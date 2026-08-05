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Player News
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Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Still out Wednesday5m ago
Ramirez is out of the lineup again for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
As Ramirez continues to nurse his sore left hand, he will once again ride the pine Wednesday. Angel Genao will make his major league debut at third base and bat ninth for Cleveland.
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Patrick Corbin TOR SP
Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Transferred to 60-day IL10m ago
Toronto placed Corbin on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
As Corbin has been shut down for the foreseeable future, the Blue Jays officially placed the 36-year-old on the 60-day IL. With Toronto slated to play just 47 more games, this will effectively end Corbin's 2026 campaign. The Blue Jays claimed Matt Waldron from the Padres, replacing Corbin on the 40-man roster.
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Grant Anderson MIL RP
Brewers' Grant Anderson: Sent to Nashville25m ago
Milwaukee optioned Anderson to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, per Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee.
With Kyle Harrison (forearm) returning from the injured list to the big-league club, Anderson will depart for the Triple-A squad. With the Brewers, Anderson owns a 3-3 record, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 48.2 innings. The 29-year-old will begin his first stint in Nashville since his rehab assignment in September of 2025.
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Chris Devenski PIT RP
Pirates' Chris Devenski: Activated, loses roster spot29m ago
The Pirates reinstated Devenski (illness) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and outrighted him to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Devenski had been on the shelf since May 7 due to an unspecified illness. Though the veteran right-hander healthy again after having made five minor-league rehab appearances since the All-Star break, the Pirates didn't have room for him in the big-league bullpen and dropped him from the 40-man roster. He looks set to report to Indianapolis, though he would have the ability to elect free agency if he wants to pursue opportunities outside of the organization.
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Colton Cowser BAL CF
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Sitting against lefty31m ago
Cowser is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Angels.
With southpaw Reid Detmers toeing the slab, the left-handed hitting Cowser will ride the pine. Christian Franklin will take over in center field and lead off for Baltimore.
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Wilber Dotel PIT RP
Pirates' Wilber Dotel: Demoted to Indianapolis38m ago
Pittsburgh optioned Dotel to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Dotel made five appearances with the big-league club since being activated from the injured list July 18. In 14 games in the majors, the 23-year-old posted a 5.06 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB through 26.2 innings. Dotel is being sent to Triple-A in order to make room for recently activated Evan Sisk.
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Tyler Stephenson CIN C
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Resting Wednesday1h ago
Stephenson is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
After going 0-for-4 in Tuesday's matchup with the A's, Stephenson will ride the pine for the second game of a three-game set. Jose Trevino will be behind the plate and bat seventh for Cincinnati.
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Hunter Goodman COL C
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Receiving afternoon off3h ago
Goodman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Goodman ended up staying put with the Rockies following Monday's trade deadline, but he'll be held out of the lineup for the second time in four contests while Colorado wraps up its series against Tampa Bay with a day game after a night game. Brett Sullivan will spell Goodman behind the plate and will bat ninth.
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Dalton Rushing LAD C
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Unlikely to catch again in 20264h ago
Manager Dave Roberts said Rushing (elbow) has a "very small" chance of being able to play catcher again this season, but the Dodgers are hopeful that the 25-year-old can serve as a left-handed option off the bench if he's able to return from the 10-day injured list, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Rushing was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's loss to the Red Sox and placed on the injured list Monday due to what the Dodgers referred to as a mild strain of his throwing elbow. He was then sent in for further testing Tuesday, with an MRI revealing a UCL tear in his right elbow. While Rushing is hopeful to avoid surgery and treat the injury with rest and rehab, he won't be cleared to start a several throwing program for 4-to-6 weeks, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com, which takes catching and playing first base or a corner-outfield spot off the table. A left-handed hitter, Rushing shouldn't be too affected by the injury at the plate, but the Dodgers likely won't be able to find regular room for him in the lineup so long as Shohei Ohtani is available to serve as their everyday designated hitter. With that in mind, Rushing looks like a safe drop for fantasy managers in nearly every redraft league.
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Alejandro Kirk TOR C
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Out of starting nine4h ago
Kirk is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against Houston.
Despite recording at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games, Kirk will sit out Wednesday's series finale. Brandon Valenzuela will be behind the plate and bat fifth for Toronto.
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James McCann ARI C
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Drills long ball in loss13h ago
McCann went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Padres.
McCann has yet to be held hitless since he was activated from a stint on the injured list due to a quadriceps strain. The catcher extended his hitting streak with a seventh-inning homer. Over nine games since his return, he's gone 18-for-35 (.514) with four homers and 15 RBI. McCann is batting .319 with an .840 OPS, four long balls, 21 RBI, 11 runs scored and five doubles over 99 plate appearances. He'll likely get a short-term bump in playing time while Gabriel Moreno is on the paternity list, though McCann's hot hitting of late could open the door for a few at-bats as the designated hitter as well.
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Dillon Dingler DET C
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Smacks solo shot in win14h ago
Dingler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Mariners.
This was Dingler's fourth multi-hit effort in his last eight games, a span in which he has gone 11-for-40 (.275) with two homers and seven RBI. That's right in line with the catcher's season-long production -- he's hitting .272 with an .855 OPS through 104 contests. Dingler has added 24 homers, 73 RBI, 60 runs scored, 22 doubles and two triples to cement his place as one of the top offensive catchers in the league this year.
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Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR 1B
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Banged up, getting day off4h ago
Guerrero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, with manager John Schneider noting that the first baseman is "dealing with hamstring tightness and other stuff," Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Schneider didn't seem to be concerned that Guerrero would miss time beyond Wednesday, as the 27-year-old's absence from the lineup looks to be a maintenance day more than anything. Though Guerrero appeared to be uncomfortable after running out a groundball in Tuesday's 7-2 loss, Schneider said after the game Guerrero was "just tight, tired" and that it was "nothing major," per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. Kazuma Okamoto will man first base and bat second for Toronto in the series finale in Houston.
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Jake Bauers MIL 1B
Brewers' Jake Bauers: Could remain out Wednesday17h ago
Manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Bauers' abdominal soreness could keep him out during Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
Murphy noted that Bauers suffered the injury while diving into home during Monday's contest. The team doesn't believe the issue is serious enough to warrant imaging, but he may still miss a second straight game Wednesday as a precaution. As long as Bauers is out, Andrew Vaughn will get opportunities to start at first base, and Luis Lara will continue to see consistent time in the outfield.
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Andres Chaparro WAS 1B
Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Back in action Tuesday22h ago
Chaparro (head) will start at first base and bat second Tuesday against the Phillies.
Chaparro took a pitch off his head Sunday before missing out on the starting nine Monday, though he was able to enter Monday's contest as a pinch hitter. Now having recovered from the incident, the 27-year-old will return to the starting nine and aim to remain productive after slashing .310/.412/.897 with five homers, 14 RBI and nine runs in 13 games since the All-Star break.
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Jake Bauers MIL 1B
Brewers' Jake Bauers: Scratched with abdominal soreness22h ago
Bauers was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates due to abdominal soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Bauers has recorded at least one hit in each of his last nine games, but the Brewers will be without his services for at least Tuesday's contest. Andrew Vaughn will step in as Milwaukee's new starting first baseman and could be in line for more starts if Bauers' injury keeps him out beyond Tuesday.
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Alec Burleson STL 1B
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Day off after three-homer game1d ago
Burleson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Yankees.
Burleson had the first three-homer game of his career in Monday's win over the Yankees, but with southpaw Ryan Weathers toeing the rubber Tuesday, the left-handed-swinging Burleson will get a breather. Blaze Jordan will shift over to first base for the Cardinals, and Jose Fermin will grab a start at third base.
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Nick Kurtz ATH 1B
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Out with thumb strain1d ago
The Athletics placed Kurtz on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 1, due to a strained right thumb.
Kurtz visited a hand specialist Monday after sitting out Saturday's and Sunday's contest due to the thumb injury, and he'll be sidelined for at least another week after being diagnosed with an acute on chronic volar plate tear of the MCP joint, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. The 23-year-old is receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday and is without an official timeline for his return.
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Osleivis Basabe SF 2B
Giants' Osleivis Basabe: Handling regular role3h ago
Basabe will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Basabe will pick up a fifth straight start after going 5-for-15 with three home runs, a double and eight RBI through the Giants' first four games of August. At least until the Giants get trade-deadline pickup Marcelo Mayer (forearm) back from the injured list, Basabe looks like he could be in store for an everyday role at second base.
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Pedro Ramirez CHC 2B
Cubs' Pedro Ramirez: Exiting lineup Wednesday3h ago
Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Ramirez will head to the bench after going 1-for-11 with a walk and a stolen base while starting in each of the Cubs' last three contests. He'll give up his spot in the lineup to Tyrone Taylor, who draws a start in center field while MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong gets a day off from playing defense but sticks in the starting nine at designated hitter.
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Willi Castro COL 2B
Rockies' Willi Castro: Absent from starting nine3h ago
Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's lineup against Tampa Bay.
Castro will get a breather for the series finale after he went 6-for-17 with two home runs, four runs and three RBI while starting in the Rockies' last four games. Edouard Julien will replace Castro at second base and will bat seventh Wednesday.
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Ji-Hwan Bae NYM 2B
Ji Hwan Bae: Cut by Mets4h ago
The Mets released Bae on Tuesday.
Bae had seen big-league action with the Pirates in each of the previous four seasons but has spent the entire 2026 campaign in the minors after the Mets claimed him off waivers in November and then outrighted him to Triple-A Syracuse in January. The 27-year-old has produced a .257/.360/.368 slash line with five home runs and 36 stolen bases in 91 games at the Triple-A level this season.
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Jose Altuve HOU 2B
Astros' Jose Altuve: Three hits in win6h ago
Altuve went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.
It's the third straight multi-hit game for Altuve, who's gone 7-for-13 in that span, though all seven hits have been singles. Altuve has gone 13 contests without an extra-base hit -- he's batting .278 (15-for-54) in that span, albeit with a .581 OPS. Overall, Altuve is slashing .241/.304/.389 through 386 plate appearances this season with 12 homers, 33 RBI, 53 runs scored and two steals.
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Jake Cronenworth SD 2B
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Racks up three hits in win13h ago
Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
All three hits were singles. Cronenworth has hit pretty well since the All-Star break, going 17-for-62 (.274) over his last 16 games, though he has just two extra-base hits and five RBI in that span. For the season, the infielder is batting .220 with a .595 OPS, three home runs, 17 RBI, 26 runs scored, five doubles and five stolen bases over 233 plate appearances. The Padres kept their trade-deadline shopping to the pitching side of the roster, so Cronenworth should continue to see steady time at second base as long as his bat doesn't go cold.
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Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Still out Wednesday5m ago
Ramirez is out of the lineup again for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
As Ramirez continues to nurse his sore left hand, he will once again ride the pine Wednesday. Angel Genao will make his major league debut at third base and bat ninth for Cleveland.
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Ke'Bryan Hayes CIN 3B
Reds' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Drawing third straight start45m ago
Hayes will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Hayes will pick up his third straight start at third base while Sal Stewart moves across the diamond and Eugenio Suarez settles in as the Reds' designated hitter. With the Reds recently placing Spencer Steer (wrist) on the injured list and trading away Nathaniel Lowe prior to Monday's deadline, Hayes' outlook for playing time has improved, but he's not necessarily locked in as an everyday player. Hayes is sitting on a dismal .444 OPS over 166 plate appearances this season, and if the Reds prefer to prioritize offense over defense, they could scale back his opportunities and have Suarez play third base more regularly while opening up more reps at DH for rookie Hector Rodriguez.
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Gabriel Arias CLE 3B
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: DFA'd by Cleveland2h ago
Cleveland designated Arias for assignment Wednesday.
