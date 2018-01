2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Load up on Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale? That's one strategy in our latest mock draft

I have never been one to reach for starting pitchers. In fact, I have been fairly strong in my opposition to using a first round pick on a pitcher. But I may be changing my mind and the approach Chris Towers and Mike McClure took in our recent mock draft helps show why.

Towers started his draft with Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale from the 10 spot. McClure, drafting at the turn, selected Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber. Had these picks happened in 2017 or before I would have panned them... heartily. But not today.

In fact, I think I like them.

There is a pretty clear tier of high level aces that ends after the four pitchers listed above. You can list them in a different order if you like, but they're the top of the mountain. They also feel like the only thing close to a guaranteed ace. While I still think it's riskier to take one of these aces instead of an elite hitter in the first round, it also increases your upside. When you take two of them? You just need them to stay healthy and come close to expectations.

To be clear, I still thought pitchers went a little too fast in this mock after the top four pitchers were taken. I still think it's safer to spend your early round picks on hitters. But I'm no longer thoroughly opposed to the idea of taking pitchers early, especially in a points league. Worried about what your hitters will look like if you do this? Check out the teams of Towers and McClure below.

This is a standard, 12-team CBS Sports points league, with the following scoring system:

Hitter Stats

Pitcher Stats

Single 1 pt Win 7 pts Double 2 pts Loss -5 pts Triple 3 pts Save 7 pts Home run 4 pts Quality start 3 pts RBI 1 pt Inning 3 pts Run 1 pt Strikeout 0.5 pts Walk 1 pt Walk -1 pt Strikeout -0.5 pt Earned run -1 pt Hit by pitch 1 pt Hit -1 pt Stolen base 2 pts Hit batter -1 pt Caught stealing -1 pt





Here's the crew we put together for this mock draft, and you can find the full results below.

