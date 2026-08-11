Player News
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Bhayshul Tuten JAC RB
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Listed as co-starter on unofficial depth chart7m ago
Tuten and Chris Rodriguez are listed as co-starters on the Jaguars' initial unofficial depth chart, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Preseason depth charts can often be taken with a grain of salt, but in this case the 'Tuten or Rodriguez' listing aligns with the notion that the Jaguars will employ a committee approach to fill the void created by the offseason departure of last year's leading rusher Travis Etienne. Also in the mix for Jacksonville's backfield touches in that context is LeQuint Allen, who could factor in on third downs. In any case, regardless of how the team's carries/targets are distributed come Week 1, Tuten's share figures to be enough to merit fantasy lineup consideration out of the gate this season.
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Michael Pittman PIT WR
Steelers' Michael Pittman: Misses practice Tuesday19m ago
Pittman (right leg) didn't practice Tuesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
The same applies to fellow WR DK Metcalf (undisclosed), according to QB Aaron Rodgers. As a result, there's a decent chance that both Pittman and Metcalf are held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Packers, but there's been nothing so far to suggest that either player is managing anything too concerning.
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J.K. Dobbins DEN RB
Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Works in individual drills Tuesday26m ago
Dobbins, who left practice early Monday with soft-tissue injury, went through individual drills during Tuesday's session, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Dobbins' quick return to work after leaving Monday's practice with a trainer signals that his issue was minor, though it remains to be seen if he'll see action in Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons. As the coming campaign approaches, Dobbins is slated to reprise his key role in a Denver backfield that also includes 2025 second-rounder RJ Harvey and rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman. The key for Dobbins in terms of his fantasy utlity is staying healthy, giving his injury history. Moreover, Harvey will no doubt see his share of touches, with Coleman also a candidate to mix in, even if Dobbins heads into Week 1 as the team's de facto starter.
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Jeremiyah Love ARI RB
Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love: In line to play Thursday30m ago
Love is slated to suit up for Thursday's preseason game in Las Vegas, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
While quarterback and rookie third-round pick Carson Beck logged more than one half of last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers, Love was kept on the sideline with the rest of the Cardinals' starters. Considering Love was the third overall pick in this year's draft, it comes as no surprise, but coach Mike LaFleur relayed Tuesday that the first-team offense will play one or two drives Thursday. As such, Love is poised to make his pro debut this week.
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Jacoby Brissett ARI QB
Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Will play Thursday37m ago
Coach Mike LaFleur said Tuesday that Brissett and the rest of the Cardinals' starters will play one or two possessions during Thursday's preseason game at Las Vegas, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
LaFleur held out Arizona's starters in last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Panthers, but Brissett and the rest of the first-team offense are slated to get some run this week. Brissett thus likely will be throwing passes to the Cardinals' top skill-position talents, including rookie first-round RB Jeremiyah Love, WRs Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson and TE Trey McBride.
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Christian McCaffrey SF RB
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Still sidelined Tuesday45m ago
McCaffrey (undisclosed) isn't participating in Tuesday's joint practice with the Titans, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
McCaffrey was held out of drills Monday due to what the 49ers termed "tightness," and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak later touched on the subject, stating the team is "just managing" the veteran running back as he deals with some soreness, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. McCaffrey now is one of four San Francisco running backs tending to an injury -- also Jordan James (broken ribs), Kaelon Black (adductor) and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral, PUP) -- meaning Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick and Khalil Herbert are the current healthy options at the position.
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Edward Cabrera CHC SP
Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Third rehab start coming Tuesday6m ago
Cabrera (hamstring) is slated to make the third start of his rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Knoxville, MLB.com reports.
Cabrera will bump down a level after making his first two rehab starts at Triple-A Iowa. The right-hander, who has been on the shelf since June 24 due to a left hamstring/adductor strain, most recently covered 55 pitches over four innings Wednesday, striking out eight batters in that outing while allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks. If he's able to build on that pitch count Tuesday, Cabrera should get the green light to return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start in the big leagues.
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Chris Bassitt BAL SP
Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Looks ready to rejoin rotation13m ago
Bassitt (back) struck out five and allowed three hits and two walks across six scoreless innings Friday in a rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk.