Arias last appeared Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Mets. With top prospect Angel Genao coming up to the big-league club, Arias has been DFA'd. On the campaign, the 26-year-old has slashed .244/.284/.386 with five homers and 11 RBI in 134 plate appearances. After spending his first five major league seasons with Cleveland, Arias will look to find a new home once he clears waivers.
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Josh Jung TEX 3B
Rangers' Josh Jung: Out at least 10 more days2h ago
Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Jung (calf) has been making slow progress in his recovery and will remain out for at least 10 more days, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Though Jung was able to resume running Monday, he looks as though he'll be ramped up slowly as he works his way back from a left calf strain. Jung, who has been on the shelf since July 25, is expected to eventually require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran should continue to serve as the Rangers' everyday third baseman in Jung's absence.
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Christian Koss SF 3B
Giants' Christian Koss: Heading to bench Wednesday3h ago
Koss is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Koss covered third base in the first two contests of the series but will cede the hot corner to Buddy Kennedy in the finale. With Matt Chapman (abdomen) having recently suffered a setback that will delay his return from the injured list and potentially keep him out for the rest of the season, the everyday role at third base is up for grabs. Koss has done little thus far to prove himself worthy of steady playing time; he's slashing just .167/.216/.188 over 51 plate appearances with the Giants.
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Isaac Paredes HOU 3B
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Sitting out Wednesday4h ago
Paredes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
In his last three games, Paredes is a combined 0-for-13 with a walk and three strikeouts. Houston will give the 27-year-old the day off amid his slump, with Nick Allen manning third base and batting ninth.
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Masyn Winn STL SS
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Idle Wednesday1h ago
Winn is not in the lineup for Wednesday's affair with the Yankees.
In the first two games of the series, Winn went 1-for-8 with a run scored, a walk and four strikeouts. For the series finale, the 24-year-old will ride the pine while JJ Wetherholt moves over to shortstop and leads off for the Cardinals.
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Angel Genao CLE SS
Guardians' Angel Genao: Big-league debut on tap2h ago
The Guardians recalled Genao from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Cleveland designated Gabriel Arias for assignment to clear a spot on the active roster for Genao, who will hit the big leagues for the first time. The switch-hitting 22-year-old earned the call-up after slashing .309/.395/.494 with 10 home runs and nine stolen bases across 72 games at Columbus. Genao has made starts at second base, third base and shortstop at Triple-A, and the latter position could be the main spot where he sees his initial action in the big leagues. Brayan Rocchio has been serving as the Guardians' primary shortstop but could see his playing time dip while he's slashed just .179/.225/.269 over 17 games since the All-Star break.
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Corey Seager TEX SS
Rangers' Corey Seager: Out Wednesday4h ago
Seager is absent from the lineup Wednesday against San Francisco.
Seager will be given a breather as the Rangers wrap up their series against the Giants with a day game after a night game. After being activated from the injured list Friday, Seager started in each of the ensuing five contests and went 7-for-17 with a double, three walks and three runs.
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Trea Turner PHI SS
Phillies' Trea Turner: Three hits in Tuesday's win5h ago
Turner went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.
Facing the team he made his big-league debut with back in 2015, Turner produced his fourth multi-hit effort in the last six games as he continues to tear it up after the All-Star break. Over his last 17 contests, the star shortstop has broken out for a .343/.387/.671 slash line with 10 extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and six homers), 11 RBI and 15 runs, although his one steal over that stretch is likely a mild disappointment for his fantasy investors.
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Dansby Swanson CHC SS
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Launches homer vs. Skubal6h ago
Swanson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.
This was Swanson's second consecutive multi-hit performance, and he took Tarik Skubal deep in the third inning for his 17th long ball of the season. The veteran shortstop is hitting .262 with a .712 OPS since the All-Star break, though this was his first homer in that span -- and first since July 1, snapping a homerless streak that extended for 25 games and 89 at-bats.
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Ezequiel Duran TEX SS
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Helps snap losing streak6h ago
Duran went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 win over San Francisco.
