfort and durability.

It may be new to Junk Food's roster, but this hoodie is already going fast. Order soon to ensure your size is in stock and your hoodie is delivered in time for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Junk Food Clothing NFL Team Helmet T-shirt

Amazon

This is not your average boxy fan shirt. This Junk Food Clothing T-shirt features bold graphics, team colors, super-soft fabric (a must if we do say so ourselves) and a terrific cut.

At just $30, this is an approachable piece of fan gear you'll enjoy wearing game day and beyond.

Waiting for your Travis Kelce jersey to arrive? Amazon's Kansas City Chiefs fan shop has you covered

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Looking to show your support for the Kansas City Chiefs while you wait for your new Travis Kelce Super Bowl LVIII jersey to arrive? Then check out Amazon's new NFL Fan Shop.

The Amazon NFL Fan Shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed Chiefs fan gear. You'll find NFL jerseys, hats, flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more so you can properly rep your favorite team. There are plenty of great deals live at Amazon, too, including big deals on soundbars and TVs for watching football.

Tap the button below to head directly to the NFL Chiefs Fan Shop page on Amazon and get ready for Super Bowl LVIII.

Can't get enough Kansas City Chiefs fan gear ahead of the Super Bowl? Fanatics is another go-to destination for special limited-edition Super Bowl LVIII and Kansas City Chiefs gear, including the AFC Championship T-shirt worn by Travis Kelce following his big performance Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Tap the button below to see the full selection of Super Bowl LVIII-ready gear at Fanatics.