Bassitt built up to 83 pitches (51 strikes) in the third and most likely final start of his minor-league rehab assignment. Over his three outings with Norfolk, Bassitt submitted a 1.98 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB In 13.2 innings. He's expected to return from the 60-day injured list to slot into the rotation this weekend during the Orioles' series at Tampa Bay. The Orioles already cleared a spot in the rotation for Bassitt by optioning lefty Cade Povich to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
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Joe Ryan MIN SP
Twins' Joe Ryan: Playing catch1h ago
Ryan (glute) threw on flat ground Monday, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.
The right-hander landed on the injured list Friday due to a left glute strain, but it's encouraging that he was shut down from throwing for only a few days. Ryan will be eligible to be reinstated for the Aug. 21 matchup with the Padres, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to go at that point.
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Luis Gil NYY SP
Yankees' Luis Gil: Beginning rehab assignment2h ago
Gil (shoulder) is reporting to High-A Hudson Valley to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
The right-hander has been sidelined since late April due to shoulder inflammation and has now been cleared to pitch in a game setting. Gil made four starts for the Yankees in April and surrendered 13 runs with a 9:11 K:BB over 19.1 innings before being demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he ended up on the injured list. The 28-year-old will likely need at least a couple starts in the lower minors before he rejoins the RailRiders.
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George Klassen LAA SP
Angels' George Klassen: Handed another start2h ago
Klassen is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers at Angel Stadium.
After spending the past four months in the minors, Klassen was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake last week when the Angels had an opening in the rotation after dealing Jose Soriano to the Blue Jays prior to the trade deadline. Klassen made his third start of the season with the Angels on Friday in Miami, taking a no-decision while striking out three and allowing one earned run on four hits and four walks in four innings. Klassen may need a better showing during his upcoming turn through the rotation to ensure he receives additional starts with the Angels, who will soon get some reinforcement with Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) nearing a return from the 60-day injured list. Once Kikuchi is activated, the Angels will likely have only one rotation spot available for Klassen and Ryan Johnson.
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Ryan Johnson LAA SP
Angels' Ryan Johnson: Set for another start2h ago
Johnson will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers at Angel Stadium.
The Angels optioned Johnson to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 1, only to recall him three days later when the team had a couple of vacancies in the rotation following the trade deadline. Johnson ended up picking up his 10th start of the season Thursday, when he took a no-decision in Baltimore while allowing one run on three hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. Johnson will get another chance to start Tuesday, but he'll likely need to show improved efficiency in order to extend his stay in the rotation. Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) has made three rehab starts and looks close to coming back from the 60-day injured list, and his eventual return will likely result in either Johnson or George Klassen losing out on a rotation spot.
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Jamarion Sharp LAC C
Clippers' Jamarion Sharp: Lands two-way deal2d ago
Sharp signed a two-way contract with the Clippers on Sunday, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.
Sharp spent the 2025-26 campaign in the G League with the Texas Legends, and he finished the season with averages of 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 1.0 steals in 25.1 minutes per tilt across 39 appearances. He's likely to spend most of his time with the Clippers' G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers, in 2026-27.
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Keaton Wallace ATL PG
Keaton Wallace: Heading overseas2d ago
Wallace signed a two-year contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv, the team announced Sunday.
Wallace will head overseas after spending last year on a standard deal with the Hawks. The 27-year-old guard appeared in 53 regular-season games (three starts) in 2025-26, averaging 3.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per contest.
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Noah Penda ORL SF
Magic's Noah Penda: Bracing for camp battle4d ago
Penda could need an impressive training camp with the Magic to carve out a larger role in 2026-27.
Orlando kept virtually all of its core from 2025-26 intact, so a similar role could be in store for Penda in 2026-27. After averaging only 12.8 minutes per game last regular season, the 2025 second-rounder has Jamal Cain, Tristan da Silva and Jase Richardson as his primary threats for playing time ahead of camp.
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Jase Richardson ORL PG
Magic's Jase Richardson: Role uncertain for 2026-274d ago
Richardson has some obstacles to climb in order to seize an Opening Night role.