Duran walked off the Giants, who had tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. The win halted the Rangers' six-game losing streak. Duran is getting regular at-bats at third base since Josh Jung (calf) landed on the injured list, but the Rangers would find a spot for the versatile Duran even if Jung were healthy. In 18 contests since the All-Star break, Duran's posted a .313/.351/.582 slash line with seven doubles, one triple, three home runs, 13 RBI and a couple steals.
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Colton Cowser BAL CF
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Sitting against lefty31m ago
Cowser is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Angels.
With southpaw Reid Detmers toeing the slab, the left-handed hitting Cowser will ride the pine. Christian Franklin will take over in center field and lead off for Baltimore.
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Blake Dunn CIN CF
Reds' Blake Dunn: On mend from internal brace surgery1h ago
Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that the surgery Dunn underwent on his right elbow was an internal brace procedure, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Dunn was already presumed to be out for the season once he had his surgery Monday, though it wasn't known at the time what type or procedure he underwent. With the skipper confirmed that Dunn had an internal brace surgery, the outfielder is expected to face a recovery timeline of around six months. With that timeline in mind, Dunn will likely face some restrictions at the start of spring training in February, and it wouldn't be surprising if he required a brief stint on the injured list to begin the season. The 27-year-old had settled in as the Reds' primary center fielder before going down with the elbow injury in late June and finishing his 2026 campaign with a .282/.335/.387 slash line, two home runs, six steals, 20 runs and seven RBI in 38 games.
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Jordan Walker STL RF
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Remains out Wednesday1h ago
Walker (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Yankees.
Walker is still dealing with right knee inflammation that sidelined him for Tuesday's game in New York. Jose Fermin will take over in right field and bat cleanup for St. Louis in Wednesday's series finale.
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Hayden Alvarez LAA CF
Angels' Hayden Alvarez: Debuts in Northwest League1h ago
The Angels promoted Alvarez from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga to High-A Tri-City on Tuesday.
Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in his debut for Tri-City. Regarded as one of the Angels' top lower-level prospects, the 19-year-old earned the bump up to the Northwest League after slashing .296/.396/.479 with 11 home runs and 46 stolen bases in 96 games with Rancho Cucamonga.
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Troy Johnston COL RF
Rockies' Troy Johnston: Sitting against RHP again2h ago
Johnston is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Since the beginning of July, Johnston has put together a lowly .156/.230/.203 slash line with only three extra-base hits (all doubles). His ongoing struggles at the dish appear to have cost him playing time, as he'll stick on the bench against a right-handed starter for the second straight day. The Rockies will once again go with Jordan Beck as a replacement in the lineup for Johnston, after Beck went 1-for-3 with a triple in Tuesday's 11-inning loss.
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Austin Hays CHW LF
White Sox's Austin Hays: Activated, DFA'd2h ago
The White Sox reinstated Hays (calf) from the 60-day injured list and designated him for assignment Wednesday.
Hays has spent most of the season on the IL while recovering from hamstring and calf injuries, appearing in just 12 games for the White Sox and slashing .233/.250/.326 across 44 plate appearances. The 31-year-old is healthy again and was productive over an 11-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte with an .894 OPS, but the White Sox didn't have a bench role available for him and opted to drop him from the 40-man roster. Hays should draw ample interest on waivers and could settle into a short-side platoon role in the corner outfield with his next team.
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Patrick Corbin TOR SP
Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Transferred to 60-day IL10m ago
Toronto placed Corbin on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
As Corbin has been shut down for the foreseeable future, the Blue Jays officially placed the 36-year-old on the 60-day IL. With Toronto slated to play just 47 more games, this will effectively end Corbin's 2026 campaign. The Blue Jays claimed Matt Waldron from the Padres, replacing Corbin on the 40-man roster.
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Tyler Glasnow LAD SP
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Cleared for second rehab start1h ago
Glasnow (back) is expected to cover around three innings and 45 pitches in his next minor-league rehab start Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Glasnow reported to Single-A Ontario on Tuesday for the first start of his rehab assignment and his first appearance at any level since May 6, after a bout with lower-back spasms resulted in a prolonged absence. The right-hander breezed through his outing Tuesday, retiring six of the seven batters he faced on 16 pitches. The Dodgers haven't revealed whether he'll stick around at Ontario for his next outing or move up to a higher-level affiliate, but either way, he'll be looking to tack on about 30 more pitches to his workload. Glasnow is likely to require one or two rehab starts beyond Sunday before returning from the 60-day injured list and reclaiming a spot in the Dodgers' six-man rotation.
