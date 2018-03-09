2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 10-team AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft

Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.

I use a reliever-heavy strategy in several formats. Head-to-head categories is my favorite format to employ it, but league-specific Rotisserie isn't far behind, especially the 10-team variety.

The first thing you have to recognize is that everyone is going to stink at something in league-specific Roto. By the time you get to the double-digit rounds it feels like there are no good players left, and by Round 20 you're drafting players who might hurt you more than they help. 

Why does that matter? With only 10 teams, and the lack of talent in the player pool, punting a category (at least for part of the season) seems more palatable. With so many teams starting bad pitchers (especially in the AL) at the end of their rosters, good relievers may not even hurt you in strikeouts. So you're maybe punting one category (wins).

I say maybe, because I also believe this format makes it easier to make up ground once you get into the season. You know by the break a couple of teams are going to be ravaged by injuries and rendered irrelevant. Some of them may actually stop paying attention. The point? It won't be all that difficult to make up three or four standings points in a category like wins, especially if you've built a sizable lead in saves, ERA and WHIP, which this type of roster construction should give you. 

I'd also note, that I did take one pitcher with ace upside (Lance McCullers) and a couple late who could work their way into my rotation. I may start the year with one or two starting pitchers, but by June I expect to have three or four. We didn't draft benches for this league, but during the reserve rounds I would have likely added a few more high-upside starters, hoping that one hits.

The final thing I'll say is that this works better in the American League than National League. Because of the scarcity of saves, relievers go early in this format, so if you want to stockpile them, you won't be able to wait. That means you need late value available in the offensive categories. The presence of the DH, gives the AL far more options in that regard. Guys like Lucas Duda, Yonder Alonso and Randal Grichuk could be a big help in power, and are all available after the 10th round.

The analysts who participated in this mock draft are: 

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
Chris Towers, CBS Sports
George Maselli, CBS Sports
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
Mike McClure, Sportsline
R.J. White, CBS Sports
Scott White, CBS Sports
Sergio Gonzalez, CBS Sports

Here are the results: 

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jamey Eisenberg M. Trout CF LAA
2 Sergio Gonzalez J. Altuve 2B HOU
3 Mike McClure M. Betts RF BOS
4 Scott White C. Kluber SP CLE
5 Adam Aizer C. Sale SP BOS
6 Chris Towers G. Stanton RF NYY
7 George Maselli C. Correa SS HOU
8 Jeff Tobin M. Machado 3B BAL
9 Heath Cummings J. Ramirez 3B CLE
10 R.J. White J. Martinez RF BOS
Round 2
Pos Team Player
11 R.J. White F. Lindor SS CLE
12 Heath Cummings A. Judge RF NYY
13 Jeff Tobin G. Springer CF HOU
14 George Maselli J. Donaldson 3B TOR
15 Chris Towers G. Sanchez C NYY
16 Adam Aizer D. Gordon 2B SEA
17 Scott White J. Abreu 1B CHW
18 Mike McClure J. Verlander SP HOU
19 Sergio Gonzalez L. Severino SP NYY
20 Jamey Eisenberg B. Dozier 2B MIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
21 Jamey Eisenberg A. Bregman 3B HOU
22 Sergio Gonzalez N. Cruz DH SEA
23 Mike McClure C. Carrasco SP CLE
24 Scott White A. Benintendi LF BOS
25 Adam Aizer E. Encarnacion DH CLE
26 Chris Towers B. Buxton CF MIN
27 George Maselli C. Archer SP TB
28 Jeff Tobin E. Andrus SS TEX
29 Heath Cummings C. Kimbrel RP BOS
30 R.J. White J. Schoop 2B BAL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
31 R.J. White J. Upton LF LAA
32 Heath Cummings A. Chapman RP NYY
33 Jeff Tobin M. Cabrera 1B DET
34 George Maselli K. Davis LF OAK
35 Chris Towers J. Paxton SP SEA
36 Adam Aizer D. Keuchel SP HOU
37 Scott White W. Merrifield 2B KC
38 Mike McClure D. Price SP BOS
39 Sergio Gonzalez S. Perez C KC
40 Jamey Eisenberg X. Bogaerts SS BOS
Round 5
Pos Team Player
41 Jamey Eisenberg S. Gray SP NYY
42 Sergio Gonzalez J. Segura SS SEA
43 Mike McClure G. Cole SP HOU
44 Scott White M. Tanaka SP NYY
45 Adam Aizer N. Castellanos 3B DET
46 Chris Towers R. Cano 2B SEA
47 George Maselli R. Devers 3B BOS
48 Jeff Tobin K. Giles RP HOU
49 Heath Cummings E. Gattis C HOU
50 R.J. White M. Sano 3B MIN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
51 R.J. White S. Ohtani SP LAA
52 Heath Cummings L. McCullers SP HOU
53 Jeff Tobin R. Odor 2B TEX
54 George Maselli R. Osuna RP TOR
55 Chris Towers M. Olson 1B OAK
56 Adam Aizer C. Allen RP CLE
57 Scott White J. Gallo 3B TEX
58 Mike McClure M. Moustakas 3B KC
59 Sergio Gonzalez E. Rosario LF MIN
60 Jamey Eisenberg E. Nunez 3B BOS
Round 7
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones CF BAL
62 Sergio Gonzalez A. Beltre 3B TEX
63 Mike McClure D. Gregorius SS NYY
64 Scott White E. Diaz RP SEA
65 Adam Aizer W. Ramos C TB
66 Chris Towers B. Snell SP TB
67 George Maselli Y. Moncada 2B CHW
68 Jeff Tobin M. Stroman SP TOR
69 Heath Cummings B. Zimmer CF CLE
70 R.J. White J. Smoak 1B TOR
Round 8
Pos Team Player
71 R.J. White J. Berrios SP MIN
72 Heath Cummings N. Mazara RF TEX
73 Jeff Tobin K. Seager 3B SEA
74 George Maselli B. McCann C HOU
75 Chris Towers D. Duffy SP KC
76 Adam Aizer G. Bird 1B NYY
77 Scott White M. Gonzalez LF HOU
78 Mike McClure I. Kinsler 2B LAA
79 Sergio Gonzalez A. Colome RP TB
80 Jamey Eisenberg D. Bundy SP BAL
Round 9
Pos Team Player
81 Jamey Eisenberg C. Morton SP HOU
82 Sergio Gonzalez K. Kiermaier CF TB
83 Mike McClure B. Gardner LF NYY
84 Scott White M. Clevinger SP CLE
85 Adam Aizer T. Bauer SP CLE
86 Chris Towers M. Brantley LF CLE
87 George Maselli J. Bradley CF BOS
88 Jeff Tobin M. Fulmer SP DET
89 Heath Cummings D. DeShields LF TEX
90 R.J. White Z. Cozart SS LAA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
91 R.J. White B. Treinen RP OAK
92 Heath Cummings K. Herrera RP KC
93 Jeff Tobin A. Garcia RF CHW
94 George Maselli J. Faria SP TB
95 Chris Towers K. Gausman SP BAL
96 Adam Aizer B. Parker RP LAA
97 Scott White J. Kipnis 2B CLE
98 Mike McClure C. Davis 1B BAL
99 Sergio Gonzalez A. Miller RP CLE
100 Jamey Eisenberg C. Hamels SP TEX
Round 11
Pos Team Player
101 Jamey Eisenberg S. Greene RP DET
102 Sergio Gonzalez M. Haniger RF SEA
103 Mike McClure A. Sanchez SP TOR
104 Scott White G. Richards SP LAA
105 Adam Aizer S. Piscotty RF OAK
106 Chris Towers G. Torres SS NYY
107 George Maselli T. Mancini LF BAL
108 Jeff Tobin F. Rodney RP MIN
109 Heath Cummings B. Brach RP BAL
110 R.J. White R. Porcello SP BOS
Round 12
Pos Team Player
111 R.J. White E. Santana SP MIN
112 Heath Cummings M. Zunino C SEA
113 Jeff Tobin A. Hays RF BAL
114 George Maselli W. Calhoun LF TEX
115 Chris Towers J. Soria RP CHW
116 Adam Aizer Y. Solarte 2B TOR
117 Scott White A. Claudio RP TEX
118 Mike McClure Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
119 Sergio Gonzalez L. Morrison 1B MIN
120 Jamey Eisenberg J. Happ SP TOR
Round 13
Pos Team Player
121 Jamey Eisenberg D. Pomeranz SP BOS
122 Sergio Gonzalez R. Chirinos C TEX
123 Mike McClure W. Castillo C CHW
124 Scott White T. Anderson SS CHW
125 Adam Aizer R. Martin C TOR
126 Chris Towers R. Healy DH SEA
127 George Maselli S. Manaea SP OAK
128 Jeff Tobin A. Hicks CF NYY
129 Heath Cummings R. Grichuk LF TOR
130 R.J. White N. Jones RP CHW
Round 14
Pos Team Player
131 R.J. White M. Smith CF TB
132 Heath Cummings J. Polanco SS MIN
133 Jeff Tobin J. Montgomery SP NYY
134 George Maselli H. Ramirez DH BOS
135 Chris Towers C. Gomez CF TB
136 Adam Aizer J. Odorizzi SP MIN
137 Scott White J. McCann C DET
138 Mike McClure K. Calhoun RF LAA
139 Sergio Gonzalez M. Minor RP TEX
140 Jamey Eisenberg L. Giolito SP CHW
Round 15
Pos Team Player
141 Jamey Eisenberg D. Betances RP NYY
142 Sergio Gonzalez M. Trumbo DH BAL
143 Mike McClure M. Kepler RF MIN
144 Scott White M. Estrada SP TOR
145 Adam Aizer J. Reddick RF HOU
146 Chris Towers M. Leake SP SEA
147 George Maselli A. Cobb SP TB
148 Jeff Tobin A. Simmons SS LAA
149 Heath Cummings Y. Alonso 1B CLE
150 R.J. White S. Choo RF TEX
Round 16
Pos Team Player
151 R.J. White C. Vazquez C BOS
152 Heath Cummings D. Robertson RP NYY
153 Jeff Tobin F. Mejia C CLE
154 George Maselli C. McHugh SP HOU
155 Chris Towers J. Candelario 3B DET
