2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Avisail Garcia, Manny Machado, Ryan Zimmerman among 12 hitters due for regression

I sometimes get the question: "I want to do my own rankings this year. Where do I start?"

Of course, my first reaction is that the guy should stop trying to do my job; I don't need to feel any more replaceable.

More reasonably, a fine place to start is with what players did last year, or even over the past three years. But to be clear, it's a place to start, not a place to finish. We all know that unsustainable things happen over the course of a full season. I write Regression Alert pieces throughout the year, but the truth is we never know when the regression is coming.

That doesn't mean we shouldn't be looking for it heading into a new season. And Avisail Garcia may as well have a neon sign hanging around his neck.

Garcia led baseball with a .392 BABIP in his breakout campaign. That's a full 52 points higher than his career mark and 72 points higher than his 2015 mark, which was previously his career high. What does that even mean? That you should probably expect a batting average in the .275 range, which is a huge drop for a player that has still never hit 20 home runs and doesn't steal a lot of bases. Garcia is a No. 4 outfielder who looks like much more based on last year's numbers.

Before we get to the rest of the regression candidates, it's important to recognize that regression in not inherently negative. Players can regress back to their previous state (or stats) in a positive way as well. Want an example? Look no further than Manny Machado. In 2017 Machado struck out less than his career rate, walked more, created less soft contact than his career norm and posted a career high in hard contact. The result? He posted his lowest OPS+ since his rookie year. He will regress back towards the mean in 2018, which will mean better numbers.

Here are 10 others due for regression and what you should realistically expect in 2018: