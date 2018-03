2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Rotisserie auction

"I love it when a plan comes together"

- Colonel John "Hannibal" Smith

Don't we all?

Particularly in a Roto auction, I am going in with a plan. Sometimes that plan gets blown up at the very beginning of the auction. Mike Trout went for $60 and $55 for Jose Altuve. Even Trea Turner was over $50. I quickly realized I wasn't getting one of the elite players, even though my strategy was to go with a stars and scrubs approach.

This created an environment where two things were a given:

1. Big value was coming at some point in the auction.

2. There were going to be a lot of $1 players at the end of the auction.

I adjusted to that by first stockpiling players in my top 30. Overall, I ended up with six of them:

Paul Goldschmidt ($36)

Jose Ramirez ($31)

Manny Machado ($37)

J.D. Martinez ($38)

Starling Marte ($31)

Chris Sale ($40)

Now I was committed to a stars and scrubs approach, but I wanted to factor in the second consideration. Once I got down to $24, I started focusing on stealing players people were trying to sneak through for a dollar. This resulted in landing several players in the $1-$4 range:

Adam Eaton ($4)

Cesar Hernandez ($3)

Yadier Molina ($2)

Yasmani Grandal ($2)

Jake Lamb ($2)

Bradley Zimmer ($2)

Cameron Maybin ($2)

Odubel Herrera ($1)

Amed Rosario ($1)

The major mistake I made came at relief pitcher. I generally stock my Roto roster with relievers, but I paid a couple of bucks for several lesser relievers and then the market totally collapsed and better relievers went for the same price (or even less).

Just remember, when people go crazy on elite hitters and elite pitchers, there probably won't be enough money left for catchers and relief pitchers.

Here are the analysts who participated in this auction:

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Chris Mitchell, Roto Experts

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

George Maselli, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports

Matt Kleckner, Podcast listener

Paul Martin, Lenny Melnick Fantasy Sports

Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Co.

Scott White, CBS Sports

Scott Zeidman, Creativesports

Tim McLeod, Patton & Co.