The 2025 first-rounder was not a big part of Orlando's rotation in his rookie season, averaging 10.9 minutes per game over 54 regular-season appearances. With Anthony Black primed to serve as the Magic's sixth man off the bench, Richardson is left to compete with the likes of Jamal Cain, Noah Penda and Jevon Carter for reserve minutes this season.
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Rasheer Fleming PHO PF
Suns' Rasheer Fleming: Could struggle for playing time4d ago
Fleming will likely have to navigate through a crowded Suns frontcourt for an Opening Night role.
Phoenix is stocked with plenty of options at the forward spots, including new additions Miles Bridges and Koa Peat, who was selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Jordan Goodwin, Haywood Highsmith and Ryan Dunn are also vying to be part of the squad's rotation, so Fleming has plenty of hurdles to overcome in order to attain fantasy relevance in 2026-27.
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Khaman Maluach PHO C
Suns' Khaman Maluach: Gearing up for second season4d ago
Maluach is set to battle with Oso Ighodaro for the top backup role at center behind Mark Williams during training camp.
The 19-year-old big man put forth a dominant Summer League run, averaging 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field over four appearances. Ighodaro is the early favorite to handle the No. 2 center minutes behind Williams, though a strong showing at camp could force the Suns to give Maluach more consideration.
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Daniil Miromanov CGY D
Daniil Miromanov: Joining Russian club4d ago
Miromanov agreed to terms on a two-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg on Friday, RDS.ca reports.
Miromanov played in just one NHL game last year in which he logged 17:49 of ice time for the Flames. The blueliner last played in the KHL back in 2020-21 when he was with Sochi HC. At this point, it seems unlikely Miromanov will get another shot at the NHL, though it can't be completely ruled out.
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Nikita Grebenkin PHI RW
Flyers' Nikita Grebenkin: Signs two-year deal5d ago
Grebenkin signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with the Flyers on Thursday.
Grebenkin recovered from an upper-body injury over the summer, which had kept him out for 23 games (regular season and playoffs) to end 2025-26. He established himself as a regular when healthy, earning 14 points with 32 shots on net, 46 PIM and 86 hits over 55 regular-season outings last year. Grebenkin will be in the mix for bottom-six minutes again in 2026-27.
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Hudson Fasching CLB RW
Hudson Fasching: Signs with Swedish club5d ago
Fasching signed a one-year contract with SHL Skelleftea on Thursday.
Fasching recorded seven goals and 18 points in 65 regular-season outings with AHL Cleveland in 2025-26. The 31-year-old has accumulated 17 goals and 40 points across 175 career regular-season NHL appearances, but his shift to Europe might be a sign that he's played in his final NHL game.
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Ville Koivunen PIT RW
Penguins' Ville Koivunen: Signs eight-year deal5d ago
Koivunen agreed to terms on an eight-year, $32 million contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Considering Koivunen has logged just 47 career games in the NHL, the term on his new deal is somewhat surprising. The 23-year-old winger should be in the mix for an Opening Night roster spot heading into the 2026-27 campaign, but he could still end up in the minors at some point, making him a somewhat risky fantasy option.
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Amir Miftakhov CAR G
Amir Miftakhov: Heading to KHL6d ago
Miftakhov signed a two-year contract with the KHL's Shanghai Dragons on Wednesday.
Miftakhov had a 3.25 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 28 regular-season outings with AHL Chicago in 2025-26. Although the 26-year-old hasn't played for Shanghai before, he has spent parts of five seasons in the KHL. Most recently, he posted a 2.18 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 30 regular-season appearances with KHL Kazan.
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Brad Hunt COL D
Brad Hunt: Officially retires7d ago
Hunt will hang up his skates and call it a career; he announced Tuesday.
Hunt spent last season with Sport Vaasa overseas, logging 25 points in 53 games for the Swedish club. Over his career, the 37-year-old forward saw action in 288 regular-season games for the Wild, Oilers, Golden Knights, Canucks, Avalanche, Blues and Predators. In those outings, Hunt racked up 26 goals and 60 assists.