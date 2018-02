2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction

Just one weekend later, look at how much more we know.

When we had our AL-only Rotisserie auction leading up to President's Day, so many of the top free agents remained unsigned that we could only guess what an appropriate bid might be. But with Eduardo Nunez, Eric Hosmer and J.D. Martinez finding teams in the days that followed, the NL version of the auction went much smoother. Two of those three would for sure not be contributing. One for sure would, and on him, we bid with gusto.

But there were still unknowns, and we still hedged our bets on them, not wanting to make a heavy investment in what we might ultimately lose. Jake Arrieta at $14 was hardly discounted at all, but Greg Holland for $7 and Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb for $4 seem like nice buys. Mike Moustakas for $2 is something close to crazy, but that's only if he signs with one of the 15 teams on the right side of the ledger.

As is always the case in the league-specific formats, the biggest contributors in the two scarcest categories -- stolen bases and saves – all went for a premium. Trea Turner was the most expensive player at $49. Billy Hamilton went for an astounding $36, more than both Freddie Freeman and Joey Votto, which may have also had something to do with first base being far and away the deepest position on this side of the player pool.

Likewise, you're not going to get a true closer for less than $15 in this format. I managed to snag Brandon Morrow for $14, but is he definitively the Cubs closer? And what's my recourse if he turns out not to be?

Personally, I like to spread my dollars a little more evenly in these league-specific formats, spending no more than $30 on any one player so that I have enough funds to draft full-timers at every position. The waiver wire is virtually non-existent, so if I commit to a $1 dud anywhere on the diamond, there's nothing to fall back on.

Again, it's standard 5x5 Rotisserie, so batting average, home runs, RBI, runs and stolen bases are the stats that matter for hitters and wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts and saves for pitchers. Also, the auction took place before the three-team trade between the Yankees, Rays and Diamondbacks went down, so some poor sap wasted a spot on Brandon Drury that he no doubt would have rather invested in Steven Souza.

Here are the participants:

Grey Albright , Razzball



, Razzball Lance Brozdowski , Big Three Sports



, Big Three Sports Brant Chesser , Baseball HQ



, Baseball HQ Keith Cromer , Patton & Company



, Patton & Company Danny Cross , Creativesports



, Creativesports Heath Cummings , CBS Sports



, CBS Sports Mike Gianella , Baseball Prospectus



, Baseball Prospectus Mike Kuchera , The Fantasy Man



, The Fantasy Man Philip Ponebshek , Patton & Company



, Patton & Company Chris Towers , CBS Sports



, CBS Sports Pasko Varnica , Creativesports



, Creativesports Scott White, CBS Sports



And here are the results: