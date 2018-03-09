2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 10-team AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft

I use a reliever-heavy strategy in several formats. Head-to-head categories is my favorite format to employ it, but league-specific Rotisserie isn't far behind, especially the 10-team variety.

The first thing you have to recognize is that everyone is going to stink at something in league-specific Roto. By the time you get to the double-digit rounds it feels like there are no good players left, and by Round 20 you're drafting players who might hurt you more than they help.

Why does that matter? With only 10 teams, and the lack of talent in the player pool, punting a category (at least for part of the season) seems more palatable. With so many teams starting bad pitchers (especially in the AL) at the end of their rosters, good relievers may not even hurt you in strikeouts. So you're maybe punting one category (wins).

I say maybe, because I also believe this format makes it easier to make up ground once you get into the season. You know by the break a couple of teams are going to be ravaged by injuries and rendered irrelevant. Some of them may actually stop paying attention. The point? It won't be all that difficult to make up three or four standings points in a category like wins, especially if you've built a sizable lead in saves, ERA and WHIP, which this type of roster construction should give you.

I'd also note, that I did take one pitcher with ace upside (Lance McCullers) and a couple late who could work their way into my rotation. I may start the year with one or two starting pitchers, but by June I expect to have three or four. We didn't draft benches for this league, but during the reserve rounds I would have likely added a few more high-upside starters, hoping that one hits.

The final thing I'll say is that this works better in the American League than National League. Because of the scarcity of saves, relievers go early in this format, so if you want to stockpile them, you won't be able to wait. That means you need late value available in the offensive categories. The presence of the DH, gives the AL far more options in that regard. Guys like Lucas Duda, Yonder Alonso and Randal Grichuk could be a big help in power, and are all available after the 10th round.

The analysts who participated in this mock draft are:

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

George Maselli, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports

Mike McClure, Sportsline

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Scott White, CBS Sports

Sergio Gonzalez, CBS Sports

Here are the results: