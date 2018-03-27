2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: One last round of Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off.
Click the links above, and you'll find Scott White and Heath Cummings' picks for sleepers, breakouts, and busts for 2018. They're keeping up with rankings and taking the lead on those preseason predictions, but I don't want to be left out of the fun. So with just a few days left until draft season officially closes, here are my picks for sleepers, breakouts and busts:
Sleepers*
*Players I'm happy to fill out my roster with
- Carlos Gonzales: He might just be completely toast, but Gonzalez acknowledged sleeping issues last season that he supposedly sorted out, and he hit .377/.484/.766 in September, a promising enough month that I'm willing to pay a late-round price.
- Sean Manaea: Manaea has shown glimpses of ace upside, and both his slider and changeup have shown potential to be put-away pitches. He just needs to find some consistency, and he could in Year 3.
- Yonder Alonso: The forgotten man of the flyball revolution, Alonso is hitting .370 with seven homers in the spring, and moved from two of the worst parks in baseball for lefty sluggers to a pretty good one in Cleveland. If all he does is repeat last season, he's a value in your utility spot.
- Matt Chapman: The other Matt in Oakland (Olson, of course) has overshadowed him, but Chapman shouldn't just be ignored. Strikeouts will be an issue, but he did hit 30 homers between Triple-A and MLB last season. There's value here as a CI.
- Matt Harvey: I don't necessarily believe he's going to turn back the clock, but Harvey entered camp in good shape and showed flashes of greatness. It's a long shot, but even after some early spring hype, he costs almost nothing in drafts.
- Stephen Piscotty: If all Piscotty does is go back to his 2016 production, he's a steal as your fifth outfielder. It wasn't that long ago, but we seem to have forgotten that Piscotty hit .273 with 22 homers, 85 RBI, 86 runs and seven steals as a 25-year-old.
- Josh Hader: Whether he stays in the bullpen all season or ends up returning to the rotation at some point, there's plenty of upside here for the young hurler. Based on what he showed last year, it's not a stretch to think he could emerge as the closer if Corey Knebel struggles at some point.
- Amed Rosario: While everyone goes crazy over Scott Kingery, Rosario continues to slide in drafts. He has the minor-league track record and prospect pedigree to be a star, and is still just 22. Don't let one bad two-month stretch in his first taste of the majors let you forget how good this guy was as a prospect.
- Hanley Ramirez: Sure, 2017 was another rough season for Ramirez, whose up-and-down pattern has continued over the past six seasons. That means he's due, right? He's in great shape, and could open the season hitting third in a stacked lineup. Don't forget about him.
- Jorge Alfaro: I'm surprised there isn't more hype for Alfaro after he hit .318/.360/.514 in his first extended opportunity to play in the majors. The strikeout rate was ugly, but there's power here, and it could play up in that park.
Breakouts*
*Players I'm willing to reach on
- Rhys Hoskins: He won't sustain his near-60-homer pace from 2017, but Hoskins is a rare power hitter with good plate discipline, combining for 47 homers, 101 walks and 121 strikeouts between Triple-A and the majors. There's Anthony Rizzo upside here.
- Willson Contreras: Contreras hits the ball hard consistently, but too often into the ground. If he starts getting more air under the ball, he could pull away from the non-Gary Sanchez pack at catcher pretty quickly.
- Xander Bogaerts: Bogaerts is a talented hitter, but his batted-ball profile hasn't been conducive to maximizing his talents, and he knows it. He has talked about putting the ball in the air more, and after recording one groundball out for every air outs in spring training last season, he has nearly three outs in the air for every one on the ground. That has led to a .319/.365/.596 line in 18 spring games, with three homers.
- Joey Gallo: Speaking of spring numbers to keep an eye on, Gallo has just 11 strikeouts in 59 PA in the spring. And he's batting second for the Rangers. If all he does is keep his 2017 pace up for 650 plate appearances (he had 532 a year ago), you're looking at 50-plus homers, 100-plus runs, and 100-plus RBI. If he improves his contact rate a bit, well ... 2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Joey Gallo has even more upside than you think.
- Yasiel Puig: Between batting near the bottom of the lineup and 16 appearances as a mid-game replacement, Puig ended up with just 570 plate appearances in 2017. That kept his counting stats low, and his lineup placement deflated his run production too. Now, he's expected to bat third, between Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger. He could be in line for a monster season without even taking into account the possibility for a lot of BABIP regression from his .274 mark in 2017.
- Lance McCullers: It's probably unfair to expect McCullers to get to 180 innings this season, but there's no reason he couldn't be this year's Robbie Ray. The peripherals suggest he's already an elite pitcher, with his combination of tons of groundballs and even more strikeouts. If he stays healthy, he has the potential for an absolutely huge season.
- Luis Castillo: Castillo combines the fastest fastball outside of Queens with a devastating changeup/slider combination, and he showed massive upside last season. He fought through a tough early schedule that featured consecutive starts against the Nationals, Brewers, Rockies (in Colorado), Diamondbacks (in Arizona), Nationals, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Marlins, with a 3.56 ERA to show for it. Then he really turned it on, striking out 47 in 41 1/3 innings over his final seven starts, with a 2.61 ERA. If you're looking for this year's Luis Severino, he seems like the best candidate.
- Gregory Polanco: Polanco was never healthy in 2017, and it shows in his numbers. He's been terrific in spring, and it's not hard to get excited about a 26-year-old former prospect who, at various points in his major-league career, has hit 22 homers and stolen 27 bases.
- Hector Neris: We all expect the Phillies to be a quasi-contender this season, but nobody seems to want their closer, despite the fact that he is coming off a two-year stretch with a 2.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10.9 K/9. I'll take him.
- Kyle Schwarber: Schwarber hit .253/.335/.559 after returning from the minors last season, looking like the guy we were all so excited about this time a year ago. And then he showed up to spring training in the best shape of his life, and proceeded to hit .340/.419/.660 with four homers and four steals in 21 games. I'm not expecting him to be a speed threat all of a sudden, but if he can be passable in the outfield, he can lock down an everyday role if the bat plays up. There's still just as much upside here as we always thought, and the price hasn't gotten unreasonable even with a great spring.
Busts*
*Players I have tried to avoid
- Aaron Judge: I'm willing to take Judge, but not until he gets to the right spot. If he falls to the end of the second round, that's fine. But I think we've likely already seen the best season of Judge's career, and there's real potential for the bottom to fall out if his contact issues get just a little bit worse. I think there's a decent chance we look at him and Gallo as essentially the same player by this point next year.
- Tommy Pham: I haven't been avoiding Pham until the past few days when he started hinting at the possibility his vision problems are returning. Solving that issue turned Pham into the star player he was a year ago, so the upside is obvious, but we also know this issue is what held him back for so long before. There's too much risk here to not downgrade in the last few days of the offseason.
- Dallas Keuchel: Keuchel is fine, but he doesn't bring the strikeout numbers you need from an ace, so he really needs to max out everywhere to be worth drafting at a point when some aces are still in play. Given a 3.83 FIP and 3.79 ERA over the last two seasons, I'm not willing to bet on him maxing out at this point. Especially with two injury-plagued seasons in the rear view.
- A.J. Pollock: It's probably unreasonable to expect Pollock to return to his 2015 levels as a 30-year-old, and the humidor at Chase Field could suppress his power even more. Add in a plethora of lower body injuries that could conspire to limit his steals and he starts to look a lot less extraordinary. There's just too much risk here.
- Eric Hosmer: There's no need to belabor the point: Hosmer is a fine player who is probably better left to your CI spot in Roto leagues. The upside is top-12 at first base, but that's only if everything goes right. Why pay a premium for that at this position?
- Domingo Santana: You could maybe justify the investment in Santana's elite batted-ball profile when he was slated for close to everyday at-bats. With Ryan Braun likely to spend most of the time against right-handed pitchers in the outfield, however, it's hard to come up with 500 plate appearances. Add in the bust potential his contact issues automatically bake in, and Santana is someone you only snag when he's falling.
- Alex Wood: In 2015, Wood had a 3.84 ERA. In 2016, he had a 3.73 ERA. In the first half of 2017, he had a 1.67 ERA. In the second half? He had a 3.89 mark. You could argue injuries play a role in his mediocre numbers in 2015 and 2016, and I'll just respond by pointing out that his first-half breakout was accompanied by a jump in velocity that he's never shown before -- and couldn't sustain as the season went on.
- Trevor Story: Story's power and defense should keep him in the lineup even with Brendan Rodgers lurking in the upper minors, but he combines Gallo-esque strikeout rates, except he doesn't hit the ball as hard consistently. With a price tag near Gallo's in ADP, you're paying a premium for a shortstop who may not be much more than average, even with the raw power profile.
- Nicholas Castellanos: I know all about the batted-ball data, and it sounds really nice. Castellanos sported a 43.4 percent hard-contact rate, one of the best in the majors, but hit just .272/.320/.490. It was a breakout season, but the underlying numbers suggest even more potential. Except, while his hard-contact rate spiked, his soft-contact rate has been static for four years running, which seems more telling to me. He's probably better than his career numbers show, but I don't necessarily buy a big breakout on the horizon.
- Javier Baez: Hey, it's the infield version of Santana! If Baez ever improves his approach at the plate, the sky is the limit, because manager Joe Maddon has already said that's what he's waiting on seeing before he opens up a true everyday role. As it is, Baez' ceiling is probably around what he did last season, and it's tough to justify paying sticker price for someone who might sit two or three times a week.
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...