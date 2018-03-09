2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 10-team AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.
I use a reliever-heavy strategy in several formats. Head-to-head categories is my favorite format to employ it, but league-specific Rotisserie isn't far behind, especially the 10-team variety.
The first thing you have to recognize is that everyone is going to stink at something in league-specific Roto. By the time you get to the double-digit rounds it feels like there are no good players left, and by Round 20 you're drafting players who might hurt you more than they help.
Why does that matter? With only 10 teams, and the lack of talent in the player pool, punting a category (at least for part of the season) seems more palatable. With so many teams starting bad pitchers (especially in the AL) at the end of their rosters, good relievers may not even hurt you in strikeouts. So you're maybe punting one category (wins).
I say maybe, because I also believe this format makes it easier to make up ground once you get into the season. You know by the break a couple of teams are going to be ravaged by injuries and rendered irrelevant. Some of them may actually stop paying attention. The point? It won't be all that difficult to make up three or four standings points in a category like wins, especially if you've built a sizable lead in saves, ERA and WHIP, which this type of roster construction should give you.
I'd also note, that I did take one pitcher with ace upside (Lance McCullers) and a couple late who could work their way into my rotation. I may start the year with one or two starting pitchers, but by June I expect to have three or four. We didn't draft benches for this league, but during the reserve rounds I would have likely added a few more high-upside starters, hoping that one hits.
The final thing I'll say is that this works better in the American League than National League. Because of the scarcity of saves, relievers go early in this format, so if you want to stockpile them, you won't be able to wait. That means you need late value available in the offensive categories. The presence of the DH, gives the AL far more options in that regard. Guys like Lucas Duda, Yonder Alonso and Randal Grichuk could be a big help in power, and are all available after the 10th round.
Here are the results:
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|3
|Mike McClure
|M. Betts RF BOS
|4
|Scott White
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|5
|Adam Aizer
|C. Sale SP BOS
|6
|Chris Towers
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|7
|George Maselli
|C. Correa SS HOU
|8
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|9
|Heath Cummings
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|10
|R.J. White
|J. Martinez RF BOS
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|11
|R.J. White
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|12
|Heath Cummings
|A. Judge RF NYY
|13
|Jeff Tobin
|G. Springer CF HOU
|14
|George Maselli
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|15
|Chris Towers
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|16
|Adam Aizer
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|17
|Scott White
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|18
|Mike McClure
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|19
|Sergio Gonzalez
|L. Severino SP NYY
|20
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|21
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|22
|Sergio Gonzalez
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|23
|Mike McClure
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|24
|Scott White
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|25
|Adam Aizer
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|26
|Chris Towers
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|27
|George Maselli
|C. Archer SP TB
|28
|Jeff Tobin
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|29
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kimbrel RP BOS
|30
|R.J. White
|J. Schoop 2B BAL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|31
|R.J. White
|J. Upton LF LAA
|32
|Heath Cummings
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|33
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|34
|George Maselli
|K. Davis LF OAK
|35
|Chris Towers
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|36
|Adam Aizer