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Trey Yesavage TOR SP
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Heading to IL3h ago
Toronto placed Vesavage on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to left knee inflammation.
After exiting in the third inning of his start in Tuesday's loss to the Astros due to left knee discomfort, Yesavage was sent in for an MRI on Wednesday. Though imaging doesn't appear to have revealed anything more than inflammation, the young right-hander will need to be shut down for at least the next two weeks. The Blue Jays had planned to move to a six-man rotation this week, but rather than replacing Yesavage, the team could simply get by a five-man rotation until Yesavage is ready to return from the IL.
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Blake Snell LAD SP
Dodgers' Blake Snell: Ready to make next start in majors3h ago
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Snell (elbow) should be ready to return from the 60-day injured list and make his next start in the majors, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
On the shelf since May 15 after he required a NanoScope procedure to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, Snell is poised to rejoin the Dodgers after he completed his fourth rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. After rolling to a 1.13 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB in eight innings over his first three starts, Snell wasn't nearly as sharp Tuesday, as he surrendered three runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and four walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings. On a positive note, Snell's elbow checked out fine coming out of the appearance, and he was able to push his pitch count up to 73 (41 strikes) despite not meeting his goal of covering five innings. He'll likely line up for a start Monday or Tuesday in Kansas City in what will be just his second appearance of the season for the Dodgers.
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Patrick Forbes ARI SP
Diamondbacks' Patrick Forbes: Back in action4h ago
Forbes (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning while allowing one walk and striking out two batters July 31 for High-A Hillsboro.
Forbes hadn't pitched since June 27 due to elbow discomfort. He has excelled when healthy, logging a 19:3 K:BB and 0.80 WHIP in 13.2 innings across five appearances for the Hops. Risk of re-injury and an inability to sufficiently build up his innings this year are the only knocks on the 22-year-old righty.
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MacKenzie Gore TEX SP
Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Bound for paternity list4h ago
The Rangers placed Gore on the paternity list Wednesday.
Per MLB rules, Gore will be away from the Rangers for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days while he welcomes a new addition to his family. The southpaw tossed six scoreless innings in a start during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Giants and wasn't in line to pitch again until Sunday at the earliest, so the Rangers won't have to adjust their rotation to account for Gore's absence.
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Grant Anderson MIL RP
Brewers' Grant Anderson: Sent to Nashville25m ago
Milwaukee optioned Anderson to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, per Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee.
With Kyle Harrison (forearm) returning from the injured list to the big-league club, Anderson will depart for the Triple-A squad. With the Brewers, Anderson owns a 3-3 record, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 48.2 innings. The 29-year-old will begin his first stint in Nashville since his rehab assignment in September of 2025.
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Chris Devenski PIT RP
Pirates' Chris Devenski: Activated, loses roster spot29m ago
The Pirates reinstated Devenski (illness) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and outrighted him to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Devenski had been on the shelf since May 7 due to an unspecified illness. Though the veteran right-hander healthy again after having made five minor-league rehab appearances since the All-Star break, the Pirates didn't have room for him in the big-league bullpen and dropped him from the 40-man roster. He looks set to report to Indianapolis, though he would have the ability to elect free agency if he wants to pursue opportunities outside of the organization.
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Wilber Dotel PIT RP
Pirates' Wilber Dotel: Demoted to Indianapolis38m ago
Pittsburgh optioned Dotel to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Dotel made five appearances with the big-league club since being activated from the injured list July 18. In 14 games in the majors, the 23-year-old posted a 5.06 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB through 26.2 innings. Dotel is being sent to Triple-A in order to make room for recently activated Evan Sisk.
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Evan Sisk PIT RP
Pirates' Evan Sisk: Activated from IL43m ago
Pittsburgh reinstated Sisk (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
After missing just over a month due to left elbow inflammation, Sisk will re-join the big-league club Wednesday. The southpaw completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis before returning to a big-league mound. Prior to being sidelined, the 29-year-old posted a career-best 2.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB in 36.1 innings. The Pirates optioned Wilber Dotel to Indianapolis in order to make room for Sisk on the active roster.
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Antoine Kelly CHC RP
Cubs' Antoine Kelly: Headed back to Triple-A2h ago
The Cubs optioned Kelly to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday.
Kelly will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Kevin Gausman, who has joined the Cubs after being acquired from the Blue Jays on Sunday. During his brief stay in the big leagues, Kelly tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in his lone relief appearance.
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Anthony Nunez BAL RP
Orioles' Anthony Nunez: Demoted to minors3h ago
Baltimore optioned Nunez to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Nunez will head back to Norfolk after spending over a month with the big-league club. The 25-year-old had posted efficient numbers, despite his walk rate, in his last seven appearances, registering a 2.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6:8 K:BB in 8.2 innings. Baltimore activated Alex Hoppe to take Nunez's spot on the active roster.
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Yandy Diaz TB DH
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Receiving day off Wednesday3h ago
Diaz is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against Colorado, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
After going 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-7 win in 11 innings, Diaz will get some rest for a Wednesday matinee game. Jonathan Aranda will slot in as the Rays' designated hitter in Diaz's stead and will bat second.
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Bryce Eldridge SF DH
Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Making return to lineup4h ago
Eldridge (thumb) will start at first base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Eldridge didn't start in either of the first two games of the series in Arlington while tending to a bruised left thumb, but he was able to make a cameo off the bench in Tuesday's 5-4 loss, lashing a pinch-hit, two-run double in the ninth inning to tie the game. With the 22-year-old experiencing no setbacks coming out of Tuesday's contest, he'll return to the starting nine and bat leadoff for just the second time all season. Eldridge could stick atop the lineup on a more permanent basis after the Giants dealt their primary leadoff man, Luis Arraez, to the Phillies on Monday.
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Joc Pederson TEX DH
Rangers' Joc Pederson: Idle Wednesday4h ago
Pederson is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Giants.
With left-hander Carson Whisenhunt toeing the slab for the Giants, Pederson will sit out Wednesday's series finale. Justin Foscue will replace Pederson as the designated hitter and bat fifth for Texas.
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Marcell Ozuna PIT DH
Marcell Ozuna: Cut by Pittsburgh5h ago
The Pirates released Ozuna on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Signed a to a one-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, Ozuna had been expected to serve as the Pirates' everyday designated hitter but faded into a part-time role by May after struggling to get going at the plate. The Pirates have now decided to part ways with the 35-year-old, who slashed just .203/.286/.327 with eight home runs and a career-worst 28.6 percent strikeout rate over 280 plate appearances. The club is expected to call up Ronny Simon from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill the open roster spot. Ozuna will look to continue his career elsewhere as he navigates free agency.
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Nate Lowe CLE DH
Guardians' Nathaniel Lowe: Comes off bench with new team7h ago
Lowe entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-2 in a 6-2 loss to the Mets.
Lowe, who was acquired from the Reds on Monday, opened his first game with Cleveland on the bench against a left-handed starter. He pinch hit for Rhys Hoskins once a right-handed reliever entered the game and finished out the contest at first base. With the Guardians demoting Kyle Manzardo to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Lowe is expected to serve as the primary first baseman against right-handed starters.
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Yandy Diaz TB DH
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Gets on base three times15h ago
Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Rockies.
Diaz notched his third multi-hit effort over his last seven games. The steal was just his third of the season, though two of them have come since the All-Star break. Diaz remains firmly in the leadoff role despite the relative lack of speed, as he continues to set the table well. He's batting .300 with an .831 OPS, 15 home runs, 64 RBI, 61 runs scored, 20 doubles and one triple over 109 contests this season.