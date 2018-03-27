2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: One last round of Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts

Click the links above, and you'll find Scott White and Heath Cummings' picks for sleepers, breakouts, and busts for 2018. They're keeping up with rankings and taking the lead on those preseason predictions, but I don't want to be left out of the fun. So with just a few days left until draft season officially closes, here are my picks for sleepers, breakouts and busts:

Sleepers*

*Players I'm happy to fill out my roster with

View Profile Carlos Gonzalez COL • RF • 5 BA .262 R 72 HR 14 RBI 57 SB 3

Carlos Gonzales: He might just be completely toast, but Gonzalez acknowledged sleeping issues last season that he supposedly sorted out, and he hit .377/.484/.766 in September, a promising enough month that I'm willing to pay a late-round price.



Sean Manaea: Manaea has shown glimpses of ace upside, and both his slider and changeup have shown potential to be put-away pitches. He just needs to find some consistency, and he could in Year 3.



Yonder Alonso: The forgotten man of the flyball revolution, Alonso is hitting .370 with seven homers in the spring, and moved from two of the worst parks in baseball for lefty sluggers to a pretty good one in Cleveland. If all he does is repeat last season, he's a value in your utility spot.



Matt Chapman: The other Matt in Oakland (Olson, of course) has overshadowed him, but Chapman shouldn't just be ignored. Strikeouts will be an issue, but he did hit 30 homers between Triple-A and MLB last season. There's value here as a CI.



Matt Harvey: I don't necessarily believe he's going to turn back the clock, but Harvey entered camp in good shape and showed flashes of greatness. It's a long shot, but even after some early spring hype, he costs almost nothing in drafts.



Stephen Piscotty: If all Piscotty does is go back to his 2016 production, he's a steal as your fifth outfielder. It wasn't that long ago, but we seem to have forgotten that Piscotty hit .273 with 22 homers, 85 RBI, 86 runs and seven steals as a 25-year-old.



Josh Hader: Whether he stays in the bullpen all season or ends up returning to the rotation at some point, there's plenty of upside here for the young hurler. Based on what he showed last year, it's not a stretch to think he could emerge as the closer if Corey Knebel struggles at some point.



Amed Rosario: While everyone goes crazy over Scott Kingery, Rosario continues to slide in drafts. He has the minor-league track record and prospect pedigree to be a star, and is still just 22. Don't let one bad two-month stretch in his first taste of the majors let you forget how good this guy was as a prospect.



Hanley Ramirez: Sure, 2017 was another rough season for Ramirez, whose up-and-down pattern has continued over the past six seasons. That means he's due, right? He's in great shape, and could open the season hitting third in a stacked lineup. Don't forget about him.



Jorge Alfaro: I'm surprised there isn't more hype for Alfaro after he hit .318/.360/.514 in his first extended opportunity to play in the majors. The strikeout rate was ugly, but there's power here, and it could play up in that park.



Breakouts*

*Players I'm willing to reach on

View Profile Rhys Hoskins PHI • LF • 17 BA .259 R 37 HR 18 RBI 48 SB 2

Busts*

*Players I have tried to avoid

View Profile Aaron Judge NYY • RF • 99 BA .284 R 128 HR 52 RBI 114 SB 9