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|37
|Scott White
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|38
|Mike McClure
|D. Price SP BOS
|39
|Sergio Gonzalez
|S. Perez C KC
|40
|Jamey Eisenberg
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|41
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Gray SP NYY
|42
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Segura SS SEA
|43
|Mike McClure
|G. Cole SP HOU
|44
|Scott White
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|45
|Adam Aizer
|N. Castellanos 3B DET
|46
|Chris Towers
|R. Cano 2B SEA
|47
|George Maselli
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|48
|Jeff Tobin
|K. Giles RP HOU
|49
|Heath Cummings
|E. Gattis C HOU
|50
|R.J. White
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|51
|R.J. White
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|52
|Heath Cummings
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|53
|Jeff Tobin
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|54
|George Maselli
|R. Osuna RP TOR
|55
|Chris Towers
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|56
|Adam Aizer
|C. Allen RP CLE
|57
|Scott White
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|58
|Mike McClure
|M. Moustakas 3B KC
|59
|Sergio Gonzalez
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Nunez 3B BOS
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones CF BAL
|62
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Beltre 3B TEX
|63
|Mike McClure
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|64
|Scott White
|E. Diaz RP SEA
|65
|Adam Aizer
|W. Ramos C TB
|66
|Chris Towers
|B. Snell SP TB
|67
|George Maselli
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|68
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Stroman SP TOR
|69
|Heath Cummings
|B. Zimmer CF CLE
|70
|R.J. White
|J. Smoak 1B TOR
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|R.J. White
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|72
|Heath Cummings
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|73
|Jeff Tobin
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|74
|George Maselli
|B. McCann C HOU
|75
|Chris Towers
|D. Duffy SP KC
|76
|Adam Aizer
|G. Bird 1B NYY
|77
|Scott White
|M. Gonzalez LF HOU
|78
|Mike McClure
|I. Kinsler 2B LAA
|79
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Colome RP TB
|80
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Bundy SP BAL
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|81
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Morton SP HOU
|82
|Sergio Gonzalez
|K. Kiermaier CF TB
|83
|Mike McClure
|B. Gardner LF NYY
|84
|Scott White
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|85
|Adam Aizer
|T. Bauer SP CLE
|86
|Chris Towers
|M. Brantley LF CLE
|87
|George Maselli
|J. Bradley CF BOS
|88
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Fulmer SP DET
|89
|Heath Cummings
|D. DeShields LF TEX
|90
|R.J. White
|Z. Cozart SS LAA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|91
|R.J. White
|B. Treinen RP OAK
|92
|Heath Cummings
|K. Herrera RP KC
|93
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Garcia RF CHW
|94
|George Maselli
|J. Faria SP TB
|95
|Chris Towers
|K. Gausman SP BAL
|96
|Adam Aizer
|B. Parker RP LAA
|97
|Scott White
|J. Kipnis 2B CLE
|98
|Mike McClure
|C. Davis 1B BAL
|99
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Miller RP CLE
|100
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Hamels SP TEX
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|101
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Greene RP DET
|102
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|103
|Mike McClure
|A. Sanchez SP TOR
|104
|Scott White
|G. Richards SP LAA
|105
|Adam Aizer
|S. Piscotty RF OAK
|106
|Chris Towers
|G. Torres SS NYY
|107
|George Maselli
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|108
|Jeff Tobin
|F. Rodney RP MIN
|109
|Heath Cummings
|B. Brach RP BAL
|110
|R.J. White
|R. Porcello SP BOS
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|111
|R.J. White
|E. Santana SP MIN
|112
|Heath Cummings
|M. Zunino C SEA
|113
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Hays RF BAL
|114
|George Maselli
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|115
|Chris Towers
|J. Soria RP CHW
|116
|Adam Aizer
|Y. Solarte 2B TOR
|117
|Scott White
|A. Claudio RP TEX
|118
|Mike McClure
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|119
|Sergio Gonzalez
|L. Morrison 1B MIN
|120
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Happ SP TOR
