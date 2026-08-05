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Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Unlikely to catch again in 2026 4h ago

Manager Dave Roberts said Rushing (elbow) has a "very small" chance of being able to play catcher again this season, but the Dodgers are hopeful that the 25-year-old can serve as a left-handed option off the bench if he's able to return from the 10-day injured list, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Rushing was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's loss to the Red Sox and placed on the injured list Monday due to what the Dodgers referred to as a mild strain of his throwing elbow. He was then sent in for further testing Tuesday, with an MRI revealing a UCL tear in his right elbow. While Rushing is hopeful to avoid surgery and treat the injury with rest and rehab, he won't be cleared to start a several throwing program for 4-to-6 weeks, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com, which takes catching and playing first base or a corner-outfield spot off the table. A left-handed hitter, Rushing shouldn't be too affected by the injury at the plate, but the Dodgers likely won't be able to find regular room for him in the lineup so long as Shohei Ohtani is available to serve as their everyday designated hitter. With that in mind, Rushing looks like a safe drop for fantasy managers in nearly every redraft league.