156 Adam Aizer J. Soler RF KC
157 Scott White K. Kela RP TEX
158 Mike McClure M. Chapman 3B OAK
159 Sergio Gonzalez B. Peacock SP HOU
160 Jamey Eisenberg D. Fowler RF OAK
Round 17
Pos Team Player
161 Jamey Eisenberg M. Semien SS OAK
162 Sergio Gonzalez J. Lowrie 2B OAK
163 Mike McClure B. Drury 2B NYY
164 Scott White K. Morales DH TOR
165 Adam Aizer C. Green RP NYY
166 Chris Towers F. Hernandez SP SEA
167 George Maselli C. Sabathia SP NYY
168 Jeff Tobin K. Pillar CF TOR
169 Heath Cummings L. Duda 1B KC
170 R.J. White C. Rodon SP CHW
Round 18
Pos Team Player
171 R.J. White C. Granderson CF TOR
172 Heath Cummings T. Beckham SS BAL
173 Jeff Tobin J. Junis SP KC
174 George Maselli D. Fisher LF HOU
175 Chris Towers J. Nicasio RP SEA
176 Adam Aizer L. Chisenhall RF CLE
177 Scott White C. Bedrosian RP LAA
178 Mike McClure C. Devenski RP HOU
179 Sergio Gonzalez C. Cron 1B TB
180 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sisco C BAL
Round 19
Pos Team Player
181 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mauer 1B MIN
182 Sergio Gonzalez M. Bush RP TEX
183 Mike McClure J. Castro C MIN
184 Scott White N. Delmonico LF CHW
185 Adam Aizer D. Travis 2B TOR
186 Chris Towers T. Hernandez LF TOR
187 George Maselli B. Swihart C BOS
188 Jeff Tobin A. Pujols DH LAA
189 Heath Cummings R. Lopez SP CHW
190 R.J. White J. Lucroy C TEX
Round 20
Pos Team Player
191 R.J. White D. Salazar SP CLE
192 Heath Cummings T. Kahnle RP NYY
193 Jeff Tobin Y. Gomes C CLE
194 George Maselli Z. Britton RP BAL
195 Chris Towers B. Maxwell C OAK
196 Adam Aizer M. Andujar 3B NYY
197 Scott White M. Joyce RF OAK
198 Mike McClure M. Cabrera LF CHW
199 Sergio Gonzalez A. Heaney SP LAA
200 Jamey Eisenberg E. Escobar 3B MIN
Round 21
Pos Team Player
201 Jamey Eisenberg L. Martin CF DET
202 Sergio Gonzalez D. Mengden SP OAK
203 Mike McClure A. Reed RP MIN
204 Scott White J. Bonifacio RF KC
205 Adam Aizer E. Rodriguez SP BOS
206 Chris Towers Y. Sanchez 2B CHW
207 George Maselli R. Mondesi 2B KC
208 Jeff Tobin T. Skaggs SP LAA
209 Heath Cummings K. Graveman SP OAK
210 R.J. White M. Mahtook CF DET
Round 22
Pos Team Player
211 R.J. White M. Givens RP BAL
212 Heath Cummings M. Duffy 3B TB
213 Jeff Tobin J. Cotton SP OAK
214 George Maselli J. Ramirez SP LAA
215 Chris Towers V. Martinez DH DET
216 Adam Aizer M. Moreland 1B BOS
217 Scott White D. Span CF TB
218 Mike McClure E. Ramirez SP SEA
219 Sergio Gonzalez M. Moore SP TEX
220 Jamey Eisenberg D. Pedroia 2B BOS
Round 23
Pos Team Player
221 Jamey Eisenberg M. Maldonado C LAA
222 Sergio Gonzalez C. Frazier LF NYY
223 Mike McClure M. Shoemaker SP LAA
224 Scott White C. Joseph C BAL
225 Adam Aizer J. Garcia SP TOR
226 Chris Towers W. Harris RP HOU
227 George Maselli E. Jimenez RF CHW
228 Jeff Tobin M. Kopech SP CHW
229 Heath Cummings J. Jay LF KC
230 R.J. White M. Davidson 3B CHW
Team by Team
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 1 M. Trout CF LAA
2 20 B. Dozier 2B MIN
3 21 A. Bregman 3B HOU
4 40 X. Bogaerts SS BOS
5 41 S. Gray SP NYY
6 60 E. Nunez 3B BOS
7 61 A. Jones CF BAL
8 80 D. Bundy SP BAL
9 81 C. Morton SP HOU
10 100 C. Hamels SP TEX
11 101 S. Greene RP DET
12 120 J. Happ SP TOR
13 121 D. Pomeranz SP BOS
14 140 L. Giolito SP CHW
15 141 D. Betances RP NYY
16 160 D. Fowler RF OAK
17 161 M. Semien SS OAK
18 180 C. Sisco C BAL
19 181 J. Mauer 1B MIN
20 200 E. Escobar 3B MIN
21 201 L. Martin CF DET
22 220 D. Pedroia 2B BOS
23 221 M. Maldonado C LAA
Sergio Gonzalez
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Altuve 2B HOU
2 19 L. Severino SP NYY
3 22 N. Cruz DH SEA
4 39 S. Perez C KC
5 42 J. Segura SS SEA
6 59 E. Rosario LF MIN
7 62 A. Beltre 3B TEX
8 79 A. Colome RP TB
9 82 K. Kiermaier CF TB
10 99 A. Miller RP CLE
11 102 M. Haniger RF SEA
12 119 L. Morrison 1B MIN
13 122 R. Chirinos C TEX
14 139 M. Minor RP TEX
15 142 M. Trumbo DH BAL
16 159 B. Peacock SP HOU
17 162 J. Lowrie 2B OAK
18 179 C. Cron 1B TB
19 182 M. Bush RP TEX
20 199 A. Heaney SP LAA
21 202 D. Mengden SP OAK
22 219 M. Moore SP TEX
23 222 C. Frazier LF NYY
Mike McClure
Rd Pk Player
1 3 M. Betts RF BOS
2 18 J. Verlander SP HOU
3 23 C. Carrasco SP CLE
4 38 D. Price SP BOS
5 43 G. Cole SP HOU
6 58 M. Moustakas 3B KC
7 63 D. Gregorius SS NYY
8 78 I. Kinsler 2B LAA
9 83 B. Gardner LF NYY
10 98 C. Davis 1B BAL
11 103 A. Sanchez SP TOR
12 118 Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
13 123 W. Castillo C CHW
14 138 K. Calhoun RF LAA
15 143 M. Kepler RF MIN
16 158 M. Chapman 3B OAK
17 163 B. Drury 2B NYY
18 178 C. Devenski RP HOU
19 183 J. Castro C MIN
20 198 M. Cabrera LF CHW
21 203 A. Reed RP MIN
22 218 E. Ramirez SP SEA
23 223 M. Shoemaker SP LAA
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Kluber SP CLE
2 17 J. Abreu 1B CHW
3 24 A. Benintendi LF BOS
4 37 W. Merrifield 2B KC
5 44 M. Tanaka SP NYY
6 57 J. Gallo 3B TEX
7 64 E. Diaz RP SEA
8 77 M. Gonzalez LF HOU
9 84 M. Clevinger SP CLE
10 97 J. Kipnis 2B CLE
11 104 G. Richards SP LAA
12 117 A. Claudio RP TEX
13 124 T. Anderson SS CHW
14 137 J. McCann C DET
15 144 M. Estrada SP TOR
16 157 K. Kela RP TEX
17 164 K. Morales DH TOR
18 177 C. Bedrosian RP LAA
19 184 N. Delmonico LF CHW
20 197 M. Joyce RF OAK
21 204 J. Bonifacio RF KC
22 217 D. Span CF TB
23 224 C. Joseph C BAL
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 5 C. Sale SP BOS
2 16 D. Gordon 2B SEA
3 25 E. Encarnacion DH CLE
4 36 D. Keuchel SP HOU
5 45 N. Castellanos 3B DET
6 56 C. Allen RP CLE
7 65 W. Ramos C TB
8 76 G. Bird 1B NYY
9 85 T. Bauer SP CLE
10 96 B. Parker RP LAA
11 105 S. Piscotty RF OAK
12 116 Y. Solarte 2B TOR
13 125 R. Martin C TOR
14 136 J. Odorizzi SP MIN
15 145 J. Reddick RF HOU
16 156 J. Soler RF KC
17 165 C. Green RP NYY
18 176 L. Chisenhall RF CLE
19 185 D. Travis 2B TOR
20 196 M. Andujar 3B NYY
21 205 E. Rodriguez SP BOS
22 216 M. Moreland 1B BOS
23 225 J. Garcia SP TOR
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 6 G. Stanton RF NYY
2 15 G. Sanchez C NYY
3 26 B. Buxton CF MIN
4 35 J. Paxton SP SEA
5 46 R. Cano 2B SEA
6 55 M. Olson 1B OAK
7 66 B. Snell SP TB
8 75 D. Duffy SP KC
9 86 M. Brantley LF CLE
10 95 K. Gausman SP BAL
11 106 G. Torres SS NYY
12 115 J. Soria RP CHW
13 126 R. Healy DH SEA
14 135 C. Gomez CF TB
15 146 M. Leake SP SEA
16 155 J. Candelario 3B DET
17 166 F. Hernandez SP SEA
18 175 J. Nicasio RP SEA
19 186 T. Hernandez LF TOR
20 195 B. Maxwell C OAK
21 206 Y. Sanchez 2B CHW
22 215 V. Martinez DH DET
23 226 W. Harris RP HOU
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. Correa SS HOU
2 14 J. Donaldson 3B TOR
3 27 C. Archer SP TB
4 34 K. Davis LF OAK
5 47 R. Devers 3B BOS
6 54 R. Osuna RP TOR
7 67 Y. Moncada 2B CHW
8 74 B. McCann C HOU
9 87 J. Bradley CF BOS
10 94 J. Faria SP TB
11 107 T. Mancini LF BAL
12 114 W. Calhoun LF TEX
13 127 S. Manaea SP OAK
14 134 H. Ramirez DH BOS
15 147 A. Cobb SP TB
16 154 C. McHugh SP HOU
17 167 C. Sabathia SP NYY
18 174 D. Fisher LF HOU
19 187 B. Swihart C BOS
20 194 Z. Britton RP BAL
21 207 R. Mondesi 2B KC
22 214 J. Ramirez SP LAA
23 227 E. Jimenez RF CHW
Jeff Tobin
Rd Pk Player
1 8 M. Machado 3B BAL
2 13 G. Springer CF HOU
3 28 E. Andrus SS TEX
4 33 M. Cabrera 1B DET
5 48 K. Giles RP HOU
6 53 R. Odor 2B TEX
7 68 M. Stroman SP TOR
8 73 K. Seager 3B SEA
9 88 M. Fulmer SP DET
10 93 A. Garcia RF CHW
11 108 F. Rodney RP MIN
12 113 A. Hays RF BAL
13 128 A. Hicks CF NYY
14 133 J. Montgomery SP NYY
15 148 A. Simmons SS LAA
16 153 F. Mejia C CLE
17 168 K. Pillar CF TOR
18 173 J. Junis SP KC
19 188 A. Pujols DH LAA
20 193 Y. Gomes C CLE
21 208 T. Skaggs SP LAA
22 213 J. Cotton SP OAK
23 228 M. Kopech SP CHW
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 12 A. Judge RF NYY
3 29 C. Kimbrel RP BOS
4 32 A. Chapman RP NYY
5 49 E. Gattis C HOU
6 52 L. McCullers SP HOU
7 69 B. Zimmer CF CLE
8 72 N. Mazara RF TEX
9 89 D. DeShields LF TEX
10 92 K. Herrera RP KC
11 109 B. Brach RP BAL
12 112 M. Zunino C SEA
13 129 R. Grichuk LF TOR
14 132 J. Polanco SS MIN
15 149 Y. Alonso 1B CLE
16 152 D. Robertson RP NYY
17 169 L. Duda 1B KC
18 172 T. Beckham SS BAL
19 189 R. Lopez SP CHW
20 192 T. Kahnle RP NYY
21 209 K. Graveman SP OAK
22 212 M. Duffy 3B TB
23 229 J. Jay LF KC
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Martinez RF BOS
2 11 F. Lindor SS CLE
3 30 J. Schoop 2B BAL
4 31 J. Upton LF LAA
5 50 M. Sano 3B MIN
6 51 S. Ohtani SP LAA
7 70 J. Smoak 1B TOR
8 71 J. Berrios SP MIN
9 90 Z. Cozart SS LAA
10 91 B. Treinen RP OAK
11 110 R. Porcello SP BOS
12 111 E. Santana SP MIN
13 130 N. Jones RP CHW
14 131 M. Smith CF TB
15 150 S. Choo RF TEX
16 151 C. Vazquez C BOS
17 170 C. Rodon SP CHW
18 171 C. Granderson CF TOR
19 190 J. Lucroy C TEX
20 191 D. Salazar SP CLE
21 210 M. Mahtook CF DET
22 211 M. Givens RP BAL
23 230 M. Davidson 3B CHW