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Pomeranz SP BOS
|122
|Sergio Gonzalez
|R. Chirinos C TEX
|123
|Mike McClure
|W. Castillo C CHW
|124
|Scott White
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|125
|Adam Aizer
|R. Martin C TOR
|126
|Chris Towers
|R. Healy DH SEA
|127
|George Maselli
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|128
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Hicks CF NYY
|129
|Heath Cummings
|R. Grichuk LF TOR
|130
|R.J. White
|N. Jones RP CHW
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|131
|R.J. White
|M. Smith CF TB
|132
|Heath Cummings
|J. Polanco SS MIN
|133
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Montgomery SP NYY
|134
|George Maselli
|H. Ramirez DH BOS
|135
|Chris Towers
|C. Gomez CF TB
|136
|Adam Aizer
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|137
|Scott White
|J. McCann C DET
|138
|Mike McClure
|K. Calhoun RF LAA
|139
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Minor RP TEX
|140
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Betances RP NYY
|142
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Trumbo DH BAL
|143
|Mike McClure
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|144
|Scott White
|M. Estrada SP TOR
|145
|Adam Aizer
|J. Reddick RF HOU
|146
|Chris Towers
|M. Leake SP SEA
|147
|George Maselli
|A. Cobb SP TB
|148
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Simmons SS LAA
|149
|Heath Cummings
|Y. Alonso 1B CLE
|150
|R.J. White
|S. Choo RF TEX
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|151
|R.J. White
|C. Vazquez C BOS
|152
|Heath Cummings
|D. Robertson RP NYY
|153
|Jeff Tobin
|F. Mejia C CLE
|154
|George Maselli
|C. McHugh SP HOU
|155
|Chris Towers
|J. Candelario 3B DET
|156
|Adam Aizer
|J. Soler RF KC
|157
|Scott White
|K. Kela RP TEX
|158
|Mike McClure
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|159
|Sergio Gonzalez
|B. Peacock SP HOU
|160
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Fowler RF OAK
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|161
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Semien SS OAK
|162
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Lowrie 2B OAK
|163
|Mike McClure
|B. Drury 2B NYY
|164
|Scott White
|K. Morales DH TOR
|165
|Adam Aizer
|C. Green RP NYY
|166
|Chris Towers
|F. Hernandez SP SEA
|167
|George Maselli
|C. Sabathia SP NYY
|168
|Jeff Tobin
|K. Pillar CF TOR
|169
|Heath Cummings
|L. Duda 1B KC
|170
|R.J. White
|C. Rodon SP CHW
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|171
|R.J. White
|C. Granderson CF TOR
|172
|Heath Cummings
|T. Beckham SS BAL
|173
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Junis SP KC
|174
|George Maselli
|D. Fisher LF HOU
|175
|Chris Towers
|J. Nicasio RP SEA
|176
|Adam Aizer
|L. Chisenhall RF CLE
|177
|Scott White
|C. Bedrosian RP LAA
|178
|Mike McClure
|C. Devenski RP HOU
|179
|Sergio Gonzalez
|C. Cron 1B TB
|180
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Sisco C BAL
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mauer 1B MIN
|182
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Bush RP TEX
|183
|Mike McClure
|J. Castro C MIN
|184
|Scott White
|N. Delmonico LF CHW
|185
|Adam Aizer
|D. Travis 2B TOR
|186
|Chris Towers
|T. Hernandez LF TOR
|187
|George Maselli
|B. Swihart C BOS
|188
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Pujols DH LAA
|189
|Heath Cummings
|R. Lopez SP CHW
|190
|R.J. White
|J. Lucroy C TEX
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|191
|R.J. White
|D. Salazar SP CLE
|192
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kahnle RP NYY
|193
|Jeff Tobin
|Y. Gomes C CLE
|194
|George Maselli
|Z. Britton RP BAL
|195
|Chris Towers
|B. Maxwell C OAK
|196
|Adam Aizer
|M. Andujar 3B NYY
|197
|Scott White
|M. Joyce RF OAK
|198
|Mike McClure
|M. Cabrera LF CHW
|199
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Heaney SP LAA
|200
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Escobar 3B MIN
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|201
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Martin CF DET
|202
|Sergio Gonzalez
|D. Mengden SP OAK
|203
|Mike McClure
|A. Reed RP MIN
|204
|Scott White
|J. Bonifacio RF KC
|205
|Adam Aizer
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|206
|Chris Towers
|Y. Sanchez 2B CHW
|207
|George Maselli
|R. Mondesi 2B KC
|208
|Jeff Tobin
|T. Skaggs SP LAA
|209
|Heath Cummings
|K. Graveman SP OAK
|210
|R.J. White
|M. Mahtook CF DET
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|211
|R.J. White
|M. Givens RP BAL
|212
|Heath Cummings
|M. Duffy 3B TB
|213
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Cotton SP OAK
|214
|George Maselli
|J. Ramirez SP LAA
|215
|Chris Towers
|V. Martinez DH DET
|216
|Adam Aizer
|M. Moreland 1B BOS
|217
|Scott White
|D. Span CF TB
|218
|Mike McClure
|E. Ramirez SP SEA
|219
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Moore SP TEX
|220
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Pedroia 2B BOS
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|221
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Maldonado C LAA
|222
|Sergio Gonzalez
|C. Frazier LF NYY
|223
|Mike McClure
|M. Shoemaker SP LAA
|224
|Scott White
|C. Joseph C BAL
|225
|Adam Aizer
|J. Garcia SP TOR
|226
|Chris Towers
|W. Harris RP HOU
|227
|George Maselli
|E. Jimenez RF CHW
|228
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|229
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jay LF KC
|230
|R.J. White
|M. Davidson 3B CHW
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|20
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|3
|21
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|4
|40
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|5
|41
|S. Gray SP NYY
|6
|60
|E. Nunez 3B BOS
|7
|61
|A. Jones CF BAL
|8
|80
|D. Bundy SP BAL
|9
|81
|C. Morton SP HOU
|10
|100
|C. Hamels SP TEX
|11
|101
|S. Greene RP DET
|12
|120
|J. Happ SP TOR
|13
|121
|D. Pomeranz SP BOS
|14
|140
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|15
|141
|D. Betances RP NYY
|16
|160
|D. Fowler RF OAK
|17
|161
|M. Semien SS OAK
|18
|180
|C. Sisco C BAL
|19
|181
|J. Mauer 1B MIN
|20
|200
|E. Escobar 3B MIN
|21
|201
|L. Martin CF DET
|22
|220
|D. Pedroia 2B BOS
|23
|221
|M. Maldonado C LAA
|Sergio Gonzalez
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|2
|19
|L. Severino SP NYY
|3
|22
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|4
|39
|S. Perez C KC
|5
|42
|J. Segura SS SEA
|6
|59
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|7
|62
|A. Beltre 3B TEX
|8
|79
|A. Colome RP TB
|9
|82
|K. Kiermaier CF TB
|10
|99
|A. Miller RP CLE
|11
|102
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|12
|119
|L. Morrison 1B MIN
|13
|122
|R. Chirinos C TEX
|14
|139
|M. Minor RP TEX
|15
|142
|M. Trumbo DH BAL
|16
|159
|B. Peacock SP HOU
|17
|162
|J. Lowrie 2B OAK
|18
|179
|C. Cron 1B TB
|19
|182
|M. Bush RP TEX
|20
|199
|A. Heaney SP LAA
|21
|202
|D. Mengden SP OAK
|22
|219
|M. Moore SP TEX
|23
|222
|C. Frazier LF NYY
|Mike McClure
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|M. Betts RF BOS
|2
|18
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|3
|23
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|4
|38
|D. Price SP BOS
|5
|43
|G. Cole SP HOU
|6
|58
|M. Moustakas 3B KC
|7
|63
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|8
|78
|I. Kinsler 2B LAA
|9
|83
|B. Gardner LF NYY
|10
|98
|C. Davis 1B BAL
|11
|103
|A. Sanchez SP TOR
|12
|118
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|13
|123
|W. Castillo C CHW
|14
|138
|K. Calhoun RF LAA
|15
|143
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|16
|158
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|17
|163
|B. Drury 2B NYY
|18
|178
|C. Devenski RP HOU
|19
|183
|J. Castro C MIN
|20
|198
|M. Cabrera LF CHW
|21
|203
|A. Reed RP MIN
|22
|218
|E. Ramirez SP SEA
|23
|223
|M. Shoemaker SP LAA
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|2
|17
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|3
|24
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|4
|37
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|5
|44
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|6
|57
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|7
|64
|E. Diaz RP SEA
|8
|77
|M. Gonzalez LF HOU
|9
|84
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|10
|97
|J. Kipnis 2B CLE
|11
|104
|G. Richards SP LAA
|12
|117
|A. Claudio RP TEX
|13
|124
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|14
|137
|J. McCann C DET
|15
|144
|M. Estrada SP TOR
|16
|157
|K. Kela RP TEX
|17
|164
|K. Morales DH TOR
|18
|177
|C. Bedrosian RP LAA
|19
|184
|N. Delmonico LF CHW
|20
|197
|M. Joyce RF OAK
|21
|204
|J. Bonifacio RF KC
|22
|217
|D. Span CF TB
|23
|224
|C. Joseph C BAL
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|C. Sale SP BOS
|2
|16
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|3
|25
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|4
|36
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|5
|45
|N. Castellanos 3B DET
|6
|56
|C. Allen RP CLE
|7
|65
|W. Ramos C TB
|8
|76
|G. Bird 1B NYY
|9
|85
|T. Bauer SP CLE
|10
|96
|B. Parker RP LAA
|11
|105
|S. Piscotty RF OAK
|12
|116
|Y. Solarte 2B TOR
|13
|125
|R. Martin C TOR
|14
|136
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|15
|145
|J. Reddick RF HOU
|16
|156
|J. Soler RF KC
|17
|165
|C. Green RP NYY
|18
|176
|L. Chisenhall RF CLE
|19
|185
|D. Travis 2B TOR
|20
|196
|M. Andujar 3B NYY
|21
|205
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|22
|216
|M. Moreland 1B BOS
|23
|225
|J. Garcia SP TOR
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|2
|15
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|3
|26
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|4
|35
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|5
|46
|R. Cano 2B SEA
|6
|55
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|7
|66
|B. Snell SP TB
|8
|75
|D. Duffy SP KC
|9
|86
|M. Brantley LF CLE
|10
|95
|K. Gausman SP BAL
|11
|106
|G. Torres SS NYY
|12
|115
|J. Soria RP CHW
|13
|126
|R. Healy DH SEA
|14
|135
|C. Gomez CF TB
|15
|146
|M. Leake SP SEA
|16
|155
|J. Candelario 3B DET
|17
|166
|F. Hernandez SP SEA
|18
|175
|J. Nicasio RP SEA
|19
|186
|T. Hernandez LF TOR
|20
|195
|B. Maxwell C OAK
|21
|206
|Y. Sanchez 2B CHW
|22
|215
|V. Martinez DH DET
|23
|226
|W. Harris RP HOU
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. Correa SS HOU
|2
|14
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|3
|27
|C. Archer SP TB
|4
|34
|K. Davis LF OAK
|5
|47
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|6
|54
|R. Osuna RP TOR
|7
|67
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|8
|74
|B. McCann C HOU
|9
|87
|J. Bradley CF BOS
|10
|94
|J. Faria SP TB
|11
|107
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|12
|114
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|13
|127
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|14
|134
|H. Ramirez DH BOS
|15
|147
|A. Cobb SP TB
|16
|154
|C. McHugh SP HOU
|17
|167
|C. Sabathia SP NYY
|18
|174
|D. Fisher LF HOU
|19
|187
|B. Swihart C BOS
|20
|194
|Z. Britton RP BAL
|21
|207
|R. Mondesi 2B KC
|22
|214
|J. Ramirez SP LAA
|23
|227
|E. Jimenez RF CHW
|Jeff Tobin
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|2
|13
|G. Springer CF HOU
|3
|28
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|4
|33
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|5
|48
|K. Giles RP HOU
|6
|53
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|7
|68
|M. Stroman SP TOR
|8
|73
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|9
|88
|M. Fulmer SP DET
|10
|93
|A. Garcia RF CHW
|11
|108
|F. Rodney RP MIN
|12
|113
|A. Hays RF BAL
|13
|128
|A. Hicks CF NYY
|14
|133
|J. Montgomery SP NYY
|15
|148
|A. Simmons SS LAA
|16
|153
|F. Mejia C CLE
|17
|168
|K. Pillar CF TOR
|18
|173
|J. Junis SP KC
|19
|188
|A. Pujols DH LAA
|20
|193
|Y. Gomes C CLE
|21
|208
|T. Skaggs SP LAA
|22
|213
|J. Cotton SP OAK
|23
|228
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|2
|12
|A. Judge RF NYY
|3
|29
|C. Kimbrel RP BOS
|4
|32
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|5
|49
|E. Gattis C HOU
|6
|52
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|7
|69
|B. Zimmer CF CLE
|8
|72
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|9
|89
|D. DeShields LF TEX
|10
|92
|K. Herrera RP KC
|11
|109
|B. Brach RP BAL
|12
|112
|M. Zunino C SEA
|13
|129
|R. Grichuk LF TOR
|14
|132
|J. Polanco SS MIN
|15
|149
|Y. Alonso 1B CLE
|16
|152
|D. Robertson RP NYY
|17
|169
|L. Duda 1B KC
|18
|172
|T. Beckham SS BAL
|19
|189
|R. Lopez SP CHW
|20
|192
|T. Kahnle RP NYY
|21
|209
|K. Graveman SP OAK
|22
|212
|M. Duffy 3B TB
|23
|229
|J. Jay LF KC
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Martinez RF BOS
|2
|11
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|3
|30
|J. Schoop 2B BAL
|4
|31
|J. Upton LF LAA
|5
|50
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|6
|51
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|7
|70
|J. Smoak 1B TOR
|8
|71
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|9
|90
|Z. Cozart SS LAA
|10
|91
|B. Treinen RP OAK
|11
|110
|R. Porcello SP BOS
|12
|111
|E. Santana SP MIN
|13
|130
|N. Jones RP CHW
|14
|131
|M. Smith CF TB
|15
|150
|S. Choo RF TEX
|16
|151
|C. Vazquez C BOS
|17
|170
|C. Rodon SP CHW
|18
|171
|C. Granderson CF TOR
|19
|190
|J. Lucroy C TEX
|20
|191
|D. Salazar SP CLE
|21
|210
|M. Mahtook CF DET
|22
|211
|M. Givens RP BAL
|23
|230
|M. Davidson 3B CHW
