If you're lost in sea of fitness tracker info, but still aren't sure which one to purchase, the cavalry is here. (We're the cavalry.)

Shopping for a fitness tracker can feel like a full-time job in and of itself. We get that. You can't go wrong the top-selling Apple Watch 8, or Garmin's adventurer's choice Fenix 7. But now, we're adding the 4.2-star-rated Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker into the mix.

Fitness trackers and smart watches have come a long way since Fitbit came on the scene. Buyers liked being able to get real-time data on their health, wellness, efficiency, and especially their sleep. Apple heard the call (as Apple does) and said, "Hold my beer." And so, the Apple Watch era began.

In 2015, Whoop came on the scene with its wearable, which quickly gained popularity with serious fitness enthusiasts.

What is a Whoop? Okay, smartie. Good question.

Understanding the magic of Whoop 4.0 means understanding what it's not, as much as what it is. Whoop 4.0 is a wearable that gives feedback on data including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and progress over time. It's on-the-go charging is a big hit with buyers, but it's sleep metrics are the star of the show.

We'll get into more deets below, but it's important to know that Whoop 4.0 does not replace an Apple Watch or Fitbit. There's no screen on the Whoop 4.0, and it won't let you respond to text messages. It's designed solely to collect fitness and health data -- and it does so at a more rapid rate than most other trackers.

What's so great about Whoop? We thought you'd never ask.

Whoop 4.0 is a knit strap with a monitor attached. The insight-driven monitor can be detached from the strap, still tracking data even if slipped into your purse, pocket, backpack, or gym bag. Whoop 4.0 can be charged while worn with the waterproof battery pack that slides into the Whoop 4.0 while in use.

Where Whoop really shines is in its analytics. The tracker provides you with an exertion goal, to make sure you train enough but don't over train. It provides robust recovery tracking as well, so you'll know if you're rested enough to workout at your best.

Its detailed sleep metrics are what really sets Whoop 4.0 apart. By tracking everything you do during the day in the Whoop journal, from stress levels, nutrition, exercise, and even alcohol consumption, it calculates which behaviors are working against your recovery and sleep. No judgement. Whoop 4.0 is science based.

Top features of the Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker:

Requires a Whoop subscription for use ($239/year); comes with 12 months included



5 LEDs and 4 photodiodes capture data more often than most wearables



Science-based insights provide users with next steps

On-the-go charging means no cords and no wall hugging while your device charges

Daily metrics monitor stress levels

The Strength Trainer helps make workouts (and recovery) more efficient

Top-rated smart watch alternatives

Whoop 4.0 does a lot. It not only tracks your health, fitness and stress levels, but it also interprets the data so you can execute a plan. Whoop 4.0 levels up on data, helping you get to sleep easier and better. However, if you still like getting texts and emails on the go, we suggest tandem tracking (our term, but feel free to borrow it) with some of the best smart watches on sale now on Amazon.

Apple Watch 8

One of Amazon's top-selling smart watches, Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. Data works great in conjunction with Whoop 4.0 data to deliver a complete picture of your overall health and efficiency. Apple Watch 8 also features crash detection and helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected.

Do you need both? Only if you want sleep better, workout more efficiently, and stay up to date on texts and emails while away from your desk or office.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 and up (reduced from $400)

Shop more Apple Watch deals on Amazon:

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar

Garmin's impressive Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar smart watch from Garmin is a top-of-the-line multi-sport GPS tracker with a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens, which utilizes the sun to extend battery life.

The built-in LED flashlight lights your path after dark, while the GPS makes this watch incredibly accurate. The 28-day battery life in smart watch mode works well in conjunction with Whoop 4.0 on-the-go charging.

Who's should buy the Garmin Fenix 7x? Adventurers, hikers, long-distance runners, and campers who want to track their health and fitness (and have a built in flashlight) on the go.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, $800 (reduced from $1000)

Android smartwatch alternative: Samsung Galaxy 5

Android owners, Apple Watches work best with an Apple iPhone. If that's not you, we suggest the top-rated the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 instead. It's compatible with Android devices in a way that the Apple Watch 8 is not.

Here's what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 can do:

Android compatible

Comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes (larger is $30 extra)

Auto workout tracking can identify running, swimming, rowing and more

IP68 rated (water-resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)

Measures blood oxygen saturation and monitors your heart (ECG functionality)

Charge lasts for one to three days, depending on usage





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $230 (reduced from $280)

Also worth considering:

