2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Dynasty league rankings -- a top 100
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers? Scott White offers his top 100 players for this rapidly growing format.
Dynasty leagues can be tricky.
Especially if you're just starting one. Balancing the present with the future is less than straightforward and not simply a matter of preference. The goal, after all, is a "dynasty," meaning sustained greatness. And you can't sustain greatness without juggling today and tomorrow.
But how to reconcile the two? With rankings, of course -- ones that take into account every aspect of a player's value instead of simply what he is or what he will be. Whether you're drafting from scratch, weighing your keepers or mulling a trade, I believe these rankings meet that need.
It's a different need than the one filled by my Top 50 Keepers, which took into account what an owner might have to forfeit (specifically in terms of draft picks or auction dollars) to keep a player. The point of that column was to find a bargain. The point of this one is to assign worth.
Using a 1-to-5 scale, with one being the worst and five the best, I've denoted the following for each player:
- Immediate value: What he's expected to be in 2018.
- Long-term value: What his peak looks like and how much of that peak he has left.
- Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his immediate and long-term value.
The final ranking is mostly a matter of adding the three, but I also factor in age and position, as well as some personal preference. The distinctions become less obvious in the 75-to-150 range, so at some point, subjectivity has to reign.
In those instances, I tend to favor the players with the higher ceiling, willing to wait a little longer for the bigger impact. Dynasty leagues afford you the luxury of time, after all.
|Rank
|Player
|Age (as of opening day)
|Immediate value
|Long-term value
|Confidence rating
|1
Mike Trout LAA CF
|26
|5
|5
|5
|2
Bryce Harper WAS RF
|25
|5
|5
|5
|3
Nolan Arenado COL 3B
|26
|5
|5
|5
|4
Carlos Correa HOU SS
|23
|5
|5
|5
|5
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
|27
|5
|5
|5
|6
Mookie Betts BOS RF
|25
|5
|5
|5
|7
Kris Bryant CHC 3B
|26
|5
|5
|5
|8
Manny Machado BAL 3B
|25
|5
|5
|5
|9
Trea Turner WAS SS
|24
|5
|5
|4
|10
Francisco Lindor CLE SS
|24
|5
|4
|4
|11
Corey Seager LAD SS
|23
|4
|5
|4
|12
Cody Bellinger LAD 1B
|22
|5
|5
|3
|13
Chris Sale BOS SP
|28
|5
|4
|5
|14
Paul Goldschmidt ARI 1B
|30
|5
|3
|5
|15
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
|30
|5
|3
|5
|16
Giancarlo Stanton NYY RF
|28
|5
|4
|4
|17
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
|28
|5
|4
|4
|18
Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B
|28
|4
|4
|5
|19
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
|25
|5
|4
|3
|20
Gary Sanchez NYY C
|25
|4
|4
|4
|21
Aaron Judge NYY RF
|25
|5
|4
|3
|22
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
|23
|3
|4
|4
|23
George Springer HOU CF
|28
|4
|4
|4
|24
Anthony Rendon WAS 3B
|27
|4
|4
|4
|25
Madison Bumgarner SF SP
|28
|4
|4
|4
|26
Luis Severino NYY SP
|24
|5
|5
|3
|27
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
|25
|5
|5
|2
|28
Andrew Benintendi BOS LF
|23
|3
|4
|4
|29
Charlie Blackmon COL CF
|31
|5
|2
|5
|30
Corey Kluber CLE SP
|31
|5
|3
|4
|31
Max Scherzer WAS SP
|33
|5
|2
|5
|32
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
|29
|5
|3
|3
|33
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
|29
|4
|3
|4
|34
Shohei Ohtani LAA SP
|23
|3
|5
|3
|35
Carlos Martinez STL SP
|26
|4
|4
|3
|36
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
|21
|3
|5
|4
|37
Christian Yelich MIA CF
|26
|3
|4
|4
|38
J.D. Martinez ARI RF
|30
|5
|3
|3
|39
Rhys Hoskins PHI LF
|25
|4
|4
|3
|40
Chris Archer TB SP
|29
|4
|3
|4
|41
Ronald Acuna ATL CF
|20
|2
|5
|4
|42
Joey Votto CIN 1B
|34
|5
|1
|4
|43
Xander Bogaerts BOS SS
|25
|3
|4
|3
|44
Willson Contreras CHC C
|25
|3
|4
|3
|45
Marcell Ozuna STL LF
|27
|4
|3
|3
|46
Josh Donaldson TOR 3B
|32
|4
|2
|4
|47
Buster Posey SF C
|31
|4
|2
|4
|48
Jose Abreu CHW 1B
|31
|4
|2
|4
|49
Brian Dozier MIN 2B
|30
|4
|2
|4
|50
Carlos Carrasco CLE SP
|31
|4
|2
|4
|51
Yu Darvish LAD SP
|31
|4
|2
|4
|52
Wil Myers SD 1B
|27
|3
|3
|3
|53
Jonathan Schoop BAL 2B
|26
|3
|3
|3
|54
Elvis Andrus TEX SS
|29
|4
|2
|3
|55
Zack Greinke ARI SP
|34
|5
|1
|4
|56
Justin Verlander HOU SP
|35
|5
|1
|4
|57
Jose Quintana CHC SP
|29
|3
|3
|4
|58
Tommy Pham STL LF
|30
|4
|2
|3
|59
A.J. Pollock ARI CF
|30
|4
|2
|3
|60
James Paxton SEA SP
|29
|4
|3
|2
|61
Eric Hosmer KC 1B
|28
|3
|3
|3
|62
Dee Gordon SEA 2B
|29
|3
|2
|4
|63
Kenley Jansen LAD RP
|30
|4
|2
|4
|64
Craig Kimbrel BOS RP
|29
|4
|2
|4
|65
Aaron Nola PHI SP
|24
|3
|4
|3
|66
Luis Castillo CIN SP
|25
|3
|5
|2
|67
Khris Davis OAK LF
|30
|3
|2
|4
|68
Daniel Murphy WAS 2B
|32
|4
|1
|3
|69
Justin Upton LAA LF
|30
|3
|2
|3
|70
Starling Marte PIT LF
|29
|3
|2
|3
|71
Justin Turner LAD 3B
|33
|4
|1
|3
|72
Dallas Keuchel HOU SP
|30
|4
|2
|3
|73
Byron Buxton MIN CF
|24
|3
|4
|2
|74
Miguel Sano MIN 3B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|75
Yoan Moncada CHW 2B
|22
|2
|5
|2
|76
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
|21
|2
|4
|3
|77
Aroldis Chapman NYY RP
|30
|4
|2
|3
|78
Zack Godley ARI SP
|27
|3
|3
|3
|79
Sonny Gray NYY SP
|28
|3
|3
|3
|80
Gerrit Cole HOU SP
|27
|3
|3
|3
|81
Lance McCullers HOU SP
|24
|3
|4
|2
|82
Matt Olson OAK 1B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|83
Domingo Santana MIL RF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|84
Gleyber Torres NYY SS
|21
|1
|5
|3
|85
Eloy Jimenez CHW RF
|21
|1
|5
|3
|86
Nick Senzel CIN 3B
|22
|1
|5
|3
|87
Marcus Stroman TOR SP
|26
|3
|3
|3
|88
Masahiro Tanaka NYY SP
|29
|3
|3
|2
|89
Edwin Encarnacion CLE DH
|35
|4
|1
|3
|90
Nelson Cruz SEA DH
|37
|4
|1
|3
|91
Andrew McCutchen SF CF
|31
|3
|2
|3
|92
Corey Knebel MIL RP
|26
|3
|3
|2
|93
Roberto Osuna TOR RP
|23
|3
|3
|2
|94
Rougned Odor TEX 2B
|24
|2
|4
|2
|95
Joey Gallo TEX 3B
|24
|3
|4
|1
|96
Travis Shaw MIL 3B
|27
|3
|3
|2
|97
Josh Bell PIT 1B
|25
|2
|3
|3
|98
Francisco Mejia CLE C
|22
|1
|4
|3
|99
Victor Robles WAS CF
|20
|1
|4
|3
|100
Alex Reyes STL RP
|23
|1
|5
|2
