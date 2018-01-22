2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Dynasty league rankings -- a top 100

Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers? Scott White offers his top 100 players for this rapidly growing format.

Dynasty leagues can be tricky.

Especially if you're just starting one. Balancing the present with the future is less than straightforward and not simply a matter of preference. The goal, after all, is a "dynasty," meaning sustained greatness. And you can't sustain greatness without juggling today and tomorrow.

But how to reconcile the two? With rankings, of course -- ones that take into account every aspect of a player's value instead of simply what he is or what he will be. Whether you're drafting from scratch, weighing your keepers or mulling a trade, I believe these rankings meet that need.

It's a different need than the one filled by my Top 50 Keepers, which took into account what an owner might have to forfeit (specifically in terms of draft picks or auction dollars) to keep a player. The point of that column was to find a bargain. The point of this one is to assign worth.

Using a 1-to-5 scale, with one being the worst and five the best, I've denoted the following for each player:

  1. Immediate value: What he's expected to be in 2018.
  2. Long-term value: What his peak looks like and how much of that peak he has left.
  3. Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his immediate and long-term value.

The final ranking is mostly a matter of adding the three, but I also factor in age and position, as well as some personal preference. The distinctions become less obvious in the 75-to-150 range, so at some point, subjectivity has to reign.

In those instances, I tend to favor the players with the higher ceiling, willing to wait a little longer for the bigger impact. Dynasty leagues afford you the luxury of time, after all.

Top 100 for dynasty leagues
RankPlayerAge (as of opening day)Immediate valueLong-term valueConfidence rating
1
Mike Trout LAA CF
26 5 5 5
2
Bryce Harper WAS RF
25 5 5 5
3
Nolan Arenado COL 3B
26 5 5 5
4
Carlos Correa HOU SS
23 5 5 5
5
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
27 5 5 5
6
Mookie Betts BOS RF
25 5 5 5
7
Kris Bryant CHC 3B
26 5 5 5
8
Manny Machado BAL 3B
25 5 5 5
9
Trea Turner WAS SS
24 5 5 4
10
Francisco Lindor CLE SS
24 5 4 4
11
Corey Seager LAD SS
23 4 5 4
12
Cody Bellinger LAD 1B
22 5 5 3
13
Chris Sale BOS SP
28 5 4 5
14
Paul Goldschmidt ARI 1B
30 5 3 5
15
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
30 5 3 5
16
Giancarlo Stanton NYY RF
28 5 4 4
17
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
28 5 4 4
18
Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B
28 4 4 5
19
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
25 5 4 3
20
Gary Sanchez NYY C
25 4 4 4
21
Aaron Judge NYY RF
25 5 4 3
22
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
23 3 4 4
23
George Springer HOU CF
28 4 4 4
24
Anthony Rendon WAS 3B
27 4 4 4
25
Madison Bumgarner SF SP
28 4 4 4
26
Luis Severino NYY SP
24 5 5 3
27
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
25 5 5 2
28
Andrew Benintendi BOS LF
23 3 4 4
29
Charlie Blackmon COL CF
31 5 2 5
30
Corey Kluber CLE SP
31 5 3 4
31
Max Scherzer WAS SP
33 5 2 5
32
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
29 5 3 3
33
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
29 4 3 4
34
Shohei Ohtani LAA SP
23 3 5 3
35
Carlos Martinez STL SP
26 4 4 3
36
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
21 3 5 4
37
Christian Yelich MIA CF
26 3 4 4
38
J.D. Martinez ARI RF
30 5 3 3
39
Rhys Hoskins PHI LF
25 4 4 3
40
Chris Archer TB SP
29 4 3 4
41
Ronald Acuna ATL CF
20 2 5 4
42
Joey Votto CIN 1B
34 5 1 4
43
Xander Bogaerts BOS SS
25 3 4 3
44
Willson Contreras CHC C
25 3 4 3
45
Marcell Ozuna STL LF
27 4 3 3
46
Josh Donaldson TOR 3B
32 4 2 4
47
Buster Posey SF C
31 4 2 4
48
Jose Abreu CHW 1B
31 4 2 4
49
Brian Dozier MIN 2B
30 4 2 4
50
Carlos Carrasco CLE SP
31 4 2 4
51
Yu Darvish LAD SP
31 4 2 4
52
Wil Myers SD 1B
27 3 3 3
53
Jonathan Schoop BAL 2B
26 3 3 3
54
Elvis Andrus TEX SS
29 4 2 3
55
Zack Greinke ARI SP
34 5 1 4
56
Justin Verlander HOU SP
35 5 1 4
57
Jose Quintana CHC SP
29 3 3 4
58
Tommy Pham STL LF
30 4 2 3
59
A.J. Pollock ARI CF
30 4 2 3
60
James Paxton SEA SP
29 4 3 2
61
Eric Hosmer KC 1B
28 3 3 3
62
Dee Gordon SEA 2B
29 3 2 4
63
Kenley Jansen LAD RP
30 4 2 4
64
Craig Kimbrel BOS RP
29 4 2 4
65
Aaron Nola PHI SP
24 3 4 3
66
Luis Castillo CIN SP
25 3 5 2
67
Khris Davis OAK LF
30 3 2 4
68
Daniel Murphy WAS 2B
32 4 1 3
69
Justin Upton LAA LF
30 3 2 3
70
Starling Marte PIT LF
29 3 2 3
71
Justin Turner LAD 3B
33 4 1 3
72
Dallas Keuchel HOU SP
30 4 2 3
73
Byron Buxton MIN CF
24 3 4 2
74
Miguel Sano MIN 3B
24 3 4 2
75
Yoan Moncada CHW 2B
22 2 5 2
76
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
21 2 4 3
77
Aroldis Chapman NYY RP
30 4 2 3
78
Zack Godley ARI SP
27 3 3 3
79
Sonny Gray NYY SP
28 3 3 3
80
Gerrit Cole HOU SP
27 3 3 3
81
Lance McCullers HOU SP
24 3 4 2
82
Matt Olson OAK 1B
24 3 4 2
83
Domingo Santana MIL RF
25 3 4 2
84
Gleyber Torres NYY SS
21 1 5 3
85
Eloy Jimenez CHW RF
21 1 5 3
86
Nick Senzel CIN 3B
22 1 5 3
87
Marcus Stroman TOR SP
26 3 3 3
88
Masahiro Tanaka NYY SP
29 3 3 2
89
Edwin Encarnacion CLE DH
35 4 1 3
90
Nelson Cruz SEA DH
37 4 1 3
91
Andrew McCutchen SF CF
31 3 2 3
92
Corey Knebel MIL RP
26 3 3 2
93
Roberto Osuna TOR RP
23 3 3 2
94
Rougned Odor TEX 2B
24 2 4 2
95
Joey Gallo TEX 3B
24 3 4 1
96
Travis Shaw MIL 3B
27 3 3 2
97
Josh Bell PIT 1B
25 2 3 3
98
Francisco Mejia CLE C
22 1 4 3
99
Victor Robles WAS CF
20 1 4 3
100
Alex Reyes STL RP
23 1 5 2
