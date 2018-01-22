2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Dynasty league rankings -- a top 100

Draft Prep Tiers: C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP

Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0 | Sleepers | Top 100 prospects

Dynasty leagues can be tricky.

Especially if you're just starting one. Balancing the present with the future is less than straightforward and not simply a matter of preference. The goal, after all, is a "dynasty," meaning sustained greatness. And you can't sustain greatness without juggling today and tomorrow.

But how to reconcile the two? With rankings, of course -- ones that take into account every aspect of a player's value instead of simply what he is or what he will be. Whether you're drafting from scratch, weighing your keepers or mulling a trade, I believe these rankings meet that need.

It's a different need than the one filled by my Top 50 Keepers, which took into account what an owner might have to forfeit (specifically in terms of draft picks or auction dollars) to keep a player. The point of that column was to find a bargain. The point of this one is to assign worth.

Using a 1-to-5 scale, with one being the worst and five the best, I've denoted the following for each player:

Immediate value: What he's expected to be in 2018.

Long-term value: What his peak looks like and how much of that peak he has left.

Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his immediate and long-term value.



The final ranking is mostly a matter of adding the three, but I also factor in age and position, as well as some personal preference. The distinctions become less obvious in the 75-to-150 range, so at some point, subjectivity has to reign.

In those instances, I tend to favor the players with the higher ceiling, willing to wait a little longer for the bigger impact. Dynasty leagues afford you the luxury of time, after all.